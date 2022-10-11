Read full article on original website
Related
Philadelphia 76ers Waive Former Warriors And Lakers Guard
On Monday, the Philadelphia 76ers decided to waive Mac McClung, who recently signed a deal with the team on October 8.
NBA・
Report: Jordan Poole Has Not Forgiven Draymond Green
Jordan Poole has reportedly not forgiven Draymond Green following punch at Golden State Warriors practice
Phoenix Suns Reportedly Waive Former Duke Star
On Tuesday, Michael Scotto Hoops Hype reports that the Phoenix Suns have waived Frank Jackson. The former Duke men's basketball star was the 31st overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.
Yardbarker
Kevin Garnett Doesn't Understand How Kevin Durant Stayed In Brooklyn: "That Man Has Controlled His Movement"
Kevin Durant was the biggest talking point of the 2022 offseason with his trade request that also led him to ask for the firing of coach Steve Nash and GM Sean Marks. Coach Nash and GM Marks are still part of the Nets, but so is Durant, who owner Joe Tsai refused to trade after seeing the return they'd get for him.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Patrick Beverley Roasts Draymond Green For Punching Jordan Poole
Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley weighed in on the Golden State Warriors drama
Celtics Waive Former First-Round Pick
As the Celtics gear up for opening night next Tuesday, Oct. 18, against the Sixers, they must trim the roster down to a maximum of 15 players by Monday at 5 pm EST. While Boston has one more preseason game left, a Friday night matchup against the Raptors in Montreal, the cutdown process has begun. ...
Aikman Criticized for Controversial Comment During ‘MNF’
The broadcaster’s statement was in response to a perplexing roughing the passer call during the contest.
Matt Barnes Says The Warriors Can't Win The Championship Without Draymond Green
Former NBA player Matt Barnes explains why Draymond Green is crucial to the success of the Golden State Warriors.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Evan Turner to Lance Stephenson about Draymond Green punch: 'This how I should’ve done you'
Former Pacer Evan Turner brought up and old team fight.
Warriors reveal Draymond Green's punishment for punching Jordan Poole
Warriors forward Draymond Green will rejoin the team Thursday, coach Steve Kerr said in a post-game press conference Tuesday night following a preseason win against the Portland Trailblazers. Green had taken a leave of absence from the team following an altercation with teammate Jordan Poole last Wednesday. He was fined but not suspended. The Warriors are not disclosing the amount of the penalty. Kerr called the incident “the biggest crisis...
Sacramento Kings Reportedly Waive 2x NBA Champion And 10-Year Veteran
According to James Ham (of The Kings Beat), the Sacramento Kings have waived Kent Bazemore and Quinn Cook. Bazemore has been in the NBA for ten seasons, while Cook has played in the NBA for five seasons and won two NBA Championships (with the Golden State Warriors in 2018 and Los Angeles Lakers in 2020).
Yardbarker
Former Chicago Bulls Star Reportedly Arrested At Airport
View the original article to see embedded media. Ben Gordon had a very successful career playing 11 years in the NBA, and he last played in the league for the Orlando Magic during the 2015 season. The best years of his career came when he was on the Chicago Bulls.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Denver Nuggets Waive Former Kentucky Star
The Denver Nuggets have waived Kellan Grady. The 25-year-old played his final season in college for the Kentucky men's basketball team.
NBC Sports
What we learned from Warriors' blowout win over Blazers
SAN FRANCISCO -- Every preseason, Steve Kerr uses one game to give his usual starters the night off. That was the case Tuesday night at Chase Center against the Portland Trail Blazers. Already without Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala, Kerr opted to use the Warriors' fourth preseason game...
Warriors Wilt Chamberlain vs. Warriors Stephen Curry Career Comparison
Stephen Curry surpassed Wilt Chamberlain as the greatest Warrior of all time.
FOX Sports
Draymond Green fined, not suspended; set to rejoin Warriors on Thursday
Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr announced that All-Star forward Draymond Green has been fined, but will not be suspended after punching teammate Jordan Poole last Wednesday. Kerr addressed the media following Golden State's preseason victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night, adding that Green is expected to...
NBC Sports
Sixers set to make roster cuts, waive Bassey and Joe
The Sixers intend to waive recent draft picks Isaiah Joe and Charles Bassey, a source told NBC Sports Philadelphia on Thursday morning, confirming reports by The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Keith Pompey and PhillyVoice’s Kyle Neubeck. It was clear from the beginning of the preseason that both players were low...
NBC Sports
3 observations after Sixers complete an unbeaten preseason
No games have counted yet, but it's notable that the 2022-23 Sixers have yet to lose. The team finished a 4-0 preseason Wednesday night at Wells Fargo Center with a 99-94 win over the Hornets. Joel Embiid had 19 points on 8-for-17 shooting and six rebounds. James Harden posted 17...
NBA・
Lakers News: Draymond Green's Status For Warriors Season Opener Vs. Lakers Revealed
The Warriors power forward's time away from the team wound up less than a week.
NBC Sports
How Cook rekindling love for basketball led to key Kings role
Quinn Cook has experienced the highest of highs in his NBA career and after reaching the lowest of lows, the 29-year-old point guard has fallen back in love with basketball. With the start of the 2022-23 NBA season just around the corner, Cook currently is fighting for a Sacramento Kings role. In his nine minutes of action in Sacramento's 105-104 win over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night at Footprint Center, Cook, who scored 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting from the field and 1-of-3 from 3-point range, played an integral role in Sacramento's nail-biting victory.
Comments / 0