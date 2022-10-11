ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell County, WY

county17.com

Campbell County School Board of Trustees Candidate Questionnaire: Dr. Joseph Lawrence

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Election season is well underway and County 17 has sent a list of questions to each candidate who has filed to run for office in contested races. These questions are designed to give our readers a better understanding of the people behind the names on the ballot. All candidate responses submitted to County 17 are republished as they are received. County 17 solely made minor edits to the responses, for clarity. Minor edits may include correcting punctuation, capitalization or spelling.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Campbell County Conservation District Board Candidate Questionnaire: Kent Clark

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Election season is well underway and County 17 has sent a list of questions to each candidate who has filed to run for office in contested races. These questions are designed to give our readers a better understanding of the people behind the names on the ballot. All candidate responses submitted to County 17 are republished as they are received. County 17 solely made minor edits to the responses, for clarity. Minor edits may include correcting punctuation, capitalization or spelling.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

CCH eyes next phase of $8M Epic plan

GILLETTE, Wyo. – Winter 2022 marks the start of the next phase of Campbell County Health’s move to enhance its medical record system through Epic Systems, a plan accompanied by an $8 million price tag. Through Epic, CCH hopes to replace its existing Electronic Health Record, or EHR...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Campbell County health and food inspections (10/3/22–10/9/22)

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Consumer Health Services Division of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture (WDA) conducts inspections of retail food establishments throughout Wyoming (where there is not a local health department who does inspections) to help ensure safety of Wyoming residents. Campbell County establishments are inspected at least once...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (10/12/2022)

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Wednesday, Oct. 12:. At 2:27 a.m. to Wind Dancer Court for an activated fire alarm. At 7:22 a.m. to Nogales Way for an emergency medical response. At 8:30 a.m. to Dogwood Avenue for an emergency...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Arrests, Arraignments for Thursday, Oct. 13

Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Rockpile Museum will host Prairie Pens writing event Saturday

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Writers of all kinds and experience levels can learn Saturday what for many might be something new: ekphrastic writing. The local writers’ group Prairie Pens will guide writers through this form of expression at 1 p.m. at the Rockpile Museum, at 900 W. Second St. in Gillette, an event notice said. Participants will reflect on historic objects and images at the museum as they begin the ekphrastic writing activity, a news release said. Ekphrastic writing originated in Ancient Greece, Don Oakley of Prairie Pens said in the release.
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Arrests, Arraignments for Wednesday, Oct. 12

Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Obituary: Linda Mary Tufvesson

Linda Mary Tufvesson: January 2, 1949 – October 6, 2022. Linda Mary Tufvesson, a long time Gillette resident, passed away Oct. 6, 2022 at her home due to complications from cancer. Linda was born in Jackson, Minnesota on Jan.2, 1949, to Neil and Mary (Schmitt) Tufvesson. She was the...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

City plans Monte Vista Lane water shutoff for Thursday

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The City of Gillette has planned a four-hour water shutoff Thursday in the Monte Vista Lane area. The shutoff is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. and last until 1 p.m. It’s a necessary move for the replacement of water valves and fittings, according to city documents.
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

C17 Crime Clips for Thursday, Oct. 13

GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Theft, Oct. 12, Big D in Wright, CCSO. Campbell County Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

C17 Crime Clips for Wednesday, Oct. 12

GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). CCSO didn’t report any criminal incidents Tuesday that were significant. Animal nuisance,...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Gillette family medicine doctor dies at age 49

GILLETTE, Wyo. — A doctor who practiced family medicine in Gillette died Sept. 27, and patients will need to pick up their medical records, staff said. Dr. Travis Roberts died Sept. 27 in Gillette at the age of 49, his obituary said. The funeral will take place at 10 a.m. Oct. 6 at First Baptist Church in Shoshoni. Roberts was practicing medicine at North East Wyoming Family Medicine in Gillette. He died at home, said Staci Weber, who’s an office staff member at North East Wyoming Family Medicine.
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Rain re-enters the forecast with breeze to follow

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County should see increasing cloud cover today, leading up to a 40% chance of rain before 2 p.m., the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, says. Today’s high is forecast at 51 degrees amid some breeze from the northwest at 13 to 18...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Wind, wind and more wind through Sunday

GILLETTE, Wyo. — It is going to continue being windy for several days as a low to mid-level jet brings strong northwesterly winds aloft, National Weather Service meteorologists wrote in forecast discussion. What that means for Campbell County is a sunny day with a high near 56, just slightly...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY

