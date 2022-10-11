Read full article on original website
Brooklyn Nets Fan Accuses Giannis Antetokoumpo Of Dirty Plays To Hurt Kyrie Irving: "This Is Like The 5th Time In 3 Years That Giannis Has Dived At Kyrie's Ankles, Disgusting."
Brooklyn Nets fans have accused Giannis Antetokounmpo of intentionally making dirty plays while defending Kyrie Irving.
Sacramento Kings Reportedly Waive 2x NBA Champion And 10-Year Veteran
According to James Ham (of The Kings Beat), the Sacramento Kings have waived Kent Bazemore and Quinn Cook. Bazemore has been in the NBA for ten seasons, while Cook has played in the NBA for five seasons and won two NBA Championships (with the Golden State Warriors in 2018 and Los Angeles Lakers in 2020).
Boston Celtics Waive Former Knicks And Spurs Forward
The Boston Celtics decided to waive forward Luka Samanic on Monday. Samanic signed a training camp deal with Boston on September 22.
Phoenix Suns Sign Former Detroit Pistons Player
On Tuesday, the Phoenix Suns signed Saben Lee. The 23-year-old has spent the last two seasons playing for the Detroit Pistons.
WATCH: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s savage response to Nets’ Ben Simmons ‘owning’ him on defense
The Milwaukee Bucks took on the Brooklyn Nets in a high-profile preseason encounter on Wednesday night. It may have been a non-bearing game, but there sure was a lot riding on the matchup between two of the top sides in the Eastern Conference this season. Nets fans got a little...
Houston Rockets Waive Veteran Forward Maurice Harkless
The Houston Rockets will be waiving veteran forward Maurice Harkless, who they acquired recently in an eight-player trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Bulls observations: Williams, Vučević lead way vs. Bucks
The Chicago Bulls closed the 2022 preseason with a 3-1 record after taking down the Milwaukee Bucks 127-104 in a short-handed affair on both sides. 1. DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine each took rest days for the Bulls after averaging 24.7 and 21.8 minutes per game, respectively, in the team’s first three preseason contests. That cleared the way for Coby White and Dalen Terry to enter the starting lineup.
Report: Celtics waive Brodric Thomas
The Boston Celtics are trimming down their roster ahead of next week's regular-season opener. According to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto, the C's waived Brodric Thomas on Wednesday. The 25-year-old guard played in 12 games for Boston last season. Thomas spent most of the 2021-22 campaign with the Maine Celtics. In 22...
2022 NBA Draft Review: Sacramento Kings
The Sacramento Kings are stuck in a perpetual rebuild after finishing with a record of 30-52 last season. The Kings have not qualified for the NBA Playoffs since the 2005-2006 season. We are talking about 17 years of ineptitude.
Duke product gets dropped by another NBA team
On Tuesday, the NBA player transactions log — currently overflowing with reports of waived talents around the league — revealed that the Phoenix Suns cut former Duke basketball one-and-done Frank Jackson. He played in the Suns' first two preseason games but saw only 10 combined minutes and scored ...
Astros vs. Mariners: TV channel, prediction, live stream, time, odds, pitching matchup for ALDS Game 2
The Seattle Mariners and the Houston Astros will continue their best-of-five American League Division Series on Thursday afternoon. The Astros won Game 1 in shocking fashion, as Yordan Alvarez launched a three-run home-run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to give Houston a walk-off victory. The...
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Dishes eight dimes Wednesday
Russell posted 15 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight assists, three rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot over 24 minutes Wednesday in a preseason win over the Lakers. Minnesota rested both Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert for the game but started Russell and Anthony Edwards. Russell was solid in 24 minutes, knocking down three triples and recording a game-high eight assists against the team that drafted him second overall in 2015. The point guard is averaging 12.3 points, 5.3 assists, 3.3 boards, 1.7 three-pointers and 2.0 steals across three preseason contests. His shooting percentage can be a downer, but Russell figures to offer strong contributions as a passer and three-point threat again this season.
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Another preseason double-double
Reid tallied 22 points (9-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot over 27 minutes in Wednesday's exhibition victory versus the Lakers. Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert were both rested for the contest, allowing Reid the opportunity to be the focal point of the offense. He led Minnesota in scoring, field-goal attempts and boards while logging his second consecutive preseason double-double. Reid has been excellent through four games, averaging 14.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.5 three-pointers and 1.0 blocks over 21.8 minutes. He's capable of putting up strong per-minute numbers, but his fantasy stock is limited due to playing behind Towns and Gobert.
Giannis Antetokounmpo Reacts to Nets Loss, Winless Pre-Season
The Brooklyn Nets picked up their first win of the pre-season on Wednesday, and it came against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. With starters playing increased minutes on both sides, this was an important confidence booster for a Nets group that is still looking to get comfortable with each other, and a tough loss for Milwaukee who ends their pre-season winless.
How long is Khris Middleton out? Injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Bucks forward
The Bucks will be missing a key piece to begin the 2022-23 season. In July, three-time All-Star Khris Middleton underwent surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left wrist, and it's unclear when he'll be cleared to return. Middleton last played for the Bucks in Game 2 of the...
Celtics’ Sam Hauser Reveals Which NBA Players He Studies
While the NBA preseason allows established starting players to get back in their groove before the games officially count, Boston Celtics forward Sam Hauser has utilized such contests to make his run at a role before opening night on Oct. 18. Hauser, originally acquired through a two-way contract agreement with...
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Expected to play Friday
Coach Wes Unseld said Thursday that he expects Beal to be available for Friday's preseason finale against the Knicks, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports. Beal was out for Monday's exhibition game against Charlotte due to a non-COVID illness, but he was a full participant in Wednesday's practice session and should be able to suit up for the Wizards' final preseason game. The 29-year-old should be fully available for Washington's regular-season opener against the Pacers on Wednesday.
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Not in Thursday's lineup
Kelenic is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Seattle's ALDS matchup with Houston. Kelenic went 2-for-4 in Game 1 of the series, but he will be subbed out in favor of Dylan Moore with the Mariners facing southpaw Framber Valdez on Thursday.
Wizards Waive Makur Maker
Maker, 21, is 6-foot-11 and likely headed to the Capital City Go-Go of the G League. The Wizards signed Makur in August after won a title with the Sydney Kings of Australia’s NBL. He took part in a group workout with the Wizards on June 3. Maker is the...
Lightning's Brayden Point: Garners power-play assist
Point notched a power-play assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Rangers. Point helped out on the lone Lightning goal of the game, scored by Steven Stamkos in the second period. The 26-year-old Point sustained a torn quadriceps injury in the playoffs last year, but he's fully healthy heading into 2022-23. He should see regular usage as the Lightning's top center. He recorded 58 points in 66 regular-season games last season, while adding 176 shots on net, 75 hits and a minus-5 rating in a similar role.
