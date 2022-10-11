Read full article on original website
Related
Florida Gov. DeSantis Issues Executive Order, Ballot Access For Voters In Hurricane Ian Impacted Areas
Two weeks ago, Hurricane Ian made landfall as a powerful Category 4 storm on Florida’s southwestern coast, destroying many homes and businesses and dislocating tens of thousands of Floridians. At the request of the Supervisors of Elections in Charlotte, Lee, and Sarasota counties, and at
blackchronicle.com
The story of Florida’s first Latino governor
TAMPA, Fla. — We’re highlighting the affect Latinos have had on Tampa for Hispanic Heritage Month. “This is the story of a Tampa-born Latino who was a pioneer in local and state politics. ” mentioned historian Rodney Kite-Powell with the Tampa Bay History Center. “Bob Martinez was the first Latin governor, the first Hispanic governor that we had. He took office in 1987.”
wmfe.org
Florida Commits $1 Billion to Climate Resilience. But After Hurricane Ian, Some Question the State’s Development Practices
KISSIMMEE, Fla.—Jason Diaz awoke in the middle of the night to the sound of trickling water. Outside his first-floor apartment where he had slept, Hurricane Ian moved violently and slowly over the Florida interior, dropping monumental amounts of rain on the low-slung landscape pockmarked everywhere with lakes and rivers, ponds and canals. The headwaters of the Everglades begin here. To the east the St. Johns River, the state’s longest river, flows north. Ian’s lumbering pace meant these waterways filled quickly.
Central Florida toll roads to potentially remain free for weeks
ORLANDO, Fla. — Although signs of Hurricane Ian have vanished from all but the most heavily impacted parts of Central Florida, the area’s toll roads continue to remain free to travel on, with no immediate end in sight. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Gov. Ron...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox35orlando.com
Central Florida schools announce Hurricane Ian makeup days
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Central Florida school districts have announced when students will makeup days lost due to Hurricane Ian. Students in Orange County will lose seven early dismissal days and one holiday in order to makeup lost classroom days. Orange County Public Schools announced storm makeup days on social media.
click orlando
Sample ballots are going out across Central Florida. How to see yours online
ORLANDO, Fla. – Voters should check their mailboxes over the next couple of weeks for an important mailer that will help them before the November election. Orange County’s supervisor of elections office said Tuesday it was sending out sample ballots. Other county elections supervisors are following suit. A...
WCTV
Educators eye details of carrying out controversial law
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida education officials are in the process of crafting wording key to carrying out a controversial new law that restricts instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity in public schools, with a workgroup looking to draw ideas from other states. The law, signed by Gov. Ron...
Surge of women registering to vote reported in some states after overturning of Roe v. Wade. What about Florida?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The clock is ticking. You have until midnight Tuesday night to register to vote. Florida is just over four weeks away from its general election where voters will choose the next governor and the winners in many statewide and local races. First Coast News looked into...
RELATED PEOPLE
Hurricane Lets Ron DeSantis Run Time Off The Game Clock, Hurting Challenger Charlie Crist
The Florida governor appeared headed toward a victory of just a few percentage points before the storm, but now could win with a double-digit margin.
Florida county school board may revise policy after teacher claims over 100 books violated state law
The proposal makes Escambia County School Board Policy align with state standards, shifting power to concerned parents to decide what their child consumes in school.
After Hurricane Ian, USDA Announces Approval of D-SNAP for Florida Disaster Areas
USDA announces D-SNAP approval for Ian victimsFlorida Daily. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recently announced that low-income Florida residents recovering from Hurricane Ian could be eligible for assistance from the USDA’s Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP).
Records spark new questions about Florida law and $12 million pool of money set aside to move ‘unauthorized aliens’
Planning the flights that transported 48 Venezuelan migrants to Martha's Vineyard began months before two chartered jets landed in Massachusetts in September.
IN THIS ARTICLE
blackchronicle.com
Here’s what you need to know ahead of Election Day in Florida
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — With Election Day lower than a month away, deadlines are coming rapidly for Floridians who need to solid their poll. Here is what you need to know ahead of Election Day in Florida:. Tuesday is the final day to register to vote in the upcoming...
click orlando
LIVE RADAR: Some storms possible as cold front moves into Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – A stationary front is bring the chance for some heavy downpours Thursday that could lead to more flooding across Central Florida. There will also be the chance for thunder and lightning with a few strong wind gusts especially into the afternoon. [TRENDING: Social Security payments set...
Fast Company
DeSantis didn’t want migrants in Florida. Now they’re helping rebuild the state
Hurricane Ian wasn’t just Florida’s deadliest hurricane since 1935, but also the U.S.’s second costliest disaster, after Katrina, with at least $60 billion in damages—much of which will take years to fully repair. Rebuilding communities after natural disasters has largely become the role of migrant workers....
thecentersquare.com
Florida to continue flying noncitizens in U.S. illegally north
(The Center Square) – Florida will continue transporting foreign nationals in the U.S. illegally north for at least another eight months, according to a state contract and purchase orders reviewed and first reported by the Sun Sentinel. They are being transported by Vertol Systems Co., a comprehensive transportation service...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
iheart.com
Here's The Cheapest Place To Live In Florida
When it comes to finding the next home, people are thinking about how to stretch their dollar. With a rapidly-changing housing market, Americans are on the hunt for comfortable places for both their lifestyle and their budget. That's why HomeSnacks unveiled their 2022 lists of the cheapest places to live for every state.
County Commissioners discuss new ordinance for landlords before increasing rent
Over the last year rent prices have increased in Tallahassee by 15% according to Florida Tax Watch.
A MUST READ- DeSantis and cabinet overrule judge on Lee County Beach Area Resort in August
Bay Harbour, the marina and residential project that could total up to 113 mixed residential units, including a 100-feet high apartment tower with 75 units as well as townhouses to go with a marina with approval for 286 dry slips and 29 wet slips on Main Street in San Carlos Island, received the go-ahead from Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Administration Commission Tuesday after an appeal of an administrative law judge decision from last year.
Comments / 1