NOLA.com
Odds say Sean Payton favored to be next coach of Carolina Panthers
Odds at an off-shore sportsbook show that New Orleans Saints coaching legend Sean Payton could be coaching the division rival Carolina Panthers next. The Panthers fired Matt Rhule on Monday after Carolina lost to the San Francisco 49ers to fall to 1-4 this season and 11-27 in Rhule's two-plus seasons with the team.
CBS Sports
Tom Brady weighs in on controversial roughing penalty, calls Grady Jarrett's sack a 'long, unwelcome hug'
While the actual holiday is still a few weeks away, Halloween for Tom Brady came in the form of Grady Jarrett during this past Sunday's game between the Buccaneers and Falcons. "This morning, I was looking around the corner everywhere for Grady Jarrett jumping out and hitting me again," Brady...
Panthers Trading D.J. Moore to Bears Makes Little Sense for Either Team
Why Panthers trading WR Moore to Bears is highly unlikely originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Almost the second the Carolina Panthers fired Matt Rhule on Monday, rumors started to trickle in about the possibility of an impending fire sale in Carolina. Given the Bears’ lack of talent at wide receiver after Darnell Mooney, the internet began to speculate the Bears could trade for Panthers star receiver D.J. Moore.
Sean Payton on Panthers' HC job: 'I think it's attractive'
When owner David Tepper and the Carolina Panthers embark on their eventual search for a new head coach, Sean Payton will certainly be on the radar. But how does Payton himself feel about the opportunity?. Well, whether he was posturing or not, the former New Orleans Saints shot-caller had some...
atozsports.com
Cowboys: Ezekiel Elliott on the verge of joining exclusive club
The Dallas Cowboys have rushed for over 160 yards in two of their last three games behind the one-two punch of Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard. Elliott, now in year seven, hasn’t cracked the 100-yard mark yet this season, but he’s run with conviction and looked fresh. Elliott...
Cowboys Icon Troy Aikman: 'Take The Dresses Off' Remark on QB Sacks: 2 Controversies in 1?
"My hope is the competition committee looks at this in the next set of meetings and we take the dresses off," Cowboys ex Troy Aikman said on the ESPN broadcast after another over-protective roughing call.
CBS Sports
Raiders' Davante Adams shoves cameraman to ground following loss against Chiefs on 'Monday Night Football'
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams shoved a man at Arrowhead Stadium, sending the person to the ground with the force of his push, on his way to the locker room following the Raiders' 30-29 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs. The status of the person pushed is not yet known, but he appeared to be OK after the push and appeared to be stable after the incident.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 6 lineup decisions: Starts, Sits, Sleepers and Busts to know for every game
Fantasy Football is all about the matchups. Even though you drafted your team with certain hopes and intentions, your weekly lineup decisions shouldn't be determined by the order you picked your players in. You need to check who your players play and make sure you've got the right guys in -- and the wrong guys out.
Panthers ramp up intensity on first practice day with interim HC Steve Wilks
CHARLOTTE — A lot has happened in the last 48 hours for the Carolina Panthers, between the firing of Matt Rhule to Steve Wilks taking the reins as interim head coach, but Wednesday’s practice felt like a return to what matters: executing plays on the gridiron. Wilks told...
CBS Sports
NFL Week 6 picks: Cowboys shock undefeated Eagles, Ravens beat Giants, Bills top Chiefs in wild shootout
So I'm supposed to be giving you some picks for Week 6 right now, but I have some bad news: There actually might not be a Week 6 because I've written a letter to the NFL asking that all games be postponed until the ROUGHING THE PASSER rule gets completely re-written.
CBS Sports
Patriots' Kevin Harris: Gets call-up from practice squad
The Patriots signed Harris off their practice squad Thursday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. The sixth-round rookie out of South Carolina was unable to secure a spot on the Patriots' Week 1 roster, but New England thought enough of the 5-foot-10, 225-pound back to include him on its practice squad once he cleared waivers. With Ty Montgomery (knee) having since been moved to injured reserve and with Damien Harris (hamstring) looking unlikely to suit up Sunday in Cleveland, Kevin Harris looks like he could get the chance to make his NFL debut Week 6. Though Rhamondre Stevenson is capable of playing on both early downs and passing downs and is projected to take on a heavier role than usual this weekend, Harris could make for an ideal power-running complement when Stevenson needs a breather.
CBS Sports
Bears' Matt Adams: Goes on injured reserve
Adams (calf) was placed on IR on Tuesday. Adams left Sunday's loss the Vikings early with the injury, then was a DNP on the team's estimated practice report Monday. The fifth-year linebacker has struggled to stay healthy this season, already missing Weeks 3 and 4 due to a hamstring injury. He'll now be forced to miss at least the next four weeks, with a return of Nov. 13 against the Lions being his earliest eligibility.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Micah Parsons: Bothered by groin injury
Parsons is expected to be limited practice participant Wednesday due to a groin injury, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports. Parsons suffered the injury in question during his two-sack performance in the Cowboys' Week 5 win over the Rams, but the groin issue isn't expected to threaten his availability for Sunday's game against the Eagles. Even so, those planning on deploying the star edge rusher in IDP leagues will still want to track his practice activity over the next few days.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Frankie Luvu: Regresses in practice Thursday
Luvu (shoulder) was a limited participant during the Panthers' practice Thursday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports. Luvu has been dealing with a lingering shoulder injury since mid-September and was ruled out for the first time this season in Week 5. The 26-year-old linebacker returned to practice in full Wednesday, though it appears this injury has flared back up given his limited participation Wednesday. Luvu recorded 32 tackles, two passes defended, an interception and a forced fumble over Carolina's first four games, and he'll have one more practice to improve his injury status before Sunday's game against the Rams.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Now dealing with hip issue
Godwin (hip/knee) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday. Previously, Godwin tended to hamstring and knee injuries this season, so the addition of a hip issue is a new reality for the sixth-year pro. The Buccaneers' receiving corps remains banged up, as Julio Jones (knee), Russell Gage (ankle) and Jaelon Darden (tooth) all didn't practice Wednesday. Godwin has gutted through his health concerns the last two games en route to 14 touches for 122 yards from scrimmage, and he'll look to do the same Sunday at Pittsburgh, assuming he gains clearance to play.
CBS Sports
Texans' Tyler Johnson: Third highest WR snap count
Johnson was not targeted over 25 snaps in Week 5's 13-6 win over the Jaguars. Johnson was active for the second consecutive week and was handed the third-highest snap count among wideouts, moving ahead of Phillip Dorsett on the depth chart. He took the role that would normally go to the inactive Chris Moore (hip). If the Texans don't have to pass, they won't, so targets among the position group are scarce and usually go to Brandin Cooks or Nico Collins.
CBS Sports
Giants' Chris Myarick: Limited in practice
Myarick (ankle) was a limited participant in practice Thursday. Myarick was also a limited participant Wednesday, leaving his status for Sunday against the Ravens in question. As the team's No. 2 tight end, while also playing as a fullback, it's unclear how the Giants would replace him if he were unable to suit up.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Greg Dulcich: Expected to debut Week 6
Head coach Nathaniel Hackett said Thursday that he hopes to have Dulcich (hamstring) back from injured reserve for the Broncos' Week 6 game against the Chargers, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports. The third-round rookie out of UCLA has missed the Broncos' first five games of the season, but he was...
CBS Sports
Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Dealing with shoulder injury
Mattison was a limited participant in practice Wednesday due to a shoulder injury. Mattison played a season-high 43 percent of snaps on offense in a Week 5 win over Chicago, though his 12 touches netted only 41 yards. Meanwhile, Dalvin Cook took 20 touches for 121 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Mattison has seen a bit more work than in past seasons ever since Cook dislocated his problematic shoulder, but the starter hasn't missed a game yet, and it's now the backup who is bothered by a shoulder injury. In any case, Mattison's practice participation Wednesday -- even in a limited capacity -- suggests he's more likely than not to play this Sunday in Miami.
