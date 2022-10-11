ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento, CA
Basketball
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
City
Sacramento, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Sacramento, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Inside The Celtics

Celtics Waive Former First-Round Pick

As the Celtics gear up for opening night next Tuesday, Oct. 18, against the Sixers, they must trim the roster down to a maximum of 15 players by Monday at 5 pm EST. While Boston has one more preseason game left, a Friday night matchup against the Raptors in Montreal, the cutdown process has begun. ...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bells#The Bell#The Los Angeles Lakers
San Francisco Examiner

Warriors reveal Draymond Green's punishment for punching Jordan Poole

Warriors forward Draymond Green will rejoin the team Thursday, coach Steve Kerr said in a post-game press conference Tuesday night following a preseason win against the Portland Trailblazers. Green had taken a leave of absence from the team following an altercation with teammate Jordan Poole last Wednesday. He was fined but not suspended. The Warriors are not disclosing the amount of the penalty. Kerr called the incident “the biggest crisis...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Former Chicago Bulls Star Reportedly Arrested At Airport

View the original article to see embedded media. Ben Gordon had a very successful career playing 11 years in the NBA, and he last played in the league for the Orlando Magic during the 2015 season. The best years of his career came when he was on the Chicago Bulls.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

What we learned from Warriors' blowout win over Blazers

SAN FRANCISCO -- Every preseason, Steve Kerr uses one game to give his usual starters the night off. That was the case Tuesday night at Chase Center against the Portland Trail Blazers. Already without Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala, Kerr opted to use the Warriors' fourth preseason game...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Draymond Green fined, not suspended; set to rejoin Warriors on Thursday

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr announced that All-Star forward Draymond Green has been fined, but will not be suspended after punching teammate Jordan Poole last Wednesday. Kerr addressed the media following Golden State's preseason victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night, adding that Green is expected to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Sixers set to make roster cuts, waive Bassey and Joe

The Sixers intend to waive recent draft picks Isaiah Joe and Charles Bassey, a source told NBC Sports Philadelphia on Thursday morning, confirming reports by The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Keith Pompey and PhillyVoice’s Kyle Neubeck. It was clear from the beginning of the preseason that both players were low...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

3 observations after Sixers complete an unbeaten preseason

No games have counted yet, but it's notable that the 2022-23 Sixers have yet to lose. The team finished a 4-0 preseason Wednesday night at Wells Fargo Center with a 99-94 win over the Hornets. Joel Embiid had 19 points on 8-for-17 shooting and six rebounds. James Harden posted 17...
NBA
NBC Sports

How Cook rekindling love for basketball led to key Kings role

Quinn Cook has experienced the highest of highs in his NBA career and after reaching the lowest of lows, the 29-year-old point guard has fallen back in love with basketball. With the start of the 2022-23 NBA season just around the corner, Cook currently is fighting for a Sacramento Kings role. In his nine minutes of action in Sacramento's 105-104 win over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night at Footprint Center, Cook, who scored 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting from the field and 1-of-3 from 3-point range, played an integral role in Sacramento's nail-biting victory.
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy