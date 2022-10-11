Read full article on original website
Related
komando.com
Phone scam warning: Hang up if you get one of these calls
Cybercriminals view the internet as a treasure trove of victims, but some like to keep it old-fashioned and stick to phones. Some scammers combine the two mediums and lure people from their computers to their phones. This trick cost one elderly couple $300,000. Tap or click here for the full story and what they could have done to avoid falling victim.
Two Scam Warnings, Including a New Payment Scam
The post Two Scam Warnings, Including a New Payment Scam appeared first on Seniors Guide.
Couple Splurges on Lavish Vacation After Bank Mistakenly Deposits Millions Into Account
In April 2009, Hui "Leo" Gao and his then-girlfriend Kara Hurring became a modern-day Bonnie and Clyde after Gao's bank accidentally deposited millions of dollars into his account. According to the The Mirror, the bank error happened after Gao was approved for nearly $60,000 in overdraft protection for his struggling...
komando.com
Saw a strange charge on your credit card? This massive crime ring might be responsible
How often do you go over your credit card or banking statements? If you don’t do it regularly, there is a chance that you’ll miss some suspicious transactions. It might not be enough to trigger a warning, but repeated charges can amount to a large sum. Tap or click here for 10 accounts more valuable than your credit card.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tech scam calls on the rise; FBI issues alert on how to protect yourself
Avoid becoming a victim of a tech scam call with these tips from the FBI
How to Sell a House Quickly: Tips for Selling Fast
Selling a house can be a stressful event. Homeowners often want to get their property listed and under contract as quickly as possible. Let's face it getting a home ready for sale and then keeping it that way is hard work, especially when there are kids involved.
Comments / 0