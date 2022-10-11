ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Basketball
Local
Wisconsin Basketball
City
Milwaukee, WI
NBC Sports Chicago

Bulls observations: Williams, Vučević lead way vs. Bucks

The Chicago Bulls closed the 2022 preseason with a 3-1 record after taking down the Milwaukee Bucks 127-104 in a short-handed affair on both sides. 1. DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine each took rest days for the Bulls after averaging 24.7 and 21.8 minutes per game, respectively, in the team’s first three preseason contests. That cleared the way for Coby White and Dalen Terry to enter the starting lineup.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Report: Celtics waive Brodric Thomas

The Boston Celtics are trimming down their roster ahead of next week's regular-season opener. According to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto, the C's waived Brodric Thomas on Wednesday. The 25-year-old guard played in 12 games for Boston last season. Thomas spent most of the 2021-22 campaign with the Maine Celtics. In 22...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thanasis Antetokounmpo
BlueDevilCountry

Duke product gets dropped by another NBA team

On Tuesday, the NBA player transactions log — currently overflowing with reports of waived talents around the league — revealed that the Phoenix Suns cut former Duke basketball one-and-done Frank Jackson. He played in the Suns' first two preseason games but saw only 10 combined minutes and scored ...
DURHAM, NC
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Dishes eight dimes Wednesday

Russell posted 15 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight assists, three rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot over 24 minutes Wednesday in a preseason win over the Lakers. Minnesota rested both Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert for the game but started Russell and Anthony Edwards. Russell was solid in 24 minutes, knocking down three triples and recording a game-high eight assists against the team that drafted him second overall in 2015. The point guard is averaging 12.3 points, 5.3 assists, 3.3 boards, 1.7 three-pointers and 2.0 steals across three preseason contests. His shooting percentage can be a downer, but Russell figures to offer strong contributions as a passer and three-point threat again this season.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletic#Nets
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Another preseason double-double

Reid tallied 22 points (9-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot over 27 minutes in Wednesday's exhibition victory versus the Lakers. Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert were both rested for the contest, allowing Reid the opportunity to be the focal point of the offense. He led Minnesota in scoring, field-goal attempts and boards while logging his second consecutive preseason double-double. Reid has been excellent through four games, averaging 14.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.5 three-pointers and 1.0 blocks over 21.8 minutes. He's capable of putting up strong per-minute numbers, but his fantasy stock is limited due to playing behind Towns and Gobert.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Giannis Antetokounmpo Reacts to Nets Loss, Winless Pre-Season

The Brooklyn Nets picked up their first win of the pre-season on Wednesday, and it came against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. With starters playing increased minutes on both sides, this was an important confidence booster for a Nets group that is still looking to get comfortable with each other, and a tough loss for Milwaukee who ends their pre-season winless.
BROOKLYN, NY
NESN

Celtics’ Sam Hauser Reveals Which NBA Players He Studies

While the NBA preseason allows established starting players to get back in their groove before the games officially count, Boston Celtics forward Sam Hauser has utilized such contests to make his run at a role before opening night on Oct. 18. Hauser, originally acquired through a two-way contract agreement with...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Wizards' Bradley Beal: Expected to play Friday

Coach Wes Unseld said Thursday that he expects Beal to be available for Friday's preseason finale against the Knicks, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports. Beal was out for Monday's exhibition game against Charlotte due to a non-COVID illness, but he was a full participant in Wednesday's practice session and should be able to suit up for the Wizards' final preseason game. The 29-year-old should be fully available for Washington's regular-season opener against the Pacers on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Not in Thursday's lineup

Kelenic is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Seattle's ALDS matchup with Houston. Kelenic went 2-for-4 in Game 1 of the series, but he will be subbed out in favor of Dylan Moore with the Mariners facing southpaw Framber Valdez on Thursday.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Wizards Waive Makur Maker

Maker, 21, is 6-foot-11 and likely headed to the Capital City Go-Go of the G League. The Wizards signed Makur in August after won a title with the Sydney Kings of Australia’s NBL. He took part in a group workout with the Wizards on June 3. Maker is the...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Lightning's Brayden Point: Garners power-play assist

Point notched a power-play assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Rangers. Point helped out on the lone Lightning goal of the game, scored by Steven Stamkos in the second period. The 26-year-old Point sustained a torn quadriceps injury in the playoffs last year, but he's fully healthy heading into 2022-23. He should see regular usage as the Lightning's top center. He recorded 58 points in 66 regular-season games last season, while adding 176 shots on net, 75 hits and a minus-5 rating in a similar role.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy