Read full article on original website
Related
WHEC TV-10
UR facilities union protests wages outside Strong Hospital
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Facility workers at the University of Rochester made some noise outside Strong Hospital on Friday. Members of the local 158 union are demanding a fairer contract. Earlier this week, the union delivered a strike notice to the university. They could start striking Oct. 24 if a deal isn’t...
WHEC TV-10
Bello releases redistricting report by voting rights expert
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Friday Monroe County Executive Adam Bello released the new report produced by voting rights expert Dr. Lisa Handley analyzing voting patterns by race in recent Monroe County elections. Dr. Handley’s research concluded that there are currently 5 LD’s (22,25,27,28,29) in which black voters are electing...
WHEC TV-10
Police confirm investigation on Myrtle Street involving possibility of weapons
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – There is a large police presence on Myrtle Street, between Otis Street and Orlando Street. RPD confirms the street is currently closed pending an active police investigation involving the possibility of weapons. This is a developing story and News10NBC will update the story as we learn more.
WHEC TV-10
Lyons man arrested for allegedly attacking officer at hospital
LYONS, N.Y. A Lyons man is under arrest for an incident that happened at a hospital. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says Michael Wade was in custody on a prior arrest back in September when he had to be taken to the Newark Wayne Community Hospital. There, it’s believed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WHEC TV-10
Runners learned about local organized crime on Rochester Mafia History Run
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The 19th run of Rochester History Runs took place on Saturday. The Rochester Mafia History Run followed the history of organized crime in downtown Rochester. Some of the stops included the Hall of Justice where many of the mobsters faced justice. Runners also visited Stillson Street where local mob underboss, Sammy G, was killed when a bomb exploded under his car.
WHEC TV-10
Man arrested for April arson on Monroe Avenue
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A man was arrested on Friday in connection to a fire that happened back in April. It happened on April 19th on Monroe Avenue at a building that houses the “Blue Taro” restaurant and several apartments. Firefighters say when they arrived they found multiple fires in a hallway and along the side of the building.
WHEC TV-10
Daughters of murdered Canandaigua woman walk with Willow to end domestic violence
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The pain of grief is still very real for the Baker family. Paige, Claire and Jillian Baker are still trying to cope with their mothers death. Julie Baker was a victim of domestic violence. She was kidnapped and murdered by her ex-boyfriend in 2020. To keep her memory alive, the girls walk with Willow every year.
WHEC TV-10
Department of Education accepting applications for Federal Student Loan Debt Relief
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Department of Education launched its beta website to apply for federal student debt forgiveness. The site was launched Friday night as a test ahead of the official launch date later this month. People will be able to fill out an application in just a few minutes.
RELATED PEOPLE
WHEC TV-10
Six-day search for missing woman continues
ROCHESTER, N.Y. The search continues for a missing woman in Henrietta. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says that after interviews with family and review of surveillance video, it still has no new information. Nancy Caguana was last seen on Chestnut Street in the City of Rochester on Monday. MCSO...
WHEC TV-10
Annual gala for Hope Hall raises money for students in need
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Hope Hall School held its annual toast for Hope Gala tonight at the Monroe Golf Club. It was a night of food, music, dancing, and a live auction. The event serves as the school’s largest fundraiser of the year, raising around $3 million annually. Those funds ensure that students in need are able to attend the school, regardless of a family’s ability to pay.
WHEC TV-10
Man hospitalized after overnight stabbing on Central Ave
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police said a man is in the hospital after he was stabbed overnight on Friday at Central Avenue. RPD officers responded to Rochester General Hospital just before 2 a.m. after getting a report of a walk-in gunshot victim. Instead, it turned out that the man in his 30s was stabbed in the upper body. The victim said he was stabbed at Central Avenue in between Joseph Avenue and Ormond Street.
WHEC TV-10
Henrietta’s new state-of-the-art Fire Station 6 cuts response times in half
HENRIETTA, N.Y. – Project firehouse came to life in Henrietta. Station 6 is up and running. The new station is on 60 Erie Station Road, serving the southwest part of town, which is a neighborhood on the rise. Henrietta now has seven fire stations. Chief Mark Cholach says, it...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WHEC TV-10
Walk With Willow against domestic violence happening Saturday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. The Willow Domestic Violence Center’s Annual Walk With Willow is happening Saturday morning. This is a fundraiser for domestic violence survivors in the community. You’re invited to wear purple and join in the 1.3 mile walk that starts at the Times Square building in downtown Rochester.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester in Focus: Oct. 16, 2022
ROCHESTER, N.Y. On this episode of Rochester in Focus, hear about the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Rochester, a place that’s full of real-life superheroes — kids battling major medical challenges — and dedicated staff working tirelessly to create a comfortable home-away-from-home for those kids and their families to stay while they receive critical treatment.
WHEC TV-10
Car crashes into porch of Del Monte Street home
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A car crashed into the front porch of a house on Del Monte Street in Rochester on Thursday night. Rochester police responded just before 11:15 p.m. and said the car was heading westbound when it went off the road and hit the porch. The driver, a...
WHEC TV-10
A goodbye to News10NBC anchor Brennan Somers
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Brennan Somers had his final sign-off on Friday morning. What’s next for him? Here is Brennan’s final good question and a message from his family and the News10NBC Today family. Let’s answer a good question about change. We’ve answered hundreds of good questions in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WHEC TV-10
Woman dies in three-vehicle crash in Seneca County
TYRE, N.Y. — Deputies in Seneca County are investigating a crash involving three vehicles, including a tractor-trailer, that left a woman dead. It happened on Thursday morning on state Route 318, just west of Gravel Road in the town of Tyre. Deputies say a car driven by 75-year-old Deborah...
WHEC TV-10
Wilmot Cancer Center: Colonoscopies Save Lives
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – You may have recently seen some headlines calling into question how much colonoscopies actually save lives. The controversy stems from a New England Journal of Medicine article on a large Nordic-European clinical trial. National news articles covering the study highlighted a finding that colonoscopies only cut...
WHEC TV-10
Section V football scores: 2022 Season, Week 7
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – You can keep up to date with scores from around Section V football throughout the 2022 season. Section V football scores (10/13/22) Webster Schroeder (7-0) – 35, Gates Chili (1-6) – 18 Class A2. East (7-0) – 54, Greece Athena (4-3) – 26...
WHEC TV-10
More young children in the ER after catching strains of flu at school
ROCHESTER, N.Y. More and more young children are ending up at the emergency room after catching the different strains of flu that are currently going around. Most of the spread is traced back to the start of the new school year. News10NBC talked to the medical director of pediatrics at Rochester Regional Health who says RSV is on the rise.
Comments / 0