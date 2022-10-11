Read full article on original website
Philadelphia 76ers Waive Former Warriors And Lakers Guard
On Monday, the Philadelphia 76ers decided to waive Mac McClung, who recently signed a deal with the team on October 8.
Report: Jae Crowder could land with 1 fitting NBA team
Jae Crowder’s golden ticket out of Phoenix could be coming from a pretty familiar location. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Monday that the Atlanta Hawks have emerged as a possible suitor for the disgruntled Suns forward Crowder. Charania adds that Atlanta is looking to see if there is a pathway to bring Crowder into what they view as their Big Three of Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, and John Collins.
WATCH: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s savage response to Nets’ Ben Simmons ‘owning’ him on defense
The Milwaukee Bucks took on the Brooklyn Nets in a high-profile preseason encounter on Wednesday night. It may have been a non-bearing game, but there sure was a lot riding on the matchup between two of the top sides in the Eastern Conference this season. Nets fans got a little...
Draymond Green's lenient punishment for punching Jordan Poole serves as Rorschach test for NBA fans
SAN FRANCISCO -- When Dante wrote of the Nine Circles of Hell in the 14th century, there's no way he could have envisioned that by 2022 they'd all be conflated into one heaving, oozing, cesspool of horror: Facebook comments. If you've mustered the courage to take that fearful scroll through...
Dennis Schroder reveals ‘main reason’ why he rejoined Lakers — and it’s not LeBron James
After gaining a lot of interest following his strong performance for Germany in the EuroBasket tournament, Dennis Schroder decided to take his talents back to Hollywood to reunite with the Los Angeles Lakers. The veteran guard admitted that he has “unfinished business” with the Lakers after his one-year stint with the team in 2020-21.
This Lakers-Pistons Trade Features Alec Burks
It may seem paradoxical, but sometimes, there’s value in losing in the NBA. Lately, it’s been the talk of the town. With top prospects Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson on the horizon, “tanking” is a regular topic of conversation for NBA fans. With that said, it...
Sixers Waiving Mac McClung
This marks the second time this month that McClung has been let go, as the same happened with the Warriors back on Oct. 3. McClung, 23, is 6-2 and scored nine points in the Warriors’ preseason opener vs. the Wizards in Japan. He wowed the crowd with a few dunks in the layup line before that.
Sacramento Kings waive Kent Bazemore, Quinn Cook
The Sacramento Kings have waived veterans Kent Bazemore and Quinn Cook, ESPN reported Thursday. Bazemore, 33, averaged 3.4 points and
Houston Rockets Waive Veteran Forward Maurice Harkless
The Houston Rockets will be waiving veteran forward Maurice Harkless, who they acquired recently in an eight-player trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Philadelphia 76ers 2022-23 NBA preview: Joel Embiid, James Harden look to lift team to new heights
After an underwhelming conclusion to their 2021-22 campaign that saw them again fail to advance past the Eastern Conference semifinals, the Philadelphia 76ers retooled the roster over the offseason with an emphasis on adding tough, versatile players. Now, they'll again enter the new year with championship aspirations. In addition to bringing back James Harden (the 2018 MVP) to pair with last season's MVP runner-up Joel Embiid, the Sixers also made several other offseason additions to their roster including P.J. Tucker, Danuel House Jr., De'Anthony Melton and Montrezl Harrell. Now, the new-look Sixers will look to advance to conference finals, at least, for the first time since 2001.
Astros vs. Mariners: TV channel, prediction, live stream, time, odds, pitching matchup for ALDS Game 2
The Seattle Mariners and the Houston Astros will continue their best-of-five American League Division Series on Thursday afternoon. The Astros won Game 1 in shocking fashion, as Yordan Alvarez launched a three-run home-run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to give Houston a walk-off victory. The...
Lillard, Simons anchor backcourt of new-look Trail Blazers
Now that their rebuild is complete, the Portland Trail Blazers are looking to build chemistry. The Blazers blew up their roster last season, trading away guard CJ McCollum and a host of others. They brought in new talent, building around six-time All-Star Damian Lillard and new backcourt partner Anfernee Simons.
Cavs Can't Comeback, Fall to Sixers on Monday
WRAP-UP The Cavs faced the Philadelphia 76ers for the second time since last Wednesday in the preseason, with this one being decided by more than one point, 113-97. Philly jumped on the Cavs early in this one, and put the home team away after their lead was cut to single digits in the third quarter.
Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Reveals The Reason For Placing Tyler Herro In Starting Lineup
Herro replaces Max Strus as a starter for the Heat
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Not in Thursday's lineup
Kelenic is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Seattle's ALDS matchup with Houston. Kelenic went 2-for-4 in Game 1 of the series, but he will be subbed out in favor of Dylan Moore with the Mariners facing southpaw Framber Valdez on Thursday.
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Listed questionable for Wednesday
Ingram (toe) is considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Heat, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports. Coach Willie Green suggested Ingram has a good shot to return before the preseason concludes, but it remains to be seen if that will come Wednesday or if they will wait until Friday's preseason finale to run him back on the floor.
Raptors keep building back toward championship contention
TORONTO (AP) — Masai Ujiri believes his Toronto Raptors are building toward something big. They’re just not all the way there yet. The 2019 NBA champions haven’t been past the second round of the playoffs since beating the Golden State Warriors for their first title. Nevertheless, their...
Suns' Devin Booker: Resting Wednesday
Booker won't play in Wednesday's preseason contest against Sacramento, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports. Coach Monty Williams is resting most of his veterans during the team's final preseason matchup this year. Booker and the Suns open the regular season versus the Mavericks next Wednesday.
Wizards Waive Makur Maker
Maker, 21, is 6-foot-11 and likely headed to the Capital City Go-Go of the G League. The Wizards signed Makur in August after won a title with the Sydney Kings of Australia’s NBL. He took part in a group workout with the Wizards on June 3. Maker is the...
Latest on Suns’ Attempts to Trade Jae Crowder
Crowder and the Suns agreed that he would remain away from the team while a trade is pursued. “I thought the way Phoenix played the situation was strange,” a Western Conference executive said, via Fischer. “You’re not a super deep team. You’re a contender. Doesn’t it seem like there’s some other way to resolve this other than him sitting out and hurting your depth?”
