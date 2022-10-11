ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign street closed for month-long construction

By Bradley Zimmerman
WCIA
WCIA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rde19_0iV7KOKs00

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — One street in Champaign is reduced to one lane and one direction for the next month as construction crews replace a water main and reconstruct the pavement.

The southbound lane of Western Avenue recently closed between Chevy Chase and Normandy Drives for this project and will remain closed until Nov. 13. This stretch of Western is currently serving as a one-lane, northbound-only street.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes of travel whenever possible, but if they must travel through this stretch of Western, they are asked to do so with caution. Drivers are further asked to pay close attention to construction signs, traffic control devices and marked detours in the area, avoid parking on the street near the construction zone and avoid parking in areas marked “no parking.”

A and R Services, the contractor for this project, will attempt to complete construction activities as soon as possible to minimize any inconvenience.

WCIA

Charges filed in shooting of senior couple

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department announced on Thursday that charges have filed against three men in connection the shooting of a senior couple last month. The three men are 24-year-old Shamario Brown and 41-year-old Juvon Mays of Champaign and 27-year-old Kenichi Townsend of Urbana. They’ve each been charged with multiple Class X […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Drought conditions expanding in Central Illinois

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) – Drought conditions have expanded in Central Illinois again. The U.S. Drought Monitor has upgraded parts of Ford, Livingston, Iroquois and De Witt Counties back into moderate drought (D1) levels, while abnormally dry conditions expand across much of Central Illinois. That growth in dry conditions is noticed when you look at last […]
DE WITT COUNTY, IL
illinoisnewsroom.org

Champaign, Danville, and Urbana school leaders address shortages, safety, and breaking barriers in TV special

URBANA – Children still face mental health challenges as the COVID pandemic comes to an end. That’s one of the lessons garnered during an hourlong television special with the school superintendents of Champaign Unit 4, Danville School District 118, and Urbana School District 116. The TV special was taped in late September at Illinois Public Media studios.
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

WCIA

Community Policy