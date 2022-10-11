ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

Five takeaways from the Ryan-Vance debate in Ohio

Ohio Senate candidates Rep. Tim Ryan (D) and J.D. Vance (R) squared off in a televised debate on Monday night that saw the two hit each other over their ties to everything from Washington and China to the leaders of their respective parties. While Ryan branded Vance an “ass-kisser” to...
The Associated Press

Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump, shows startling new video

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee voted unanimously Thursday to subpoena former President Donald Trump, demanding his personal testimony as it unveiled startling new video of close aides describing his multi-part plan to overturn his 2020 election loss, which led to his supporters’ fierce assault on the U.S. Capitol. With alarming messages from the U.S. Secret Service warning of violence and vivid new video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other congressional leaders pleading for help, the panel showed the raw desperation at the Capitol. Using language frequently seen in criminal indictments, the panel said Trump had acted in a “premeditated” way ahead of Jan. 6, 2021, despite countless aides and officials telling him he had lost. Trump is almost certain to fight the subpoena and decline to testify. On his social media outlet he blasted members for not asking him earlier — though he didn’t say he would have complied — and called the panel “a total BUST.” “We must seek the testimony under oath of January 6′s central player,” said Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the committee’s vice chair, ahead of the vote.
Washington Examiner

JD Vance acknowledges close race with Tim Ryan

PAINESVILLE, Ohio — Republican J.D. Vance is conceding that polls showing him in a dogfight with Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) for an open Ohio Senate seat are accurate, telling grassroots supporters he has to “close the deal” with moderate, center-right voters. Vance, 38, has struggled to outpace...
The Hill

Ryan slams Vance: ‘Ohio needs an ass-kicker, not an ass-kisser’

Ohio Democratic Senate candidate Rep. Tim Ryan slammed his Republican opponent J.D. Vance during a televised debate Monday, calling him an “ass-kisser.”. Ryan referenced a comment former President Trump made at a Youngstown rally last month where he said to laughs, “J.D. is kissing my ass, he wants my support so much.”
