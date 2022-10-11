ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

10 People Involved In School Bus Rollover Crash In York County

By Jillian Pikora
 2 days ago
The scene of teh school bus rollover crash in York County. Photo Credit: New Hanover Fire & Rescue: 79 Fire Volunteers

Ten people— including 9 children— were involved in a school bus crash in York County on Tuesday, Oct. 11, authorities say.

Hanover Area Fire & Rescue members were called to the two-vehicle crash with possible entrapment in the 1000 block of Carlisle Street at the intersection of Kuhn Drive in Hanover Borough at 2:43 p.m., according to a release by the department.

"Crews arrived to find a two-vehicle crash, with a school van overturned on its side, with 9 occupants inside, and a sedan in the intersection with one occupant," fire officials state in the release.

Two people were trapped in the van so both the windshield and the back doors were removed.

Four people have been taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities say.

The Hanover Borough Police Department is investigating the crash.

The bus was from the South Western school district, according to the department.

Carlisle Street, Kuhn, and Dart drives were closed during the incident but have since reopened.

