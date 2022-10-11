ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Aria awards 2022: Rüfüs Du Sol and Amyl and the Sniffers among top nominees

By Kelly Burke
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago

Rüfüs Du Sol has dominated the 2022 Aria award nominations, featuring in a total of seven categories, followed by Amyl and the Sniffers and Flume.

The Sydney electronic trio’s latest album, Surrender, continues to pay dividends for the band, who won best group and best dance song for their track Alive at last year’s Arias. Alive also won them best dance song at this year’s Grammy awards.

Rüfüs Du Sol is nominated for categories including album of the year and best dance/electronic release for Surrender, best pop release for the song On My Knees, and best group.

The Melbourne punk band Amyl and the Sniffers also feature strongly this year with six nominations, competing with Rüfüs Du Sol for album of the year and best group, as well as best rock album.

Amyl and the Sniffers perform in New York last month. Photograph: Adela Loconte/Rex/Shutterstock

Flume, who has won 12 Aria awards previously, is nominated for six this year, while the solo artists Baker Boy, Vance Joy and the Kid Laroi all have five nominations.

Genesis Owusu, who won four Aria awards last year for his album Smiling with No Teeth, is nominated again in three categories, including best independent release for his album GTFO, and the public-voted category best Australian live act, for his concerts with the Black Dog Band.

Joining Owusu in the live act category are Amy Shark, Baker Boy, Budjerah, Gang of Youths, Thelma Plum, the Kid Laroi, Midnight Oil and the Wiggles

Among the most popular international artists nominees are Abba for Voyage, Adele for 30, Billie Eilish for Happier Than Ever, Drake for Certified Lover Boy, Ed Sheeran for =, Taylor Swift for Red and Harry Styles for Harry’s House.

The Australian music awards will be staged live for the first time since 2019 after years of Covid-19 restrictions.

The Scottish singer-songwriter and two-time Brit award winner Lewis Capaldi will join multi-Aria award winner Natalie Imbruglia as co-host of the event, which will be televised live on Channel Nine on 24 November.

The 2022 Aria nominees

For the full list of 27 categories, head here

Album of the year

Amyl and the Sniffers – Comfort to Me
Baker Boy – Gela
Gang of Youths – Angel in Realtime
King Stingray – King Stingray
Rüfüs Du Sol – Surrender

Best solo artist

Baker Boy – Gela
Budjerah – Conversations
Courtney Barnett – Things Take Time, Take Time
Daniel Johns – FutureNever
Flume – Palaces
Julia Jacklin – Pre Pleasure
Ruel – Growing Up Is ____
The Kid Laroi – Thousand Miles
Thelma Plum – Meanjin
Vance Joy – In Our Own Sweet Time

Best group

Amyl and the Sniffers – Comfort to Me
Gang of Youths – Angel in Realtime
King Stingray – King Stingray
Midnight Oil – Resist
Rüfüs Du Sol – Surrender

Michael Gudinski breakthrough artist award

Beddy Rays – Beddy Rays
Bella Taylor Smith – Look Me in the Eyes
Harvey Sutherland – Boy
King Stingray – King Stingray
Luude – Down Under (featuring Colin Hay)

Best pop release

Flume – Say Nothing (feat. May-A)
Rüfüs Du Sol – On My Knees
The Kid Laroi – Thousand Miles
Thelma Plum – Meanjin
Vance Joy – Clarity

Best dance/electronic release

Confidence Man – Tilt
Flume – Palaces
Harvey Sutherland – Boy
Luude – Down Under (featuring Colin Hay)
Rüfüs Du Sol – Surrender

Best hip-hop/rap release

Baker Boy – Gela
Barkaa – Blak Matriarchy
Chillinit – Family Ties
Day 1 – Mbappé (featuring Kahukx)
The Kid Laroi and Fivio Foreign – Tokyo to Paris

Best soul/R& B release

Budjerah – Conversations
Emma Donovan and the Putbacks – Under These Streets
Kian – Shine
Vanessa Amorosi – City of Angels

Best independent release

Archie Roach – One Song
Ball Park Music – Weirder & Weirder
Courtney Barnett – Things Take Time, Take Time
Genesis Owusu – GTFO
Julia Jacklin – Pre Pleasure

Best rock album

Amyl and the Sniffers – Comfort to Me
Ball Park Music – Weirder & Weirder
Gang of Youths – Angel in Realtime
King Stingray – King Stingray
Spacey Jane – Here Comes Everybody

Best adult contemporary album

Alex the Astronaut – How to Grow a Sunflower Underwater
Julia Jacklin – Pre Pleasure
Missy Higgins – Total Control
Vance Joy – In Our Own Sweet Time
Vika & Linda – The Wait

Best country album

Adam Brand – All Or Nothing
Amber Lawrence – Living for the Highlights
Andy Golledge – Strength of a Queen
Casey Barnes – Light It Up
Georgia State Line – In Colour

Best hard rock/heavy metal album

Dune Rats – Real Rare Whale
Northlane – Obsidian
Shihad – Old Gods
The Chats – Get Fucked
Thornhill – Heroine

Best blues & roots album

Charlie Collins – Undone
The Bamboos – Hard Up
The Teskey Brothers with Orchestra Victoria – Live at Hamer Hall
Thornbird – Thornbird
William Crighton – Water and Dust

Best children’s album

Benny Time – Benny and Friends
Teeny Tiny Stevies – How To Be Creative
The Beanies – Let’s Go!
The Wiggles – ReWiggled
Van-Anh Nguyen – The Princess and the Piano

