Why do the Bills keep playing in Kansas City?
The Buffalo Bills will play at the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday for the fourth straight time that the two teams have met. Why does that keep happening? Explain.
Chiefs vs Bills: Prediction and odds Week 6
The Kansas City Chiefs are hosting the Buffalo Bills in Week 6. Let’s look at how FanDuel Sportsbook sees it playing out early in the week. The Buffalo Bills are headed to Kansas City to play the Chiefs on Sunday for the fifth time with Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen as quarterbacks. Over the past two years, the Chiefs and Bills have faced off in a regular season game and wound up playing one another in the playoffs as well. There has never been a shortage of fireworks, and we can only expect more of the same for Sunday afternoon.
Panthers trade rumors: Giants, Bills in the mix for offensive stars?
And now we play the waiting game. The Carolina Panthers got the NFL buzzing Monday by firing head coach Matt Rhule just five games into his third season on the sideline. The move came after an embarrassing 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Almost immediately after Rhule’s...
CBS Sports
Chiefs-Bills trade that landed Kansas City Patrick Mahomes paid major dividends for both teams
As the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills are set to renew their rivalry in a clash between the AFC's best Sunday, both teams started the annual showdown with a famous trade in 2017. The Chiefs traded up in the first round in the 2017 draft with the Bills and selected Patrick Mahomes, forever changing the franchise and a city for the next decade.
Bills rookie could steal veteran’s job based on play vs. Steelers (Encouraged/worried)
The depth of the Buffalo Bills was on display against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5. Buffalo entered the game down multiple starters, but you never would have known it watching the game. On defense, players like Tyrel Dodson, Damar Hamlin and Jaquan Johnson flew all over the field while making numerous plays.
Former Alabama safety signed to Bills practice squad
One of Alabama’s former safeties, Jared Mayden, signed with the Buffalo Bills practice squad on Monday. He last played for the Philadelphia Eagles before being released in September. Mayden spent four seasons playing safety at Alabama. He recorded 82 tackles, three tackles for loss, and four interceptions. The native...
atozsports.com
The Buffalo Bills are on the Verge of Very Exclusive History
The Buffalo Bills are currently on top of the NFL world. They’re 4-1, currently the number one seed in the AFC and the heavy Super Bowl favorites. A big reason for this is the play of MVP-hopeful QB Josh Allen. 1,651 passing yards: 1st. 16 combined touchdowns: 1st. 66.8%...
Yes, Chiefs-Bills play on Sunday afternoon, but it’ll be a nationally televised game
It’s not under the lights at Arrowhead Stadium, but this is still a significant Chiefs game and that’s how the network is treating it.
saturdaytradition.com
New Orleans Saints signing former Maryland RB to practice squad, per report
Jake Funk was quickly picked up by another NFL team after getting waived by the L.A. Rams on Wednesday. He is now a member of the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Funk was available after clearing waivers, sources told Rapoport. There were...
CBS Sports
Patriots' Kevin Harris: Gets call-up from practice squad
The Patriots signed Harris off their practice squad Thursday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. The sixth-round rookie out of South Carolina was unable to secure a spot on the Patriots' Week 1 roster, but New England thought enough of the 5-foot-10, 225-pound back to include him on its practice squad once he cleared waivers. With Ty Montgomery (knee) having since been moved to injured reserve and with Damien Harris (hamstring) looking unlikely to suit up Sunday in Cleveland, Kevin Harris looks like he could get the chance to make his NFL debut Week 6. Though Rhamondre Stevenson is capable of playing on both early downs and passing downs and is projected to take on a heavier role than usual this weekend, Harris could make for an ideal power-running complement when Stevenson needs a breather.
Micah Hyde’s lengthy recovery timetable after neck surgery, revealed
The Buffalo Bills have put together a strong start to their 2022 campaign, thanks in large part to a dynamic defense that can do a little bit of everything this season. It’s been an impressive start to the season for this unit, but it’s even more impressive considering that they have been making due without one of their starting safeties in Micah Hyde after he was forced to undergo season-ending surgery on his neck.
CBS Sports
Bears' Matt Adams: Goes on injured reserve
Adams (calf) was placed on IR on Tuesday. Adams left Sunday's loss the Vikings early with the injury, then was a DNP on the team's estimated practice report Monday. The fifth-year linebacker has struggled to stay healthy this season, already missing Weeks 3 and 4 due to a hamstring injury. He'll now be forced to miss at least the next four weeks, with a return of Nov. 13 against the Lions being his earliest eligibility.
Yardbarker
The Arizona Cardinals Signed K Matt Ammendola & S Chris Banjo to the Active Roster
The Arizona Cardinals announced a handful of roster changes on Wednesday morning. K Matt Ammendola and S Chris Banjo have been signed to the active roster. Additionally, RB Jonathan Ward was placed on the injury reserve list. Arizona has three running backs who are currently not healthy. The injuries in this position resulted in Arizona signing Corey Clement to the practice squad on Tuesday.
CBS Sports
Texans' Tyler Johnson: Third highest WR snap count
Johnson was not targeted over 25 snaps in Week 5's 13-6 win over the Jaguars. Johnson was active for the second consecutive week and was handed the third-highest snap count among wideouts, moving ahead of Phillip Dorsett on the depth chart. He took the role that would normally go to the inactive Chris Moore (hip). If the Texans don't have to pass, they won't, so targets among the position group are scarce and usually go to Brandin Cooks or Nico Collins.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Raheem Mostert: Misses practice Wednesday
Mostert didn't practice Wednesday due to a knee injury, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. Mostert was missing from practice after logging 46 of a possible 67 snaps on offense in this past Sunday's 40-17 loss to the Jets while carrying 18 times for 113 yards and a touchdown and catching one of his three targets for nine yards. What the running back is able to do at Thursday's practice should add a degree of clarity with regard to his chances of playing this weekend against the Vikings. If Mostert is limited at all or not available Week 6, Myles Gaskin and Chase Edmonds would be in line for added snaps and touches.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Micah Parsons: Bothered by groin injury
Parsons is expected to be limited practice participant Wednesday due to a groin injury, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports. Parsons suffered the injury in question during his two-sack performance in the Cowboys' Week 5 win over the Rams, but the groin issue isn't expected to threaten his availability for Sunday's game against the Eagles. Even so, those planning on deploying the star edge rusher in IDP leagues will still want to track his practice activity over the next few days.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Now dealing with hip issue
Godwin (hip/knee) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday. Previously, Godwin tended to hamstring and knee injuries this season, so the addition of a hip issue is a new reality for the sixth-year pro. The Buccaneers' receiving corps remains banged up, as Julio Jones (knee), Russell Gage (ankle) and Jaelon Darden (tooth) all didn't practice Wednesday. Godwin has gutted through his health concerns the last two games en route to 14 touches for 122 yards from scrimmage, and he'll look to do the same Sunday at Pittsburgh, assuming he gains clearance to play.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Greg Dulcich: Expected to debut Week 6
Head coach Nathaniel Hackett said Thursday that he hopes to have Dulcich (hamstring) back from injured reserve for the Broncos' Week 6 game against the Chargers, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports. The third-round rookie out of UCLA has missed the Broncos' first five games of the season, but he was...
NBC Sports
Patriots waive WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey
Lil'Jordan Humphrey is the odd man out on the New England Patriots' wide receiver depth chart. The Patriots announced on Tuesday they have released Humphrey from the 53-man roster. The move comes two days after rookie WR Tyquan Thornton made his NFL debut. Humphrey began the 2022 season on the...
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Marquise Goodwin: Notches full practice
Goodwin (knee/back) was a full practice participant Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. Goodwin's practice reps were affected last week due to knee and back injuries, which resulted in his first missed game of the campaign this past Sunday in New Orleans. Now that he's logged all activity to kick off Week 6 prep, he's ready to go ahead of Sunday's contest against the Cardinals. Even if he handles his typical 47-percent share of the offensive snaps, though, Goodwin is a distant third to DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett among Seattle's wide receivers, with just eight targets in four appearances this season.
