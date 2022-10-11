Read full article on original website
Dolphins Name Starting QB vs. Vikings
While the injury statuses of Miami Dolphins QBs Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater were up in the air this week, head coach Mike McDaniel has made a decision at QB1 for Week 6. When the Minnesota Vikings arrive town, the Dolphins will showcase rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson. Pro Football Focus’...
CBS Sports
Tom Brady weighs in on controversial roughing penalty, calls Grady Jarrett's sack a 'long, unwelcome hug'
While the actual holiday is still a few weeks away, Halloween for Tom Brady came in the form of Grady Jarrett during this past Sunday's game between the Buccaneers and Falcons. "This morning, I was looking around the corner everywhere for Grady Jarrett jumping out and hitting me again," Brady...
CBS Sports
Chiefs-Bills trade that landed Kansas City Patrick Mahomes paid major dividends for both teams
As the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills are set to renew their rivalry in a clash between the AFC's best Sunday, both teams started the annual showdown with a famous trade in 2017. The Chiefs traded up in the first round in the 2017 draft with the Bills and selected Patrick Mahomes, forever changing the franchise and a city for the next decade.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 6 lineup decisions: Starts, Sits, Sleepers and Busts to know for every game
Fantasy Football is all about the matchups. Even though you drafted your team with certain hopes and intentions, your weekly lineup decisions shouldn't be determined by the order you picked your players in. You need to check who your players play and make sure you've got the right guys in -- and the wrong guys out.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Raiders were hit with rare and controversial penalty vs. Chiefs that hadn't been called on any team since 2015
The Kansas City Chiefs weren't the only ones who had to deal with a controversial penalty on Monday night. The Raiders also got hit with a penalty that raised a few eyebrows around the NFL during their wild 30-29 loss to the Chiefs. In the Raiders case, the penalty came...
Tua Tagovailoa injury: Dolphins QB returning to practice after concussion (report)
Less than two weeks after he was hospitalized following a severe concussion, Tua Tagovailoa is reportedly returning to the practice field. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Miami Dolphins quarterback is set to practice Wednesday, but is highly unlikely to play in Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. As Pelissero notes, this represents a big step forward for Tagovailoa as he works his way back from injury, allowing him a week of normal practice before he’s fully ready to return to the field.
CBS Sports
Khalid Kareem: Waived by Bengals
Kareem was waived by the Bengals on Tuesday, one day after he was activated from the IR, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports. This comes as a bit of a surprise, as Kareem was expected to be part of the Bengals' defensive line rotation. He was drafted in the fifth round of the 2020 Draft, but he has dealt with a number of injury issues this season.
CBS Sports
NFL Week 6 picks: Cowboys shock undefeated Eagles, Ravens beat Giants, Bills top Chiefs in wild shootout
So I'm supposed to be giving you some picks for Week 6 right now, but I have some bad news: There actually might not be a Week 6 because I've written a letter to the NFL asking that all games be postponed until the ROUGHING THE PASSER rule gets completely re-written.
CBS Sports
Patriots' Kevin Harris: Gets call-up from practice squad
The Patriots signed Harris off their practice squad Thursday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. The sixth-round rookie out of South Carolina was unable to secure a spot on the Patriots' Week 1 roster, but New England thought enough of the 5-foot-10, 225-pound back to include him on its practice squad once he cleared waivers. With Ty Montgomery (knee) having since been moved to injured reserve and with Damien Harris (hamstring) looking unlikely to suit up Sunday in Cleveland, Kevin Harris looks like he could get the chance to make his NFL debut Week 6. Though Rhamondre Stevenson is capable of playing on both early downs and passing downs and is projected to take on a heavier role than usual this weekend, Harris could make for an ideal power-running complement when Stevenson needs a breather.
Ian Rapoport Has Important Update On Dolphins Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater
Teddy Bridgewater is taking a noteworthy step toward returning to action. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Miami Dolphins quarterback will return to Thursday's practice "on a limited and non-contact basis." He still must clear the league's concussion protocol. Starting in place of Tua Tagovailoa, who remains sidelined with a...
WILX-TV
Dolphins Hope To Get Their Quarterback Soon
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) - Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will return to practice Wednesday in a limited capacity. He will not play Sunday against the Vikings. Tagovailoa has been in the concussion protocol since Sept. 29 when he took a hit against the Cincinnati Bengals and had to be stretchered off the field and taken to a hospital. Tagovailoa hadn’t practiced since then. He took hard hits in successive games, and the NFL’s concussion protocol was subsequently changed to address the symptoms he had during a loss to the Bills. Rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson will start Sunday against the Vikings as Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater advance through the concussion protocol.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Raheem Mostert: Misses practice Wednesday
Mostert didn't practice Wednesday due to a knee injury, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. Mostert was missing from practice after logging 46 of a possible 67 snaps on offense in this past Sunday's 40-17 loss to the Jets while carrying 18 times for 113 yards and a touchdown and catching one of his three targets for nine yards. What the running back is able to do at Thursday's practice should add a degree of clarity with regard to his chances of playing this weekend against the Vikings. If Mostert is limited at all or not available Week 6, Myles Gaskin and Chase Edmonds would be in line for added snaps and touches.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Logs full practice
Hill (foot) was a full practice participant Wednesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. Hill apparently isn't having any issues with the foot injury that knocked him out of Sunday's loss to the Jets. He should be out there this weekend against the Vikings, albeit with either Teddy Bridgewater (concussion) or Skylar Thompson playing quarterback while Tua Tagovailoa (knees) misses another game.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Now dealing with hip issue
Godwin (hip/knee) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday. Previously, Godwin tended to hamstring and knee injuries this season, so the addition of a hip issue is a new reality for the sixth-year pro. The Buccaneers' receiving corps remains banged up, as Julio Jones (knee), Russell Gage (ankle) and Jaelon Darden (tooth) all didn't practice Wednesday. Godwin has gutted through his health concerns the last two games en route to 14 touches for 122 yards from scrimmage, and he'll look to do the same Sunday at Pittsburgh, assuming he gains clearance to play.
CBS Sports
Texans' Tyler Johnson: Third highest WR snap count
Johnson was not targeted over 25 snaps in Week 5's 13-6 win over the Jaguars. Johnson was active for the second consecutive week and was handed the third-highest snap count among wideouts, moving ahead of Phillip Dorsett on the depth chart. He took the role that would normally go to the inactive Chris Moore (hip). If the Texans don't have to pass, they won't, so targets among the position group are scarce and usually go to Brandin Cooks or Nico Collins.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Nick Sirianni says Cowboys star Micah Parsons will be accounted for on every play in Week 6 showdown
Two of the top teams in the NFC face off this Sunday night, as the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles host the rival 4-1 Dallas Cowboys. Both teams are riding high after five weeks of the regular season, and first place in the NFC East is on the line this weekend. This...
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Micah Parsons: Bothered by groin injury
Parsons is expected to be limited practice participant Wednesday due to a groin injury, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports. Parsons suffered the injury in question during his two-sack performance in the Cowboys' Week 5 win over the Rams, but the groin issue isn't expected to threaten his availability for Sunday's game against the Eagles. Even so, those planning on deploying the star edge rusher in IDP leagues will still want to track his practice activity over the next few days.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Greg Dulcich: Expected to debut Week 6
Head coach Nathaniel Hackett said Thursday that he hopes to have Dulcich (hamstring) back from injured reserve for the Broncos' Week 6 game against the Chargers, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports. The third-round rookie out of UCLA has missed the Broncos' first five games of the season, but he was...
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 6 Wide Receiver Preview: Alec Pierce the latest rookie to show life
It has been an up-and-down season for the 2022 rookie class of wide receivers. Garrett Wilson, Drake London, and Jahan Dotson started off on fire, but none of them rank inside my top 30 wide receivers this week. Chris Olave is currently the top rookie at WR17, but he's also currently in concussion protocols. Romeo Doubs and George Pickens have each shown flashes but look to be caught in muddy target situations. There's still very much to like about this group, and I'm optimistic almost across the board. And in Week 5 another rookie emerged who just might be the best rookie option in Week 6.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Frankie Luvu: Regresses in practice Thursday
Luvu (shoulder) was a limited participant during the Panthers' practice Thursday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports. Luvu has been dealing with a lingering shoulder injury since mid-September and was ruled out for the first time this season in Week 5. The 26-year-old linebacker returned to practice in full Wednesday, though it appears this injury has flared back up given his limited participation Wednesday. Luvu recorded 32 tackles, two passes defended, an interception and a forced fumble over Carolina's first four games, and he'll have one more practice to improve his injury status before Sunday's game against the Rams.
