ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 1

Related
blackchronicle.com

The story of Florida’s first Latino governor

TAMPA, Fla. — We’re highlighting the affect Latinos have had on Tampa for Hispanic Heritage Month. “This is the story of a Tampa-born Latino who was a pioneer in local and state politics. ” mentioned historian Rodney Kite-Powell with the Tampa Bay History Center. “Bob Martinez was the first Latin governor, the first Hispanic governor that we had. He took office in 1987.”
TAMPA, FL
wmfe.org

Florida Commits $1 Billion to Climate Resilience. But After Hurricane Ian, Some Question the State’s Development Practices

KISSIMMEE, Fla.—Jason Diaz awoke in the middle of the night to the sound of trickling water. Outside his first-floor apartment where he had slept, Hurricane Ian moved violently and slowly over the Florida interior, dropping monumental amounts of rain on the low-slung landscape pockmarked everywhere with lakes and rivers, ponds and canals. The headwaters of the Everglades begin here. To the east the St. Johns River, the state’s longest river, flows north. Ian’s lumbering pace meant these waterways filled quickly.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Leon County, FL
Government
County
Leon County, FL
State
Georgia State
Local
Florida Elections
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
fox35orlando.com

Central Florida schools announce Hurricane Ian makeup days

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Central Florida school districts have announced when students will makeup days lost due to Hurricane Ian. Students in Orange County will lose seven early dismissal days and one holiday in order to makeup lost classroom days. Orange County Public Schools announced storm makeup days on social media.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Educators eye details of carrying out controversial law

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida education officials are in the process of crafting wording key to carrying out a controversial new law that restricts instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity in public schools, with a workgroup looking to draw ideas from other states. The law, signed by Gov. Ron...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Earley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Florida#Election Local#Election Day#Ballots#Early Voting#Hurricane Ian
blackchronicle.com

Here’s what you need to know ahead of Election Day in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — With Election Day lower than a month away, deadlines are coming rapidly for Floridians who need to solid their poll. Here is what you need to know ahead of Election Day in Florida:. Tuesday is the final day to register to vote in the upcoming...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

LIVE RADAR: Some storms possible as cold front moves into Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – A stationary front is bring the chance for some heavy downpours Thursday that could lead to more flooding across Central Florida. There will also be the chance for thunder and lightning with a few strong wind gusts especially into the afternoon. [TRENDING: Social Security payments set...
ORLANDO, FL
thecentersquare.com

Florida to continue flying noncitizens in U.S. illegally north

(The Center Square) – Florida will continue transporting foreign nationals in the U.S. illegally north for at least another eight months, according to a state contract and purchase orders reviewed and first reported by the Sun Sentinel. They are being transported by Vertol Systems Co., a comprehensive transportation service...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
iheart.com

Here's The Cheapest Place To Live In Florida

When it comes to finding the next home, people are thinking about how to stretch their dollar. With a rapidly-changing housing market, Americans are on the hunt for comfortable places for both their lifestyle and their budget. That's why HomeSnacks unveiled their 2022 lists of the cheapest places to live for every state.
FLORIDA STATE
Lehigh Acres Gazette

A MUST READ- DeSantis and cabinet overrule judge on Lee County Beach Area Resort in August

Bay Harbour, the marina and residential project that could total up to 113 mixed residential units, including a 100-feet high apartment tower with 75 units as well as townhouses to go with a marina with approval for 286 dry slips and 29 wet slips on Main Street in San Carlos Island, received the go-ahead from Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Administration Commission Tuesday after an appeal of an administrative law judge decision from last year.
LEE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy