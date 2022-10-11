ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerville, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Somerville, NJ
Somerset County, NJ
Sports
Somerville, NJ
Sports
County
Somerset County, NJ
City
Somerset, NJ
NJ.com

Bergen Charter over Wallington - Boys soccer recap

Anthony Garcia’s second half goal proved to be the winner, as Bergen Charter notched a 1-0 victory over Wallington in Wallington. Anthony Zieaba assisted Garcia’s finish for the Yellow Jackets, who are now 12-4 on the season. Wallington fell to 7-5 with the defeat. The N.J. High School...
WALLINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Hillside over Union Catholic - Boys soccer recap

Isaac Nascimento paced Hillside with two goals in its 4-0 win over Union Catholic in Hillside. Jordy Sanchez added one goal and two assists in the victory while Marc Castro recorded one goal. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up...
HILLSIDE, NJ
NJ.com

Northern Burlington over Bordentown - Field hockey recap

Rylee Boston and Ariel Sprague each found the net as Northern Burlington won at home, 2-0, over Bordentown. Northern Burlington improves to 9-4 and led 1-0 at the game’s midpoint. Bordentown is now 2-9. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week....
BORDENTOWN, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Parker
NJ.com

Holy Angels over Cliffside Park - Girls soccer recap

Gina Certo knocked in the game-winner before the break as Holy Angels won on the road, 1-0, over Cliffside Park. Sienna Morreale dished an assist for Holy Angels (5-8-1), which bounced back after a big loss to DePaul, No. 5 in NJ.com’s Top 20, on Monday. Cliffside Park is...
CLIFFSIDE PARK, NJ
NJ.com

Seneca over Cherry Hill East - Girls soccer recap

Gabby Miller led with two goals and two assists as Seneca won at home, 4-2, over Cherry Hill East. Maddy Schwartz and Ava Palladino added a goal apiece for Seneca (9-5), which played to a 2-2 tie at halftime. Cherry Hill East is now 6-8. The N.J. High School Sports...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Girls Soccer
NJ.com

Recruits, local coaches react to Rutgers firing Sean Gleeson, promoting Nunzio Campanile

Four days removed from what Rutgers coach Greg Schiano hopes will serve as a kickstart to his offense when he moved tight ends coach Nunzio Campanile to interim offensive coordinator, special assistant Joe Susan to interim tight ends coach — which he coached previously — and offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson out the door, fans are still adjusting to the moves.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
theobserver.com

LOSS OF A LEGEND

It was an epic love story that spanned almost seven decades, a marriage that lasted 65 years. It was a union that began innocently at a school dance at the now-defunct St. Cecilia’s High School in Kearny, when a shy sophomore named Jo-Ann Foster was introduced to star athlete Charlie Dolan, a senior at the school and a three-sport standout (soccer, basketball and baseball) who was well on his way to becoming the school’s all-time leading scorer in basketball.
KEARNY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
High School Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Rutgers’ Nunzio Campanile, Noah Vedral react to Sean Gleeson’s firing, discuss offensive changes

Rutgers’ offense is ready to move into the post-Sean Gleeson era. Four days after head coach Greg Schiano fired the offensive coordinator at the midpoint of his third season, the Scarlet Knights shared feelings of appreciation for their former coach and colleague while looking ahead to what interim OC/QB coach Nunzio Campanile can do in his place.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
CBS New York

Bill introduced that officially defines Central Jersey as region in N.J.

HILLSBOROUGH, N.J. -- We're possibly a step closer to resolving one of the oldest debates -- is Central Jersey real?A new bill introduced in the state Legislature would formally define Central Jersey as Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, and Somerset counties.But, as CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reported Wednesday, it aims to do much more than that.READ MORE: Click here to read the billIf you live in New Jersey, you know there are many items up for debate. Pork roll or Taylor ham? Hoagie or sub? Pump your gas or have it pumped for you?But perhaps one of the oldest debates is whether Central...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
224K+
Followers
127K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy