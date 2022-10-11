ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police said a man is in the hospital after he was stabbed overnight on Friday at Central Avenue. RPD officers responded to Rochester General Hospital just before 2 a.m. after getting a report of a walk-in gunshot victim. Instead, it turned out that the man in his 30s was stabbed in the upper body. The victim said he was stabbed at Central Avenue in between Joseph Avenue and Ormond Street.

