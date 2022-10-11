ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Comments / 0

Related
People

Jeopardy! Co-Host Ken Jennings Shares a Rare Photo of His Teenage Son Dylan

The father and son share a striking resemblance Ken Jennings has been hosting Jeopardy! for over a year and now is starting to get more personal with fans. Ken, 48, is well known by fans of the game show dating back to his 74-game winning streak in 2004. While the contestant turned host always has all the answers, he has left fans with some questions about his home life. However, he changed that over the weekend with a sweet tweet and a rare photograph of his son Dylan. On...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Jennings
Person
Alex Trebek
Person
Mayim Bialik
Person
Mike Richards
Parade

Who Is 'Wheel of Fortune' Host Pat Sajak's Daughter Maggie Sajak? Get to Know the Show's Latest Addition

Pat Sajak's daughter Maggie Sajak has become a fixture on Wheel of Fortune in recent years. Maggie began on the show filling in turning letters for Vanna White while White took on Pat's hosting duties while Pat underwent emergency surgery in early 2020. From there, Maggie became a social correspondent, giving behind-the-scenes looks at the workings of the iconic game show.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Studio Audience
tvinsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’: Who Should Take Over From Pat Sajak as Host? (POLL)

After 40 seasons fronting the show, Pat Sajak has teased that he may be ready to relinquish his hosting duties on ABC’s Wheel of Fortune. But if he does decide to leave, who could possibly replace him and what does it mean for his long-time cohost Vanna White? Could she take over from Sajak, or will the show’s producers look to bring in a new face, or possibly a whole new hosting team?
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Jeopardy!
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Celebrities
AOL Corp

David Letterman 'loves' Howard Stern but admits, 'I just think arm's length may be the way to go'

David Letterman returned to late-night television on Tuesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live!. The former host of The Late Show discussed a range of topics, most notably his ongoing friendship with radio host Howard Stern. The two worked in the same building and became friends. But their relationship deteriorated when Stern, seemingly unprovoked, started insulting Letterman and his wife, Regina Lasko.
CELEBRITIES
tvinsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Bosses Considering Big Rule Change

Jeopardy!‘s executive producer Mike Davies is toying with an interesting format change to help shake up the long-running game show, but not everybody is on board with the idea. Speaking on the Inside Jeopardy! podcast on Monday, September 19, Davies brought up the concept of offering cash bonuses to...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'America's Got Talent' Spinoff With Host Terry Crews Coming to NBC

Terry Crews' hosting gig on America's Got Talent will continue. NBC has announced a brand new spinoff of the popular reality competition series, with executive producers Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel tapped for the judging panel. America's Got Talent: All-Stars production will begin Oct. 2022, TV Line reports. Per an official description, the show is "a new extension of the powerhouse hit series featuring winners, finalists, fan favorites and viral sensations from previous seasons of America's Got Talent and Got Talent franchises around the world." The most popular and memorable contestants who are considered to be the best of the best "will return to the stage to showcase their talent in hopes of being crowned the first-ever winner of "AGT: All-Stars,"" a press release notes.
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy