ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

DeAndre Jordan Was Shocked After The Nuggets Announcer Called Him Deandre Ayton During Introductions

DeAndre Jordan signed with the Denver Nuggets this offseason as a veteran presence for a relatively young locker room. Jordan isn’t much of a factor on the court anymore, as we clearly saw last season with both the Lakers and the Sixers, but he is a great guy to have in the locker room, which makes him an attractive option for teams around the league.
DENVER, CO
lastwordonsports.com

Top NBA Players 2022-23: #8 Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard comes in at number 8 on our list of the best players for the upcoming 2022-2023 season. The two-time Finals MVP with the San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors will look to prove his health after missing all of the 2021-2022 season with a torn ACL. He’ll rejoin the LA Clippers’ title chase and embark on the fourth year of partnership with co-star Paul George.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
Washington, DC
Basketball
City
Washington, DC
Sporting News

Kevin Durant and Steve Nash reveal preseason plan for boosting Ben Simmons back to All-Star status with Nets

Close your eyes and imagine the possibilities. On one end, Ben Simmons hounds an All-Star point guard before switching onto and locking down an All-Star swingman. As the shot clock winds down, he sniffs out a last-ditch action and rotates over to swat a shot off the backboard. Immediately, he grabs the ball and goes, flanked by Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristaps Porzingis
Person
Josh Robbins
NBC Sports

Report: Celtics waive Brodric Thomas

The Boston Celtics are trimming down their roster ahead of next week's regular-season opener. According to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto, the C's waived Brodric Thomas on Wednesday. The 25-year-old guard played in 12 games for Boston last season. Thomas spent most of the 2021-22 campaign with the Maine Celtics. In 22...
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Irving, Durant lead Nets past winless Bucks 107-97

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 23 points, Kevin Durant had 19 points and eight assists and the Brooklyn Nets won their first game of the preseason, beating the Milwaukee Bucks 107-97 Wednesday night. Nick Claxton had 16 points and nine rebounds for Brooklyn, which snapped a two-game skid....
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Dishes eight dimes Wednesday

Russell posted 15 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight assists, three rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot over 24 minutes Wednesday in a preseason win over the Lakers. Minnesota rested both Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert for the game but started Russell and Anthony Edwards. Russell was solid in 24 minutes, knocking down three triples and recording a game-high eight assists against the team that drafted him second overall in 2015. The point guard is averaging 12.3 points, 5.3 assists, 3.3 boards, 1.7 three-pointers and 2.0 steals across three preseason contests. His shooting percentage can be a downer, but Russell figures to offer strong contributions as a passer and three-point threat again this season.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wizards#Sans#Athletic
CBS Sports

Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Set to start Wednesday

McCollum (ankle) will start Wednesday's game against the Heat. McCollum tested his ankle in warmups before concluding he would give it a go. Given that it's the preseason, it's safe to assume he wouldn't be out there if he wasn't feeling near 100 percent on it. McCollum will have a pair of opportunities to get his conditioning in order ahead of next week's season opener versus the Nets.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Another preseason double-double

Reid tallied 22 points (9-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot over 27 minutes in Wednesday's exhibition victory versus the Lakers. Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert were both rested for the contest, allowing Reid the opportunity to be the focal point of the offense. He led Minnesota in scoring, field-goal attempts and boards while logging his second consecutive preseason double-double. Reid has been excellent through four games, averaging 14.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.5 three-pointers and 1.0 blocks over 21.8 minutes. He's capable of putting up strong per-minute numbers, but his fantasy stock is limited due to playing behind Towns and Gobert.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Trail Blazers' Gary Payton II will miss start of NBA season as he recovers from abdominal surgery

The Portland Trail Blazers will start the regular season without Gary Payton II, as the team announced Thursday afternoon the guard will continue to be sidelined as he recovers from abdominal surgery. Payton underwent surgery in July to address a core muscle injury, and while the Blazers say his rehab continues to "progress well," he'll be out at least two weeks, when he'll then be reevaluated.
PORTLAND, OR
CBS Sports

Wizards' Bradley Beal: Expected to play Friday

Coach Wes Unseld said Thursday that he expects Beal to be available for Friday's preseason finale against the Knicks, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports. Beal was out for Monday's exhibition game against Charlotte due to a non-COVID illness, but he was a full participant in Wednesday's practice session and should be able to suit up for the Wizards' final preseason game. The 29-year-old should be fully available for Washington's regular-season opener against the Pacers on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Listed questionable for Wednesday

Ingram (toe) is considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Heat, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports. Coach Willie Green suggested Ingram has a good shot to return before the preseason concludes, but it remains to be seen if that will come Wednesday or if they will wait until Friday's preseason finale to run him back on the floor.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Giants' Chris Myarick: Limited in practice

Myarick (ankle) was a limited participant in practice Thursday. Myarick was also a limited participant Wednesday, leaving his status for Sunday against the Ravens in question. As the team's No. 2 tight end, while also playing as a fullback, it's unclear how the Giants would replace him if he were unable to suit up.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Wizards Waive Makur Maker

Maker, 21, is 6-foot-11 and likely headed to the Capital City Go-Go of the G League. The Wizards signed Makur in August after won a title with the Sydney Kings of Australia’s NBL. He took part in a group workout with the Wizards on June 3. Maker is the...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy