Read full article on original website
Related
Alabama man charged with recording children in bathroom in voyeurism case
An Alabama man has been arrested and charged with voyeurism in a case involving children.
$300,000, 120-foot-tall steel cross planned for Alabama mountain by Easter
If Johnny Maxwell’s vision becomes reality, motorists traveling on Interstate 65 in Morgan County will soon be greeted by a 120-foot-tall steel cross atop Priceville Mountain. With the help of several area churches Maxwell, pastor of Nature’s Trail Church in Priceville, hopes to have the cross built by Easter...
WAFF
Governor Ivey grants nearly $19.3 million to Alabama communities for improvements
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - On Thursday Governor Kay Ivey announced an award of nearly $19.3 million to provide improvements to communities around Alabama. The award will allow local governments to pave/resurface roads, eliminate blight and drainage problems, improve water or sewer service and build or improve local community centers and playgrounds.
INVESTIGATION: Homicides triple, overdose deaths rise at Alabama correctional facility
BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Amid inmate strikes and people across the state rallying for better conditions, violence is at an all-time high inside Alabama prisons. At William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, homicides have tripled so far in 2022. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, six people have died at the state prison so […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alabama man pleads guilty in son’s death; grandmother speaks out
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — After nearly four years behind bars, Rolando Castillo Jr. has been given a 20-year sentence after confessing in a Houston County courtroom Tuesday morning he murdered his three-month-old son Desmond Karl Castillo. Karen Nolen, the grandmother of Desmond Castillo believes the sentencing for her grandson is a little lenient for the […]
alreporter.com
Gov. Kay Ivey signs proclamation declaring October Alabama HBCU Month
On October 3, 2022, Governor Kay Ivey signed a proclamation declaring October as HBCU Month in the State of Alabama. Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) around the nation have an invaluable impact on a number of communities by serving as economic hubs in their respective regions. Alabama has the...
wvtm13.com
Retired Alabama teachers seek better retirement benefits
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Some retired teachers in Central Alabama are having a hard time making ends meet with the retirement benefits they receive. Learn more in the video above about a push to make life more manageable for teachers once they retire.
LOOK: Crazy Amount of Hail Strikes Alabama During Severe Weather Threat
Yesterday’s severe weather threat that impacted various portions of Alabama brought much-needed rain to our area. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist said during his morning weather briefing video “that we received some very beneficial rain for Alabama over the past 24 hours many spots going over one inch. Some spots going over 2 to 3 inches.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Alabama foster care children with disabilities given ‘inferior’ care, DOJ says: ‘It ain’t real school’
The Department of Justice announced today that the state of Alabama - namely the Department of Human Resources and State Department of Education - “illegally discriminates against children in foster care with emotional and behavioral disabilities.”. The system has violated parts of the Americans with Disabilities Act by relegating...
Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!
Gators...gators everywhere! For many years, photos of alligators supposedly sighted around the Tennessee Valley have been passed around regularly on social media. Sightings from the mouth of Cypress Creek near McFarland Park in Florence all the way across the state have been a point of argument and speculation in north Alabama. The latest, below, is a photo shared by James Spann on his Facebook page. It was taken by Edith Fuqua recently in Wheeler Wildlife Refuge near Decatur. Is the photo a hoax or is it true that we have alligators lurking around in the Tennessee Valley? Actually, yes we do have alligators in the Tennessee Valley! How some of them got here, however, may surprise you.
Two Alabama companies fined for violating child labor laws
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Two Alabama companies have been fined for violating child labor laws, according to the Alabama Department of Labor. Secretary Fitzgerald Washington announced that ADOL has issued and collected more than $35,000 in civil monetary penalties for violations of Alabama’s Child Labor Law. Two businesses, SL...
WAFF
ACT releases report showing composite test scores are lowest in 30 years
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Scores on the ACT college admission test dropped to the lowest they’ve been in 30 years, according to the latest report. The national average composite score was under 20 for the first time since 1991. “It doesn’t surprise me,” said James Bondurant, a math teacher...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
altoday.com
Alabama Medical Cannabis Association launches, names Patrick Lindsey as executive director
The Alabama Medical Cannabis Association has formally launched and named Patrick Lindsey as executive director, effective immediately. Lindsey is a native of Butler, Alabama, and has lived in Montgomery for over 25 years. He worked in governmental affairs for 17 years, running and managing successful political campaigns for various candidates and lobbying the state legislature on diverse issues.
WAFF
Alabama secretary of state candidates to speak in forum
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabamians will have an opportunity to hear from secretary of state candidates during a forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of Alabama. Representatives from the organization say the secretary of state race is one of the most consequential elected positions in the state this year.
Alabama mom denies killing her own teen son, court documents show
An Alabama mother charged with murdering her own teenage son has pleaded not guilty to the charges. Glenda Agee, 53, is charged with the fatal shooting of her son Ja’mil Dewayne Lewis Autry, 13. Police say Autry wa shot in the back on October 3. Court documents show Agee...
WAFF
Gov. Bill Lee launches $100M Violent Crime Intervention Fund
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee launched the $100 million Violent Crime Intervention Fund this morning on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Gov. Lee has invited local law enforcement agencies to apply for grants that will be used to strengthen public safety in communities across Tennessee. “As Americans face rising...
aldailynews.com
Alabama doctors warn of the fentanyl threat
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Alabama doctors are warning about the grave risk that synthetic opioid fentanyl poses to the public. Expert physicians recently participated in a Facebook Lice webcast sponsored by the Medical Association of the State of Alabama to discuss the growing problem that has seen deaths rise the last few years especially. They explained that, while physicians sometimes medically prescribe fentanyl to treat severe pain, taking medication not prescribed by a physician and dispensed by someone other than a health care professional is a danger.
This is the best city for driving in Alabama. No, really.
The best place to drive in the U.S. – factoring in such things as cost of ownership, traffic, infrastructure, and safety – is Raleigh, North Carolina. That’s according to a recent analysis by Wallethub that compared the 100 largest cities in the U.S. across 30 key indicators. You can see the complete methodology here.
WAAY-TV
Level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather today in North Alabama and Southern Tennessee
We will be closely monitoring a line of strong to severe storms ahead of our next cold front later today. The severe weather risk has been upgraded to a Level 2 out of 5 for the Shoals, Madison, Giles, and Morgan Counties, while the rest of North Alabama remains under a Level 1 risk.
4 Great Burger Places in Alabama
If you happen to live in Alabama and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Alabama that are well-known for making absolutely delicious burgers, but also for providing amazing atmosphere, so make sure to pay them a visit if you haven't already.
Comments / 0