Milwaukee, WI

Larry Brown Sports

Report: Jae Crowder could land with 1 fitting NBA team

Jae Crowder’s golden ticket out of Phoenix could be coming from a pretty familiar location. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Monday that the Atlanta Hawks have emerged as a possible suitor for the disgruntled Suns forward Crowder. Charania adds that Atlanta is looking to see if there is a pathway to bring Crowder into what they view as their Big Three of Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, and John Collins.
Yardbarker

Sixers Waiving Mac McClung

This marks the second time this month that McClung has been let go, as the same happened with the Warriors back on Oct. 3. McClung, 23, is 6-2 and scored nine points in the Warriors’ preseason opener vs. the Wizards in Japan. He wowed the crowd with a few dunks in the layup line before that.
Serge Ibaka
CBS Sports

Philadelphia 76ers 2022-23 NBA preview: Joel Embiid, James Harden look to lift team to new heights

After an underwhelming conclusion to their 2021-22 campaign that saw them again fail to advance past the Eastern Conference semifinals, the Philadelphia 76ers retooled the roster over the offseason with an emphasis on adding tough, versatile players. Now, they'll again enter the new year with championship aspirations. In addition to bringing back James Harden (the 2018 MVP) to pair with last season's MVP runner-up Joel Embiid, the Sixers also made several other offseason additions to their roster including P.J. Tucker, Danuel House Jr., De'Anthony Melton and Montrezl Harrell. Now, the new-look Sixers will look to advance to conference finals, at least, for the first time since 2001.
FOX Sports

Lillard, Simons anchor backcourt of new-look Trail Blazers

Now that their rebuild is complete, the Portland Trail Blazers are looking to build chemistry. The Blazers blew up their roster last season, trading away guard CJ McCollum and a host of others. They brought in new talent, building around six-time All-Star Damian Lillard and new backcourt partner Anfernee Simons.
Cavs Can't Comeback, Fall to Sixers on Monday

WRAP-UP The Cavs faced the Philadelphia 76ers for the second time since last Wednesday in the preseason, with this one being decided by more than one point, 113-97. Philly jumped on the Cavs early in this one, and put the home team away after their lead was cut to single digits in the third quarter.
CBS Sports

Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Not in Thursday's lineup

Kelenic is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Seattle's ALDS matchup with Houston. Kelenic went 2-for-4 in Game 1 of the series, but he will be subbed out in favor of Dylan Moore with the Mariners facing southpaw Framber Valdez on Thursday.
CBS Sports

Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Listed questionable for Wednesday

Ingram (toe) is considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Heat, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports. Coach Willie Green suggested Ingram has a good shot to return before the preseason concludes, but it remains to be seen if that will come Wednesday or if they will wait until Friday's preseason finale to run him back on the floor.
The Associated Press

Raptors keep building back toward championship contention

TORONTO (AP) — Masai Ujiri believes his Toronto Raptors are building toward something big. They’re just not all the way there yet. The 2019 NBA champions haven’t been past the second round of the playoffs since beating the Golden State Warriors for their first title. Nevertheless, their...
CBS Sports

Suns' Devin Booker: Resting Wednesday

Booker won't play in Wednesday's preseason contest against Sacramento, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports. Coach Monty Williams is resting most of his veterans during the team's final preseason matchup this year. Booker and the Suns open the regular season versus the Mavericks next Wednesday.
Yardbarker

Wizards Waive Makur Maker

Maker, 21, is 6-foot-11 and likely headed to the Capital City Go-Go of the G League. The Wizards signed Makur in August after won a title with the Sydney Kings of Australia’s NBL. He took part in a group workout with the Wizards on June 3. Maker is the...
Yardbarker

Latest on Suns’ Attempts to Trade Jae Crowder

Crowder and the Suns agreed that he would remain away from the team while a trade is pursued. “I thought the way Phoenix played the situation was strange,” a Western Conference executive said, via Fischer. “You’re not a super deep team. You’re a contender. Doesn’t it seem like there’s some other way to resolve this other than him sitting out and hurting your depth?”
