Pastor saves woman from Naples home during Ian
Walking into Rebecca Voss’ Naples home you can see there’s not much left. Just a mattress on the floor. She lost prized possessions, including playbills from her favorite musicals, gone. They were all lost during Hurricane Ian. Walls cut out after Ian rushed her home from all sides....
Fort Myers man survives Hurricane Ian on dinghy
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Robert Long, an employee at Swap Shop Antiques in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, had to make split-second decisions and hope for the best when Hurricane Ian arrived in the state. "The day of the storm, just like everyone else, (I) was just watching the news,...
‘Pirate of Fort Myers Beach’ drowned saving fiancée and dog from Ian
A man known as the “Pirate of Fort Myers Beach” is going to be remembered as a hero after losing his life while saving his fiancée and their dog by pulling them out of a flooded house during Ian. While it’s unusual for pirates to be role...
96-year-old WWII Veteran survives Ian in a trailer
A 96-year-old WWII veteran survived Hurricane Ian in his flooded trailer. Walter was not going to let Ian get the best of him. His belongings, on the other hand, didn’t fare as well. WINK News met Walter back in February on his 96th birthday. People seemed to like the...
Remembering the victims of Hurricane Ian
The names of victims who died during Hurricane Ian are beginning to emerge. In Lee County, more than 50 people perished during the storm while five people died each in Charlotte and Collier counties. On Fort Myers Beach, neighbors Mitch Pacyna and Martha “Marti” Campbell died. Pacyna, 74,...
Punta Gorda family who lost everything in the hurricane helped by a stranger
A Punta Gorda couple is thankful to be alive after the roof of their home blew away while they rode out Hurricane Ian. “How in the world? How did we make it?” asked Suzanne MaGill, who watched from inside her home as the storm tore her shelter away. MaGill...
Pics: Hurricane Ian: Behind the scenes of search and rescue on Fort Myers Beach
The members of the South Florida Urban Search and Rescue Team followed Hurricane Ian up the coast to Fort Myers Beach, where a raging storm surge destroyed homes and killed people who did not evacuate. They set up a command post in the shadow of a Margaritaville Resort still under...
First Lady Niki recounts how her newborn was saved during Hurricane Ian
A mother and her four-month-old baby were rescued from their home during Hurricane Ian. Niki Escobar, also known as First Lady Niki, is a radio DJ for Fly 98.5, a product of the Fort Myers Broadcast Center, and wanted to tell the story of how she and her newborn were saved.
Wedding Ring Found in Hurricane Ian Ruble
Woman in Fort Myers lost her engagement ring outside her house and spent two days looking for it. Then Hurricane Ian hit, so she gave up hope. But her husband was cleaning up after the storm last week, and found it in a pile of sticks.
Fort Myers Beach update on search and rescue efforts
Thursday the Town of Fort Myers Beach and the Fort Myers Beach Fire Control District provides an update on the search and rescue operations after Hurricane Ian.
Florida Couple Opens Home To Nuns Displaced By Hurricane Ian
A group of cloistered Florida nuns found themselves with nowhere to go as Hurricane Ian made landfall as a deadly Category 4 hurricane last month. Sister Mary Frances and three other nuns recalled watching in horror as water flooded the first floor of their monastery in Fort Myers Beach, confining them to the second floor.
It could take 6 months to identify people killed by Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. - It's been two weeks since Hurricane Ian slammed into Southwest Florida and officials are still trying to get in contact with hundreds of missing people. Search and recovery efforts have been underway ever since the storm, but the sheer level of destruction is making finding people much more difficult.
Some Matlacha Island Homes Are Sinking After Hurricane Ian
Jane and Paul Ott, who own a house in Matlacha, say they are in total disbelief. "It's no longer my paradise. This was a dream home," Jane said. "It's just heartbreaking… " The vacation waterfront house they bought over a year ago suffered major damage from Hurricane Ian's devastating storm surge.
Sisters in Siesta Bay looking for temporary housing after Ian
Many have become displaced after the damage and toll Hurricane Ian took on the people of Southwest Florida. “It was a 10-foot wave that went through the park. I mean, 900 homes are gone,” Sandra Duke, from Siesta Bay said. Duke and her sister Cheryl Garniss lived in Siesta...
Man arrested while deplaning for shooting death at Cavo Lounge
Alexander Michael Evans, 32, was arrested Wednesday night in connection to the shooting death at Cavo Lounge at the Mercato on Oct. 8. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Evans was arrested as he was getting off a commercial flight into Fort Lauderdale. Evans was arrested for Murder...
North Fort Myers man: Street ‘became’ Caloosahatchee River during Ian
A North Fort Myers resident who saw WINK News visiting Sunrise Drive on Tuesday morning asked anchor Annette Montgomery to go see East North Shore Drive, another site of major flooding during Hurricane Ian. Several street lights were out, and cars sat with their hoods and trunks open. Neighbors say...
Woman gives back to Fort Myers shelter that helped her save 2 dogs during Ian
A woman who helped rescue two dogs during Hurricane Ian is now giving back to the Fort Myers shelter that took them in. “Now that there’s a little boy… that was rescued with a plastic bag, his 13-year-old dog just passed away, ” said Marianna Spindel. “So now, I want to do more.”
8 arrested for looting in Fort Myers Beach amid Hurricane Ian devastation
FORT MYERS, Fla. -- The Lee County Sheriff's Office announced several looting arrests as recovery efforts continue in Fort Myers Beach following Hurricane Ian. "Looting in Lee County after the devastation Hurricane Ian caused will not be tolerated. You may walk in, but we’ll carry you out," the sheriff's office said on Facebook.
Cleaning debris in SWFL left behind from Hurricane Ian
We are two weeks past Hurricane Ian but in many ways, the cleanup is just beginning. Piles of debris start to clutter outside people’s homes who just want to leave Ian in the past. Collecting all of the storm debris mostly falls on the county, and they’re doing a...
