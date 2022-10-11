ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bethlehem, PA
Entertainment
City
Boston, PA
City
Nazareth, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
City
Bethlehem, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
thevalleyledger.com

CHEFS RETURN FOR CULINARY FACE-OFF

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Recipes are being refined and the stockpots are coming out of storage as restaurants gear up and get ready to go head-to-head in ArtsQuest’s Souper Bowl XIII. The annual culinary competition will take place Sunday, Feb. 5 from noon to 3 p.m., in the Musikfest Café, presented by Yuengling.
BETHLEHEM, PA
thevalleyledger.com

ALL SEASON SUNFLOWER ON DISPLAY AT STEELSTACKS

BETHLEHEM, Pa.— You can now enjoy a touch of summer all year long at the SteelStacks campus thanks to a recent installation of Sculpture Artist Alyssa Imes’s newest work SunFlower at the visitor center presented by St. Luke’s University Health Network. During the Steel Weekend, Imes will host an in-person, on-site artist talk at noon on Sunday, Oct. 16, to introduce and discuss her larger than life flora.
BETHLEHEM, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Wingstop Opens New Restaurant in Emmaus

Emmaus, PA – (Oct. 12, 2022) – Wingstop Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ: WING), the award-winning flavor concept with more than 1,850 locations globally, today announced the opening of its newest restaurant in Emmaus, PA, located at 1328 Chestnut St. This is the third Wingstop restaurant in the greater Lehigh Valley area.
EMMAUS, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Che
Person
Roy Wood Jr.
Person
Wyatt Cenac
Person
Dave Attell
Person
Sean Preston
Person
Todd Glass
Person
Kyle Kinane
Centurion

The Puerto Rican Experience in Bucks County

Plena, a genre of music that originated in Puerto Rico with African, Spanish and Caribbean influences, played through the speakers as students arrived in anticipation for the inaugural roundtable discussion celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month on Oct. 6 at the Bucks County Community College Epstein Campus. Joel Berrocal, director of operations...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
975thefanatic.com

Burger Chain to Expand in Pennsylvania

There’s always room for another burger joint in Pennsylvania, because, hey, who doesn’t love a good burger? That could be a regular, juicy meat burger or vegetarian burger, to boot. Now, a Southern California burger chain is looking to expand across America. They’re eyeing more franchise locations in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
thevalleyledger.com

Grand Opening for Lehigh Valley Wedding Café

Join us for the grand opening of Lehigh Valley Wedding Café on Monday, October 17 from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM at 1403 Center Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 6:00 PM. Enjoy an evening of complimentary refreshments, local music, and great networking opportunities as we welcome the Wedding Café to Bethlehem. The event is free to attend, and registration will close Friday, October 14.
BETHLEHEM, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stand Up Comedy#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Local Life#Performance Info#Havingfun#Comedy Show#St Luke#Health University#Steelstacks#Musikfest#Comedyplatz#Mtv
lehighvalleystyle.com

6 Things to Do This Week in the Valley | 10.13–10.20

The Northampton County Historical Genealogical Society promises a tour relating to murder, mischief and misadventure in Downtown Historic Easton. The tours are offered each Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday at 5 p.m. through the end of October. Tours are about 90 minutes long, $15 per person and limited to 20 guests.
EASTON, PA
94.5 PST

The Pennsylvania Town That Is Named Among America’s Best Christmas Towns

A Pennsylvania town was just named one of the best Christmas towns to visit in the ENTIRE nation by a major national publication. And I have to admit... I am not surprised. Sure, it's a little early to have this conversation, but the Christmas season moves TOO quickly. There are SO many sites to see and places to visit so I don't want to miss the chance to do the best of the best.
BETHLEHEM, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Wawa Considering Halting Plans in Philly Due to Crime, Councilman Says

Wawa officials are considering dropping Philadelphia from their expansion plans following the ransacking of a store in Mayfair, according to City Councilmember Mike Driscoll, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports. Driscoll, a Democrat representing the 6th District in Northeast Philadelphia, which encompasses Mayfair, made the comments at a town hall-style forum...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
thevalleyledger.com

Nazareth Area Chamber to host 4th Annual Nazareth Fall Festival

The Nazareth Area Chamber, a proud partner of the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber is thrilled to be hosting its 4th Annual Nazareth Fall Festival, in partnership with Vigilance Hose Co. #1, on Saturday, October 15th, 2022 from 2 PM – 6 PM. Get ready for a day filled with fall-themed fun for everyone!
NAZARETH, PA
Popculture

Reality TV Host Chris Ritter Dies After Being Hit by Falling Tree Branch

Chris Ritter, the former host of The Appraisers, a former reality TV series about classic car appraisals, has died after a weakened tree branch fell on him at the Manor Golf Club near Reading in Pennsylvania. He was 43 years old and leaves behind two sons and a loving wife. According to Philly Voice, Ritter was riding in a golf cart along a fairway on Monday, Oct. 3 when the branch snapped loose and struck him. An ambulance transported him to Reading Hospital, where he died a short time later. The golf course in Sinking Spring. It was opened in 1928 and is one of the oldest public courses in eastern Pennsylvania, set about 70 miles northwest of Philadelphia.
SINKING SPRING, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy