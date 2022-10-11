Read full article on original website
Coach to Coach: Dana Altman has great respect for Dan Lanning
EUGENE, Ore. — When Oregon men's basketball coach Dana Altman started his tenure with the Ducks, Chip Kelly was the head football coach for Oregon. 12 years later, Dan Lanning is the 5th head coach Altman has seen roaming the sidelines at Autzen Stadium. Speaking at basketball practice earlier...
It may be up to OSU's defense to win this weekends game against Washington State
An argument can be made that Oregon State has faced one of the toughest schedules through the first half of the college football season. Now with the continued issue of injuries at the quarterback position, it may be up to the defense once again to win a game this weekend.
Ducks hope to bounce back this basketball season
EUGENE, Ore. — We're right in the heart of football season but the college basketball season is almost here. The Oregon men start their season in four weeks. Where hopes are high for Dana Altman's squad after missing out on the NCAA tournament last season. Led by 5th year...
Oregon State softball opens fall ball against Western Oregon
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State University opened fall ball Tuesday against Western Oregon. Sarah Haendiges started in the circle. Last season's Pac-12 All-Freshman selection got a strikeout early on. At the plate, Frankie Hammoude went yard, showing why she was the team's best hitter last season. Head coach Laura...
EWEB crews practice for oil spill in the Willamette River
EUGENE, Ore. — Crews are practicing to keep our drinking water safe from an oil spill. EWEB crews and hazmat teams from Eugene-Springfield Fire practiced drills Wednesday morning on the Willamette River in north Eugene; brushing up on their skills. Crews train for this every year. So, if there's...
Crews work to secure southern edge of the Cedar Creek Fire
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Crews are working to secure part of the Cedar Creek Fire that broke containment lines over the weekend. It happened along the southern edge, near Lucas Lake, due to dry fuels and higher temperatures. On Monday, firefighters used aircraft to drop water in the area, and...
'Vets and Their Pets' Veteran's Day celebration returns at Aviva Health in Roseburg
Aviva Health's "Vets and Their Pets" Veteran's Day event is making its post-COVID return. The event will be held Thursday, November 10 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Aviva Health's Roseburg main campus at 150 NE Kenneth Ford Drive, just north of Costco. The event has not been held...
Smoke continues to remain a challenge in fighting the Cedar Creek Fire
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Fire officials are anticipating warmer weather and along with it a drying trend, for the rest of the week. The Cedar Creek Fire is now 122,463 acres and is at 38-percent containment. Significant progress was made on the southern fire perimeter by Lucas Lake on Monday.
Three arrested in Springfield neighborhood shooting
The Springfield Police Department has released details of a murder investigation started when a man was shot in a Springfield neighborhood October 4. Springfield Police say patrol officers responded to the 6100 block of Graystone Loop just before 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 4 for a man with a gunshot would.
Elk Creek Fire mop-up operations continue; no new fire growth
ELKTON, Ore. — The Douglas Forest Protective Association reports that crews continued to mop-up the almost 20 acre fire 2 miles north of Elk Creek Tunnel. Officials originally gauged the fire to be 8-acres, however they found the exact acreage of the area to double than what was initially estimated. Fire crews hiked and GPS'd the area to determine the exact acreage of the fire.
Glide School District says old middle school unsafe; Glide Revitalization responds
GLIDE, Ore. — Non-profit Glide Revitalization is responding to a statement made by the Glide School District that the old middle school building, in which the organization hopes to open a preschool, is unsafe due to lead. In a statement, Glide Revitalization says that their organization is leasing the...
In-N-Out now accepting job applications for future location in Roseburg
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Job applications are now being accepted for the new In-N-Out burger restaurant under construction in Roseburg. Company officials say it is still too early to predict the exact opening date, but they have started the process of hiring workers. The restaurant will employ about 50 staffers...
Uptick in Covid-19 cases around Lane County
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — It may seem like its gone away but COVID is still impacting members of our community, our station took a closer look at the latest data in our area. COVID-19 cases have ticked up in Lane County since last month. But still nowhere near the levels from the beginning of the year.
Deadline for voters registration approaching ahead of November election
SALEM, Ore. — Election Day is around the corner on November 8th and the Lane County Elections Office would like to encourage voters to be ready for the General Election. Voters in Lane County must register to vote no later than October 18, 2022. “In the weeks leading up...
Glide School District says old middle school building unsafe for children due to lead
GLIDE, Ore. — The Glide School District has released a statement on lead levels found in its old middle school building. A local non-profit has proposed opening a childcare center in the building. According to the Glide School District, non-profit organization Glide Revitalization approached the district about using the...
Investigation by EPD leads to arrest for drug delivery
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Street Crimes Unit conducted a narcotics investigation which led to the arrest of 29-year-old Vaea John Leata. According to EPD, Leata had been the subject of interest for EPD SCU earlier in the year and was previously arrested in March 2022 by EPD SCU for Unlawful Possession Controlled Substance Methamphetamine (Felony), Assault on a Public Safety Officer, and Resisting Arrest. He had outstanding warrants for this case.
Man charged with burglary and arson after setting fire to an auto shop in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — Our station is learning more about the burglary and arson incident that happened over the weekend at an auto shop in Eugene. The owner says there is a lot of smoke and water damage, after a man broke in and set a fire Sunday morning. The...
House fire in Pleasant Hill; death under investigation
PLEASANT HILL, Ore. — Investigators are looking into a house that caught fire Tuesday night, where they found a person dead inside. This happened around 9 p.m., on Stacey-Gateway Road in Pleasant Hill; not far from Mount Pisgah. Sheriff's deputies say most of the house was burned before firefighters...
Man, woman arrested for drug delivery, possession in search of home with 5 children inside
A man and a woman were arrested for outstanding warrants in the execution of a narcotics investigation search warrant by Eugene Police Department's Street Crimes Unit (EPD SCU). Five children were inside the home at 477 Lone Oak Avenue when the search warrant was executed. In the search of the...
