Hastings man caught in alleged catalytic converter burglary, on Blanding Boulevard deputies sayZoey FieldsHastings, FL
Orange Park residents sue town over stormwater runoffJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Baptist Medical Center Clay expected to bring 700 new jobs to Clay CountyDebra FineFleming Island, FL
New coffee shop holds grand opening in Orange ParkJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Green Cove Springs man claims he shot at other vehicles due to road rage, sheriff saysZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Dolphins Name Starting QB vs. Vikings
While the injury statuses of Miami Dolphins QBs Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater were up in the air this week, head coach Mike McDaniel has made a decision at QB1 for Week 6. When the Minnesota Vikings arrive town, the Dolphins will showcase rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson. Pro Football Focus’...
Kyle Shanahan provides updates on Nick Bosa, Jimmie Ward, Jason Verrett
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan spoke to reporters in West Virginia Wednesday and gave injury updates on Nick Bosa, Jimmie Ward and Jason Verrett.
CBS Sports
Tom Brady weighs in on controversial roughing penalty, calls Grady Jarrett's sack a 'long, unwelcome hug'
While the actual holiday is still a few weeks away, Halloween for Tom Brady came in the form of Grady Jarrett during this past Sunday's game between the Buccaneers and Falcons. "This morning, I was looking around the corner everywhere for Grady Jarrett jumping out and hitting me again," Brady...
CBS Sports
Chiefs-Bills trade that landed Kansas City Patrick Mahomes paid major dividends for both teams
As the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills are set to renew their rivalry in a clash between the AFC's best Sunday, both teams started the annual showdown with a famous trade in 2017. The Chiefs traded up in the first round in the 2017 draft with the Bills and selected Patrick Mahomes, forever changing the franchise and a city for the next decade.
CBS Sports
Bills vs. Chiefs: How much has Josh Allen closed the gap on Patrick Mahomes? Or is he better?
Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, the preeminent quarterbacks in today's NFL. They're in the top two in essentially every statistical category at their position entering Week 6, which just so happens to be when the Bills battle the Chiefs inside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The first few Mahomes and...
CBS Sports
Photographer shoved by Raiders' Davante Adams after Monday night loss to Chiefs files police report
Tensions boiled over after the Las Vegas Raiders' gut-wrenching 30-29 loss vs. the rival Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night, as Raiders star wideout Davante Adams shoved a photographer to the ground while making his way to the stadium tunnel following the conclusion of the game. According to NFL Media,...
Browns new LB Deion Jones designated for return from injured reserve
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns should have some help at linebacker on Sunday when Bill Belichick tries to exploit the holes in their running game. New linebacker Deion Jones, acquired in a trade Monday with the Falcons, was designated for return from injured reserve Wednesday (shoulder injury), and will be on the practice field Wednesday with his new team. If all goes as planned, he’ll be on the field Sunday to help the Browns stop running back Rhamondre Stevenson, who rushed for 161 yards in a 29-0 shutout of the Lions on Sunday.
CBS Sports
Here's why the Rams and Bengals are suffering from Super Bowl hangovers: Loss of talent, QB play, more
The Bengals and Rams were playing in the Super Bowl just eight months ago. Now they both find themselves with 2-3 records. It's the third time ever both the previous season's Super Bowl teams have a losing record through five games. In 1999, Denver and Atlanta both started 1-4. In 1988, Washington and Denver both started 2-3. None of those teams bounced back to make the playoffs.
CBS Sports
NFL Week 6 picks: Cowboys shock undefeated Eagles, Ravens beat Giants, Bills top Chiefs in wild shootout
So I'm supposed to be giving you some picks for Week 6 right now, but I have some bad news: There actually might not be a Week 6 because I've written a letter to the NFL asking that all games be postponed until the ROUGHING THE PASSER rule gets completely re-written.
Wichita Eagle
Ben Bartch Out for the Year: 3 Observations on How His Loss Will Impact the Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars have lost their first starter of the 2022 season. After escaping the first month of the season with limited injury issues, the Jaguars placed starting left guard Ben Bartch on injured reserve on Tuesday after he sustained a knee injury in Week 5. On Wednesday, head coach Doug Pederson confirmed that Bartch's injury would place him on the sidelines for the rest of 2022.
Ian Rapoport Has Important Update On Dolphins Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater
Teddy Bridgewater is taking a noteworthy step toward returning to action. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Miami Dolphins quarterback will return to Thursday's practice "on a limited and non-contact basis." He still must clear the league's concussion protocol. Starting in place of Tua Tagovailoa, who remains sidelined with a...
CBS Sports
Khalid Kareem: Waived by Bengals
Kareem was waived by the Bengals on Tuesday, one day after he was activated from the IR, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports. This comes as a bit of a surprise, as Kareem was expected to be part of the Bengals' defensive line rotation. He was drafted in the fifth round of the 2020 Draft, but he has dealt with a number of injury issues this season.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 6 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em Wide Receivers: Christian Kirk gets back in gear
Now the byes start to bite us, too. Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Josh Reynolds, Robert Woods, Brandin Cook and Nico Collins all have a week off. Tyreek Hill, Tee Higgins, Michael Thomas, Keenan Allen, Chris Olave, Drake London, Rashod Bateman, Jahan Dotson, Julio Jones, Jarvis Landry, Isaiah McKenzie, Treylon Burks, Kadarius Toney, Christian Watson, D.J. Chark, Kenny Golladay, Wan'Dale Robinson and Nelson Agholor are among those dealing with injuries. So which wideouts should you be counting on this week?
Jonathan Taylor injury update is good news for Matt Ryan, Colts vs. Jaguars
Jonathan Taylor has not enjoyed a great 2022 season. The Indianapolis Colts star’s production has not been otherworldly like it was last year and he is dealing with an ankle injury. As the Colts prepare to face the Jacksonville Jaguars, Matt Ryan and the offense are hoping that the workhorse running back is ready to play.
CBS Sports
Jets' Carl Lawson: Full go Thursday
Lawson (ankle) was a full participant during the Jets' practice Thursday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports. Lawson popped up as a limited participant on the Jets' injury report Wednesday after playing a season-high 73 percent of the team's defensive snaps in Week 5. However, the 27-year-old appears to have moved past this unspecified ankle issue after returning to practice in full Thursday. Lawson has recorded eight tackles, 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble so far this season, and he should play a prominent pass-rushing role during Sunday's game against the Packers.
CBS Sports
Bears' Matt Adams: Goes on injured reserve
Adams (calf) was placed on IR on Tuesday. Adams left Sunday's loss the Vikings early with the injury, then was a DNP on the team's estimated practice report Monday. The fifth-year linebacker has struggled to stay healthy this season, already missing Weeks 3 and 4 due to a hamstring injury. He'll now be forced to miss at least the next four weeks, with a return of Nov. 13 against the Lions being his earliest eligibility.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Raheem Mostert: Misses practice Wednesday
Mostert didn't practice Wednesday due to a knee injury, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. Mostert was missing from practice after logging 46 of a possible 67 snaps on offense in this past Sunday's 40-17 loss to the Jets while carrying 18 times for 113 yards and a touchdown and catching one of his three targets for nine yards. What the running back is able to do at Thursday's practice should add a degree of clarity with regard to his chances of playing this weekend against the Vikings. If Mostert is limited at all or not available Week 6, Myles Gaskin and Chase Edmonds would be in line for added snaps and touches.
CBS Sports
Texans' Tyler Johnson: Third highest WR snap count
Johnson was not targeted over 25 snaps in Week 5's 13-6 win over the Jaguars. Johnson was active for the second consecutive week and was handed the third-highest snap count among wideouts, moving ahead of Phillip Dorsett on the depth chart. He took the role that would normally go to the inactive Chris Moore (hip). If the Texans don't have to pass, they won't, so targets among the position group are scarce and usually go to Brandin Cooks or Nico Collins.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Micah Parsons: Bothered by groin injury
Parsons is expected to be limited practice participant Wednesday due to a groin injury, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports. Parsons suffered the injury in question during his two-sack performance in the Cowboys' Week 5 win over the Rams, but the groin issue isn't expected to threaten his availability for Sunday's game against the Eagles. Even so, those planning on deploying the star edge rusher in IDP leagues will still want to track his practice activity over the next few days.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Austin Jackson: Designated for return
The Dolphins announced Wednesday that Jackson (ankle) has been designated to return from IR, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Offensive coordinator Frank Smith said he's "optimistic and hopeful" Jackson will be able to play Sunday versus the Dolphins, per Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald, a game which rookie seventh-round pick Skylar Thompson is preparing to start. As soon as Jackson is fully cleared, he figures to relieve Greg Little of the No. 1 right tackle gig.
