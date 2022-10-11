Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
I-295 NB Double Lane Closure FridayMorristown MinuteMercer County, NJ
Celebrate Halloween In New Jersey's Only Goth ClubOssiana TepfenhartNewark, NJ
“Through Women’s Eyes” On View At Atrium Art Gallery, MorristownMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Morristown, NJ, is the #30 Best City to Live in the USAMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
This is the Best Diner in New Jersey According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenNewark, NJ
Related
Boys soccer: Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament seeds and bracket, 2022
Old Bridge is the No. 1 seed for the Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament, which was seeded Thursday morning. Monroe is the No. 2 seed, while New Brunswick is the third seed and St. Joseph (Met.) is the fourth seed. BRACKET: Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament. The first round must be played...
Holy Cross Prep over Burlington Township - Girls soccer recap
Natalie Schultz made six saves and Holy Cross Prep scored all five of its goals in the first half during a 5-0 triumph over Burlington Township in Burlington. Madison Ferraris made 15 saves for Burlington Township (2-10). Jessica Wojnar and Ashley Baran scored goals for Holy Cross Prep (13-1) during...
Pennsauken over Holy Cross Prep - Boys soccer recap
Nicholas Bonilla scored twice, helping lift Pennsauken to a 3-1 victory over Holy Cross Prep in Delran on Thursday afternoon. In winning their second game of the year, the Indians also received a goal from Brandon Dorado to help take a 3-0 lead at half. Holy Cross Prep fell to...
Shore Conference Tournament girls soccer roundup for 2nd round, Oct. 13
Paige Seitz scored before the break as eighth-seeded Toms River South won at home, 1-0, over ninth-seeded Brick Memorial in the second round of the Shore Conference Tournament. Toms River South (7-3-1) will play at top-seeded Freehold Township in the quarterfinal round on Saturday. Delaine Wilkenson stopped eight shots while...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bergen Charter over Wallington - Boys soccer recap
Anthony Garcia’s second half goal proved to be the winner, as Bergen Charter notched a 1-0 victory over Wallington in Wallington. Anthony Zieaba assisted Garcia’s finish for the Yellow Jackets, who are now 12-4 on the season. Wallington fell to 7-5 with the defeat. The N.J. High School...
Hillside over Union Catholic - Boys soccer recap
Isaac Nascimento paced Hillside with two goals in its 4-0 win over Union Catholic in Hillside. Jordy Sanchez added one goal and two assists in the victory while Marc Castro recorded one goal. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up...
Northern Burlington over Bordentown - Field hockey recap
Rylee Boston and Ariel Sprague each found the net as Northern Burlington won at home, 2-0, over Bordentown. Northern Burlington improves to 9-4 and led 1-0 at the game’s midpoint. Bordentown is now 2-9. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week....
Girls volleyball: Donovan Catholic serves up straight-set win over Pinelands
Donovan Catholic has been there. Just yesterday, the Griffins saw one of their better players (Carly Bowbliss) fall to an injury in the middle of a game. As a teammate, coach or spectator, it’s never easy seeing someone go down, especially as the contest just began. On Thursday, Donovan...
RELATED PEOPLE
Holy Angels over Cliffside Park - Girls soccer recap
Gina Certo knocked in the game-winner before the break as Holy Angels won on the road, 1-0, over Cliffside Park. Sienna Morreale dished an assist for Holy Angels (5-8-1), which bounced back after a big loss to DePaul, No. 5 in NJ.com’s Top 20, on Monday. Cliffside Park is...
Seneca over Cherry Hill East - Girls soccer recap
Gabby Miller led with two goals and two assists as Seneca won at home, 4-2, over Cherry Hill East. Maddy Schwartz and Ava Palladino added a goal apiece for Seneca (9-5), which played to a 2-2 tie at halftime. Cherry Hill East is now 6-8. The N.J. High School Sports...
Princeton Day stages three goal comeback to defeat Robbinsville 4-3 in MCT quarters
Princeton Day freshman Amelia Lach hadn’t scored a goal all season but picked exactly the right time to start, as her score with 6:10 left to play capped a three goal comeback by the 5-seed Panthers as they defeated 4-seed Robbinsville in the quarterfinals of the Mercer County Tournament on Thursday in Robbinsville.
No. 2 Freehold Township girls soccer sends message vs. No. 4 Watchung Hills (PHOTOS)
Freehold Township, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, went north and picked up a statement win on Monday, beating No. 4 Watchung Hills, 3-0, on the road in one of the biggest out-of-conference matchups. Princeton commit Kayla Wong, Hailey Santiago and Gaby Parker all scored for the Shore Conference...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Recruits, local coaches react to Rutgers firing Sean Gleeson, promoting Nunzio Campanile
Four days removed from what Rutgers coach Greg Schiano hopes will serve as a kickstart to his offense when he moved tight ends coach Nunzio Campanile to interim offensive coordinator, special assistant Joe Susan to interim tight ends coach — which he coached previously — and offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson out the door, fans are still adjusting to the moves.
Overtime Elite pros coming to N.J. to face top prep players
New Jersey will host the preps vs. the pros this weekend on the high school basketball level. Some of the top high schools stars from New Jersey and New York will play against teams from the Overtime Elite league at Roselle Catholic High School on Friday and Saturday.
Rutgers football recruiting update: Greg Schiano and staff hit recruiting trail hard during bye week
The reshuffling of Rutgers’ coaching staff coincides with the bye week allowing new interim offensive coordinator Nunzio Campanile and Rutgers’ offensive staff time to recalibrate following the firing of Sean Gleeson. But where will Greg Schiano and his staff also spend time with no team to prep for this weekend?
theobserver.com
LOSS OF A LEGEND
It was an epic love story that spanned almost seven decades, a marriage that lasted 65 years. It was a union that began innocently at a school dance at the now-defunct St. Cecilia’s High School in Kearny, when a shy sophomore named Jo-Ann Foster was introduced to star athlete Charlie Dolan, a senior at the school and a three-sport standout (soccer, basketball and baseball) who was well on his way to becoming the school’s all-time leading scorer in basketball.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rutgers is grappling with an NIL problem that has no easy answers | Politi
What can Rutgers do to keep other programs from poaching its best athletes with big-dollar name, image and likeness deals? It is the central question for the athletic department and its biggest boosters in the early days of a wild-west era in college sports. The answer, at its core, is...
Rutgers’ Nunzio Campanile, Noah Vedral react to Sean Gleeson’s firing, discuss offensive changes
Rutgers’ offense is ready to move into the post-Sean Gleeson era. Four days after head coach Greg Schiano fired the offensive coordinator at the midpoint of his third season, the Scarlet Knights shared feelings of appreciation for their former coach and colleague while looking ahead to what interim OC/QB coach Nunzio Campanile can do in his place.
Bill introduced that officially defines Central Jersey as region in N.J.
HILLSBOROUGH, N.J. -- We're possibly a step closer to resolving one of the oldest debates -- is Central Jersey real?A new bill introduced in the state Legislature would formally define Central Jersey as Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, and Somerset counties.But, as CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reported Wednesday, it aims to do much more than that.READ MORE: Click here to read the billIf you live in New Jersey, you know there are many items up for debate. Pork roll or Taylor ham? Hoagie or sub? Pump your gas or have it pumped for you?But perhaps one of the oldest debates is whether Central...
NJ.com
NJ
224K+
Followers
127K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0