Fort Myers Beach, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Pastor saves woman from Naples home during Ian

Walking into Rebecca Voss’ Naples home you can see there’s not much left. Just a mattress on the floor. She lost prized possessions, including playbills from her favorite musicals, gone. They were all lost during Hurricane Ian. Walls cut out after Ian rushed her home from all sides....
NAPLES, FL
10NEWS

Fort Myers man survives Hurricane Ian on dinghy

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Robert Long, an employee at Swap Shop Antiques in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, had to make split-second decisions and hope for the best when Hurricane Ian arrived in the state. "The day of the storm, just like everyone else, (I) was just watching the news,...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

96-year-old WWII Veteran survives Ian in a trailer

A 96-year-old WWII veteran survived Hurricane Ian in his flooded trailer. Walter was not going to let Ian get the best of him. His belongings, on the other hand, didn’t fare as well. WINK News met Walter back in February on his 96th birthday. People seemed to like the...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Remembering the victims of Hurricane Ian

The names of victims who died during Hurricane Ian are beginning to emerge. In Lee County, more than 50 people perished during the storm while five people died each in Charlotte and Collier counties. On Fort Myers Beach, neighbors Mitch Pacyna and Martha “Marti” Campbell died. Pacyna, 74,...
FORT MYERS, FL
wglc.net

Wedding Ring Found in Hurricane Ian Ruble

Woman in Fort Myers lost her engagement ring outside her house and spent two days looking for it. Then Hurricane Ian hit, so she gave up hope. But her husband was cleaning up after the storm last week, and found it in a pile of sticks.
FORT MYERS, FL
The Daily South

Florida Couple Opens Home To Nuns Displaced By Hurricane Ian

A group of cloistered Florida nuns found themselves with nowhere to go as Hurricane Ian made landfall as a deadly Category 4 hurricane last month. Sister Mary Frances and three other nuns recalled watching in horror as water flooded the first floor of their monastery in Fort Myers Beach, confining them to the second floor.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
fox13news.com

It could take 6 months to identify people killed by Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla. - It's been two weeks since Hurricane Ian slammed into Southwest Florida and officials are still trying to get in contact with hundreds of missing people. Search and recovery efforts have been underway ever since the storm, but the sheer level of destruction is making finding people much more difficult.
LEE COUNTY, FL
newsy.com

Some Matlacha Island Homes Are Sinking After Hurricane Ian

Jane and Paul Ott, who own a house in Matlacha, say they are in total disbelief. "It's no longer my paradise. This was a dream home," Jane said. "It's just heartbreaking… " The vacation waterfront house they bought over a year ago suffered major damage from Hurricane Ian's devastating storm surge.
MATLACHA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Sisters in Siesta Bay looking for temporary housing after Ian

Many have become displaced after the damage and toll Hurricane Ian took on the people of Southwest Florida. “It was a 10-foot wave that went through the park. I mean, 900 homes are gone,” Sandra Duke, from Siesta Bay said. Duke and her sister Cheryl Garniss lived in Siesta...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man arrested while deplaning for shooting death at Cavo Lounge

Alexander Michael Evans, 32, was arrested Wednesday night in connection to the shooting death at Cavo Lounge at the Mercato on Oct. 8. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Evans was arrested as he was getting off a commercial flight into Fort Lauderdale. Evans was arrested for Murder...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cleaning debris in SWFL left behind from Hurricane Ian

We are two weeks past Hurricane Ian but in many ways, the cleanup is just beginning. Piles of debris start to clutter outside people’s homes who just want to leave Ian in the past. Collecting all of the storm debris mostly falls on the county, and they’re doing a...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL

