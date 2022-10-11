Monticello wins Friday Football Fever Play of the Week 7
MONTICELLO (WCIA) — Monticello is the Friday Football Fever Play of the Week 7 winner, receiving 121 votes, 20 more votes than Unity in the social media poll. Sages junior Luke Teschke takes the kickoff return all the way endzone to endzone for a Sages touchdown beating Paxton Buckley Loda in week 7.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
