Monticello, IL

Monticello wins Friday Football Fever Play of the Week 7

By Brice Bement
 2 days ago

MONTICELLO (WCIA) — Monticello is the Friday Football Fever Play of the Week 7 winner, receiving 121 votes, 20 more votes than Unity in the social media poll. Sages junior Luke Teschke takes the kickoff return all the way endzone to endzone for a Sages touchdown beating Paxton Buckley Loda in week 7.

