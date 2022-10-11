Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major pharmacy chain closing another store location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersLimerick, PA
3 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
This Huge Flea Market in Pennsylvania is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensSaylorsburg, PA
The Best NJ Town to Visit This Halloween SeasonTravel MavenClinton, NJ
This Small Pennsylvania Town Was Just Named One of the Best Vacation Destinations in the CountryTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
These New Hope Restaurants are Hosting Some of the Best Tribute Bands in the Area
The cover bands and tribute acts all congregate to this one Bucks County town.Image via iStock. Several well-known eating and drink establishments in the New Hope area are hosting some of the most popular tribute acts in the area. Don Steinberg wrote about the battle of the bands for Philadelphia Magazine.
visitbuckscounty.com
What's Up This Weekend: 40+ Craft Shows, Live Concerts and October Haunts
Have a fabulous fall weekend in Bucks County! Head to Charlann Farms to pick your own pumpkin, tour the scarecrows at Peddler’s Village or attend a frightening food truck festival at Bolton Mansion!. Check out our guide below for details on this weekend’s must-see events around the County. Stay...
thevalleyledger.com
NARCOTIC WASTELAND (ex-Nile) Unleash Lyric Video For Thrasher “The Best Times Have Passed”
Currently on a North American tour (dates listed below) supporting legendary German speed metallers ACCEPT, Narcotic Wasteland founded by ex-Nile guitarist Dallas Toler-Wade is sharing the new lyric video for their latest single “The Best Times Have Passed” via its premiere on MetalInjection HERE. The single was recorded...
This Pennsylvania Festival is a Food Lover's Paradise
If you consider yourself a foodie who loves trying new restaurants, you're going to absolutely love this epic food festival taking place in Philadelphia this weekend. Keep reading to learn more.
thevalleyledger.com
CHEFS RETURN FOR CULINARY FACE-OFF
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Recipes are being refined and the stockpots are coming out of storage as restaurants gear up and get ready to go head-to-head in ArtsQuest’s Souper Bowl XIII. The annual culinary competition will take place Sunday, Feb. 5 from noon to 3 p.m., in the Musikfest Café, presented by Yuengling.
The 15 best towns for the ultimate fall day trip from the Lehigh Valley
A lot is made of the Lehigh Valley’s proximity to New York City and Philadelphia. While it is perfectly located smack dab between those major cities, it is also a perfect jumping off point for day trips to fascinating places.
thevalleyledger.com
ALL SEASON SUNFLOWER ON DISPLAY AT STEELSTACKS
BETHLEHEM, Pa.— You can now enjoy a touch of summer all year long at the SteelStacks campus thanks to a recent installation of Sculpture Artist Alyssa Imes’s newest work SunFlower at the visitor center presented by St. Luke’s University Health Network. During the Steel Weekend, Imes will host an in-person, on-site artist talk at noon on Sunday, Oct. 16, to introduce and discuss her larger than life flora.
thevalleyledger.com
Wingstop Opens New Restaurant in Emmaus
Emmaus, PA – (Oct. 12, 2022) – Wingstop Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ: WING), the award-winning flavor concept with more than 1,850 locations globally, today announced the opening of its newest restaurant in Emmaus, PA, located at 1328 Chestnut St. This is the third Wingstop restaurant in the greater Lehigh Valley area.
Centurion
The Puerto Rican Experience in Bucks County
Plena, a genre of music that originated in Puerto Rico with African, Spanish and Caribbean influences, played through the speakers as students arrived in anticipation for the inaugural roundtable discussion celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month on Oct. 6 at the Bucks County Community College Epstein Campus. Joel Berrocal, director of operations...
NBC Philadelphia
Man Caught-on-Camera Stealing Dog From ACCT Philly Was Actually Its Owner
UPDATE (Oct. 11, 2022, 5:18 p.m.): ACCT Philly said Tuesday that the man who took a small dog from their Hunting Park location Monday night was the dog's owner. A family member provided ACCT Philly with paperwork and photos proving that the pup the shelter had named "Withers" was in fact his own.
975thefanatic.com
Burger Chain to Expand in Pennsylvania
There’s always room for another burger joint in Pennsylvania, because, hey, who doesn’t love a good burger? That could be a regular, juicy meat burger or vegetarian burger, to boot. Now, a Southern California burger chain is looking to expand across America. They’re eyeing more franchise locations in...
thevalleyledger.com
Grand Opening for Lehigh Valley Wedding Café
Join us for the grand opening of Lehigh Valley Wedding Café on Monday, October 17 from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM at 1403 Center Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 6:00 PM. Enjoy an evening of complimentary refreshments, local music, and great networking opportunities as we welcome the Wedding Café to Bethlehem. The event is free to attend, and registration will close Friday, October 14.
lehighvalleystyle.com
6 Things to Do This Week in the Valley | 10.13–10.20
The Northampton County Historical Genealogical Society promises a tour relating to murder, mischief and misadventure in Downtown Historic Easton. The tours are offered each Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday at 5 p.m. through the end of October. Tours are about 90 minutes long, $15 per person and limited to 20 guests.
Hole-in-the-wall NJ restaurant with a soaring view
If you look hard enough, you might find a gem of a spot to eat not too far from where you live. On the back roads through Medford on my daily drive to get to Interstate 295, I would often notice small white and blue signs for the Runway Cafe.
The Pennsylvania Town That Is Named Among America’s Best Christmas Towns
A Pennsylvania town was just named one of the best Christmas towns to visit in the ENTIRE nation by a major national publication. And I have to admit... I am not surprised. Sure, it's a little early to have this conversation, but the Christmas season moves TOO quickly. There are SO many sites to see and places to visit so I don't want to miss the chance to do the best of the best.
NBC Philadelphia
Wawa Considering Halting Plans in Philly Due to Crime, Councilman Says
Wawa officials are considering dropping Philadelphia from their expansion plans following the ransacking of a store in Mayfair, according to City Councilmember Mike Driscoll, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports. Driscoll, a Democrat representing the 6th District in Northeast Philadelphia, which encompasses Mayfair, made the comments at a town hall-style forum...
thevalleyledger.com
Nazareth Area Chamber to host 4th Annual Nazareth Fall Festival
The Nazareth Area Chamber, a proud partner of the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber is thrilled to be hosting its 4th Annual Nazareth Fall Festival, in partnership with Vigilance Hose Co. #1, on Saturday, October 15th, 2022 from 2 PM – 6 PM. Get ready for a day filled with fall-themed fun for everyone!
Italian Restaurant Frequented By Celebs Brings Cocktail Lounge, Pizzeria To NJ Train Station
An Italian restaurant frequented by celebrities is bringing an upscale pizzeria to a local New Jersey train station, as first reported by NJ Advance Media. Owned by Michael Vitiello, Ristorante MV will be opening Pizzeria Tâton by MV at the Bernardsville Train Station, the outlet said. The concept was recently approved by municipal officials.
Delco steak shop Phil & Jim's wins 'Best Hoagie on Earth'
Phil & Jim's Steak and Hoagies in Delaware County, Pa wins 'Best Hoagie on Earth' for their signature hoagie: The Italian Special
Popculture
Reality TV Host Chris Ritter Dies After Being Hit by Falling Tree Branch
Chris Ritter, the former host of The Appraisers, a former reality TV series about classic car appraisals, has died after a weakened tree branch fell on him at the Manor Golf Club near Reading in Pennsylvania. He was 43 years old and leaves behind two sons and a loving wife. According to Philly Voice, Ritter was riding in a golf cart along a fairway on Monday, Oct. 3 when the branch snapped loose and struck him. An ambulance transported him to Reading Hospital, where he died a short time later. The golf course in Sinking Spring. It was opened in 1928 and is one of the oldest public courses in eastern Pennsylvania, set about 70 miles northwest of Philadelphia.
