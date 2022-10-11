Read full article on original website
Related
Biden battles California in Supreme Court fight over how to bring home the bacon
The Biden administration and the state of California will face off today in a case that will decide whether California is applying unconstitutional burden on other states.
Washington Examiner
Pork industry wants Supreme Court to fry California animal welfare law
The pork production industry is hogging the Supreme Court's docket this week in pursuit of a ruling against a California animal welfare law, arguing the 2018 measure could impede free trade in other parts of the country. The National Pork Producers Council and the American Farm Bureau Federation are appealing...
Ketanji Brown Jackson questions controversial California bacon law
Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson had sharp questions for lawyers defending California's "bacon law."
‘California stands to be an enormous beneficiary’ from President Biden’s marijuana orders
President Joe Biden on Thursday pardoned everyone convicted of simple marijuana possession under federal law, meaning thousands of Americans unable to find housing, employment or educational opportunities due to apossession conviction will now be able to do so. Biden called on the nation’s governors to pardon simple state marijuana possession...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
agupdate.com
Court finds third Iowa farm trespass law unconstitutional
DES MOINES, Iowa — A federal judge has struck down the third attempt by the Iowa Legislature to stop animal welfare groups from secretly filming livestock abuse, finding once again that the law passed last year violates free speech rights in the U.S. Constitution. The decision Sept. 26 rejected...
Vox
The Supreme Court is about to decide the fate of millions of pigs
The Supreme Court regularly makes decisions that directly affect the lives of tens of millions of Americans. But next week, the Court will hear oral arguments in a case that could decide the fate of millions of pigs. The case — National Pork Producers Council v. Ross — hinges on...
U.S. Supreme Court majority questions California law requiring bigger pig pens
The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday over a challenge to a California law that would increase space requirements for pregnant sows. It's an important case for Iowa, as the nation's largest pork producer. Hog farmers who can't meet the requirement would be blocked from selling their products in California,...
‘FREEZE’ – Federal Judge Halts NY’s New Gun Permit Laws
New York's recently enacted gun laws pertaining to acquiring a permit, and where you can't take a firearm - even with a state permit - are being put on hold by a federal judge. U.S. District Court Judge Glenn Suddaby of Syracuse granted a temporary restraining order that prohibits enforcement...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Activists accused of stealing piglets from Utah farm found not guilty
Animal activists accused of breaking into a factory farm in 2018 near Milford, Utah, and stealing two pigs have been found not guilty in a unanimous jury decision.
Red states lose at the U.S. Supreme Court on nursing home vaccine mandate
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and several of her Republican colleagues lost a round to the Biden administration this week. The U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear their challenge to an administration rule requiring that workers at nursing homes and other health care facilities receiving federal Medicare and Medicaid funds get the COVID vaccine.
Massachusetts described as outlier in pork case
Massachusetts got a quick mention before the nation's highest court on Tuesday when a Biden administration attorney pointed to the Bay State as an outlier in seeking to regulate the sale of pork based on how it was produced in other states.
America’s Oldest Beer Yuengling is coming to Missouri
This is a day to rejoice for us Yuengling beer fans in the Midwest! Yeungling, which has historically been an exclusive East Coast beer is going to be expanding to Missouri and other Midwest states, find out all the details right here... According to molsoncoorsblog.com, Yuengling is officially expanding into...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Illinois lawmakers speak out against $31B Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern railroads merger
"If the merger goes through as proposed, it will break the railroad system," Bensenville Village Manager Evan Summers said.
Idaho dispute could lead to Supreme Court ruling affecting agriculture
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — A dispute over whether an Idaho couple can build a new home near a lake close to the U.S. border with Canada could have a huge impact on agriculture throughout the country. The dispute has reached the U.S. Supreme Court, which heard oral arguments this...
bloomberglaw.com
Supreme Court Voices Worries Over California Humane-Pork Law (1)
US Supreme Court justices worried aloud about the implications of a new California humane-pork law, asking whether it might open the way for other states to try to impose their moral values beyond their borders. Hearing arguments for more than two hours in Washington, the justices suggested they might let...
bloomberglaw.com
Supreme Court Urged to Leave StarKist Antitrust Ruling in Place
Ruling in fact applied well-settled framework, tuna buyers say. Canned tuna buyers leading antitrust litigation over an industrywide price-fixing scheme urged the US Supreme Court to stay out of their dispute with StarKist Co., which had asked the justices in August to strip the long-running case of its class action status.
Supreme Court reverses lower court decision which allowed undated mail-in ballots to be counted in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania's top-ranking state elections official said Tuesday a new U.S. Supreme Court decision regarding how rules for the state's mail-in ballots had been applied in a county judge election doesn't change her agency's guidance about counting them. Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman said county elections officials should count...
Americans Were Killed by Guns in 2021 at the Highest Rate in 30 Years
Researchers speculate about what's behind the recent rise in homicides and suicides caused by firearms.
Medical marijuana companies pour money into legalization PAC in Missouri campaign’s homestretch
With less than a month to go before voters head to the polls, the campaign to legalize recreational marijuana is getting a financial boost from the medical marijuana industry.
These are the faces of the rising number of Black gun owners in the U.S.
Black gun ownership in America dates back to before the country's founding. Firearms helped aid Nat Turner's rebellion against white enslavers. Harriet Tubman famously carried her pistol along the Underground Railroad. Civil rights leaders felt it was necessary to arm themselves against potential racial violence: from journalist Ida B. Wells...
Comments / 1