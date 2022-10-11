ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers Beach, FL

Volunteers at Gladiolus Food Pantry help feed thousands of people every day

By Kellie Burns
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J0FdE_0iV7Mg6G00

HARLEM HEIGHTS, Fla. — Mr. Rodgers said to find the helpers… so today we did just that — in a low-income community just a few miles from the bridges to Sanibel and Fort Myers Beach.

The people in Harlem Heights on Gladiolus Drive told us the need there is just as great as on our barrier islands.

We went to the Gladiolus Food Pantry where volunteers are feeding thousands of people every day, despite having no air conditioning, power and losing everything in the flood.

Comments / 0

Related
WINKNEWS.com

Moorhead Manor community filled with hope despite the destruction

Despite the destruction left by Hurricane Ian, there is a lot of hope and joy in the Moorhead Manor community. Hurricane Ian left many of the homes in the community severely flooded. One couple said their lanai saw 31 inches of water, but they’re focusing on what they have and all the volunteers who’ve brought them food and help.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral Pet Vet offering free urgent care for Pine Island animals on Wednesdays

Pine Island was hit hard by Hurricane Ian, so Cape Coral Pet Vet is offering free urgent pet care at two locations on the island. Cape Coral Pet Vet has to use a temporary space because, like many other Southwest Florida businesses, it sustained significant damage from the hurricane: The storm ripped off 60% of the main facility’s roof. The owner, Dr. Cecilia Fisher, says it will probably be a month before she can return, but that’s not stopping the staff from helping other businesses and people in need.
CAPE CORAL, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers Beach, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
City
Fort Myers Beach, FL
City
Sanibel, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Air Conditioning#Harlem#Charity#The Gladiolus Food Pantry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WINKNEWS.com

Curfew lifted in Cape Coral

The curfew for the City of Cape Coral has been lifted as of 6 a.m. on Tuesday. The city is asking that residents still be aware of what is going on around them and be the eyes and ears of the community. As the cleanup of the exterior and interior...
CAPE CORAL, FL
fox35orlando.com

Most of Hurricane Ian's 100-plus victims in Florida died by drowning, data shows

The deaths of more than 100 people in Florida have been attributed to Hurricane Ian, and most of those fatalities were the result of drowning. Ian slammed into the Fort Myers area of Southwest Florida on Sept. 28 as a Category 4 hurricane with 150-mph winds. Those terrible winds pushed ashore feet of water from the Gulf of Mexico that tore across barrier islands and gutted buildings along the coast.
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
32K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy