Volunteers at Gladiolus Food Pantry help feed thousands of people every day

HARLEM HEIGHTS, Fla. — Mr. Rodgers said to find the helpers… so today we did just that — in a low-income community just a few miles from the bridges to Sanibel and Fort Myers Beach.

The people in Harlem Heights on Gladiolus Drive told us the need there is just as great as on our barrier islands.

We went to the Gladiolus Food Pantry where volunteers are feeding thousands of people every day, despite having no air conditioning, power and losing everything in the flood.