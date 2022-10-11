ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Anthony Davis Revealed It Is Difficult To Dribble When Patrick Beverley And Dennis Schroder Are On The Floor During Lakers Practice

The Los Angeles Lakers are counting on Anthony Davis to remain healthy this season as they aim to get back to winning ways. The franchise has endured disappointment in back-to-back seasons and the priority is to get back into the playoffs. This will require their stars to step up and play to the best of their abilities, but a lot also depends on the pieces the organization has put around them.
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Jae Crowder could land with 1 fitting NBA team

Jae Crowder’s golden ticket out of Phoenix could be coming from a pretty familiar location. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Monday that the Atlanta Hawks have emerged as a possible suitor for the disgruntled Suns forward Crowder. Charania adds that Atlanta is looking to see if there is a pathway to bring Crowder into what they view as their Big Three of Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, and John Collins.
NBC Sports

Kings waive Cook, Bazemore as 15-man roster deadline looms

The Kings have parted ways with two NBA veterans in Quinn Cook and Kent Bazemore, the team announced Thursday morning, leaving just one cut to make before Monday's 15-man roster deadline. Sacramento signed both Cook and Bazemore to undisclosed contracts on Sept. 21. Bazemore, entering his 11th year in the...
Josh Okogie
Yardbarker

Kings Waive Kent Bazemore, Quinn Cook

Both players signed non-guaranteed deals with Sacramento in September. Bazemore, 33, is 6-foot-4 and spent last season with the Lakers, appearing in 39 games. He spent the season before that with the Warriors. This was his first run with the Kings, having played there in 2019-20. He also spent five...
Yardbarker

Suns Deandre Ayton and Monty Williams Are on Good Terms: “Nothing Has Changed To Be Honest”

Everything appears to be spick and span between Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams and star player Deandre Ayton as the two have spoken for some time now since the offseason drama around the star center. According to Arizona Republic Duane Rankin, Ayton told her that both he and Williams are committed to one another as regular season play is just around the corner.
hotnewhiphop.com

Rudy Gobert Trade Reportedly Shocked Timberwolves Players

The T-Wolves surprised a lot of people with their blockbuster trade. Rudy Gobert is one of the best defensive players in the NBA right now. Based on all of the awards he has won, most would say he is the best defensive player in the league, although many feel otherwise. With that being said, Gobert is a polarizing player, and many were stunned when the Timberwolves gave up their immediate future to get him.
lastwordonsports.com

Top NBA Players 2022-23: #8 Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard comes in at number 8 on our list of the best players for the upcoming 2022-2023 season. The two-time Finals MVP with the San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors will look to prove his health after missing all of the 2021-2022 season with a torn ACL. He’ll rejoin the LA Clippers’ title chase and embark on the fourth year of partnership with co-star Paul George.
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Remains out Wednesday

Murray (hamstring) has been ruled out for Wednesday's preseason game against the Clippers, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports. Murray will miss a second consecutive preseason contest as he continues to deal with left hamstring tightness. The injury isn't considered to be serious, so it's possible Murray will return for Denver's preseason finale against the Warriors on Friday.
CBS Sports

Padres' Josh Bell: On bench again Wednesday

Bell isn't starting Game 2 of the NLDS against the Dodgers on Wednesday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Bell is on the bench for a second consecutive game to begin the NLDS after he went 3-for-13 with two RBI during the NL Wild Card Series against the Mets. Brandon Drury will serve as the designated hitter and bat cleanup once again.
CBS Sports

Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Not in Thursday's lineup

Kelenic is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Seattle's ALDS matchup with Houston. Kelenic went 2-for-4 in Game 1 of the series, but he will be subbed out in favor of Dylan Moore with the Mariners facing southpaw Framber Valdez on Thursday.
CBS Sports

Dolphins' Raheem Mostert: Misses practice Wednesday

Mostert didn't practice Wednesday due to a knee injury, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. Mostert was missing from practice after logging 46 of a possible 67 snaps on offense in this past Sunday's 40-17 loss to the Jets while carrying 18 times for 113 yards and a touchdown and catching one of his three targets for nine yards. What the running back is able to do at Thursday's practice should add a degree of clarity with regard to his chances of playing this weekend against the Vikings. If Mostert is limited at all or not available Week 6, Myles Gaskin and Chase Edmonds would be in line for added snaps and touches.
CBS Sports

Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Cleared to return

Oshie (upper body) will be in the lineup for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Bruins, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports. Oshie exited in the second period of preseason action Oct. 5 against the Red Wings but has been a full participant in recent practices to make himself available for Washington's home opener. The 35-year-old is expected to skate on the third line alongside Marcus Johansson and Lars Eller. He'll also work on one of the power-play units.
CBS Sports

Cowboys' Micah Parsons: Bothered by groin injury

Parsons is expected to be limited practice participant Wednesday due to a groin injury, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports. Parsons suffered the injury in question during his two-sack performance in the Cowboys' Week 5 win over the Rams, but the groin issue isn't expected to threaten his availability for Sunday's game against the Eagles. Even so, those planning on deploying the star edge rusher in IDP leagues will still want to track his practice activity over the next few days.
