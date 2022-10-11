Wisconsin Badgers versus Michigan State by the numbers

A preview of this Saturday's Big Ten clash between Wisconsin and Michigan State based on several key indicators and statistics.

The Wisconsin Badgers (3-3 overall, 1-2 B1G) will head to East Lansing (Mich.) this weekend for a Big Ten battle with the Michigan State Spartans (2-4 overall, 0-3 B1G).

The game figures to be a close contest with the Badgers early four-point favorites and plenty on the line for both teams. In an attempt to preview the big game, let's take a look at how Wisconsin and Michigan State compare statistically through the first six games of the 2022 season.

Wisconsin wide receiver Chimere Dike running into the end zone against Northwestern for one of his three touchdowns. Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Offense

Wisconsin

Scoring: 31.8 points per game, No. 53 in FBS, No. 7 in Big Ten

Total yards: 409.2 yards per game, No. 65 in FBS, No. 8 in Big Ten

Rushing offense: 173.7 yards per game, No. 52 in FBS, No. 6 in Big Ten

Passing offense: 235.5 yards per game, No. 77 in FBS, No. 10 in Big Ten

Time of Possession: 31 minutes and two seconds, No. 48 in FBS, No. 8 in Big Ten

Michigan State

Scoring: 25.8 points per game, No. 90 in FBS, No. 10 in Big Ten

Total yards: 342.3 yards per game, No. 104 in FBS, No. 12 in Big Ten

Rushing offense: 107.3 yards per game, No. 114 in FBS, No. 12 in Big Ten

Passing offense: 235 yards per game, No. 78 in FBS, No. 11 in Big Ten

Time of Possession: 24 minutes and 47 seconds, No. 128 in FBS, No. 13 in Big Ten

Offensively, Wisconsin's scoring output and passing resurgence against Northwestern helped the team improve their overall rank within the FBS and Big Ten nearly across the board. The Badgers have a sizeable advantage in all five metrics highlighted above, which could be good news for Wisconsin's chances on Saturday.

Michigan State was great at generating big plays in 2021, but their offense has struggled to run the ball this year. How well each team does on the ground will play a key role in who exits victorious. With Chez Mellusi out with a wrist injury , that means it is likely that Braelon Allen and Isaac Guerendo carrying the ball for Wisconsin. Former Badger running back Jalen Berger is one of Michigan State's top ball carriers.

Wisconsin linebackers Tate Grass and Nick Herbig combining for a tackle against Northwestern. Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Defense

Wisconsin

Scoring defense: 19.5 points per game allowed, No. 32 in FBS, No. 7 in Big Ten

Total yards allowed: 320.5 yards per game, No. 26 in FBS, No. 7 in Big Ten

Rushing defense: 117 yards allowed per game, No. 33 in FBS, No. 9 in Big Ten

Passing defense: 203.5 yards allowed per game, No. 41 in FBS, No. 7 in Big Ten

Sacking the QB: 1.67 per game, No. 92 in FBS, No. 12 in Big Ten

Tackles for loss: 5.2 per game, No. 80 in FBS, No. 10 in Big Ten

Michigan State

Scoring defense: 27 points per game allowed, No. 74 in FBS, No. 11 in Big Ten

Total yards allowed: 445.5 yards per game, No. 113 in FBS, No. 13 in Big Ten

Rushing defense: 153.5 yards allowed per game, No. 87 in FBS, No. 12 in Big Ten

Passing defense: 292 yards allowed per game, No. 122 in FBS, No. 14 in Big Ten

Sacking the QB: 2.33 per game, No. 46 in FBS, No. 5 in Big Ten

Tackles for loss: 5.3 per game, No. 74 in FBS, No. 9 in Big Ten

On paper, the Wisconsin defense also appears to be the better unit overall. The one area where Michigan State has been more productive is in getting to the quarterback, meaning that it will be important for the Badgers' offensive line to protect Graham Mertz.

Michigan State has struggled all year long with pass defense, meaning that it could be another big game for Graham Mertz and Chimere Dike if they can carry over their strong play from the Northwestern game.

Wisconsin's defense will need to wrap up and tackle well in space though because Michigan State does have talented athletes on the perimeter.

Wisconsin interim head coach Jim Leonhard celebrates beating Northwestern with the team. Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Special Teams/Turnovers/Penalties

Wisconsin

Kickoff return: 23.7 yards per return, No. 22 in the FBS, No. 1 in Big Ten

Punt return: 3.3 yards per return, No. 123 in the FBS, No. 14 in Big Ten

Net punting: 41.1 yards per punt, No. 25 in FBS, No. 7 in Big Ten

Turnover margin: +.7, No. 27 in the FBS, No. 2 in Big Ten

Penalties per game: 7.2 per game, T-No. 87 in FBS

Penalty yards: 69.2 yards per game, No. 106 in FBS

Michigan State

Kickoff return: 17.8 yards per return, No. 102 in the FBS, No. 11 in Big Ten

Punt return: 8.1 yards per return, No. 61 in the FBS, No. 4 in Big Ten

Net punting: 46.6 yards per punt, No. 1 in FBS, No. 1 in Big Ten

Turnover margin: -.2, No. 83 in the FBS, No. 10 in Big Ten

Penalties per game: 5.2 per game, No. 29 in FBS

Penalty yards: 44.7 yards per game, No. 33 in FBS

Wisconsin and Michigan State have two of the better punters in the country, making the battle for field position an interesting component of this Saturday's matchup. Bryce Baringer is the No. 1 punter in the country in net and is an exceptional kicker for the Spartans.

The Badgers played a much cleaner game against Northwestern, helping bring down the average number of penalties, but that is still an area of note heading into this weekend. Jim Leonhard has preached the importance of executing, and on the road penalties and turnovers can th be difference.

