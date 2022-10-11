GILLETTE, Wyo. — Writers of all kinds and experience levels can learn Saturday what for many might be something new: ekphrastic writing. The local writers’ group Prairie Pens will guide writers through this form of expression at 1 p.m. at the Rockpile Museum, at 900 W. Second St. in Gillette, an event notice said. Participants will reflect on historic objects and images at the museum as they begin the ekphrastic writing activity, a news release said. Ekphrastic writing originated in Ancient Greece, Don Oakley of Prairie Pens said in the release.

GILLETTE, WY ・ 15 HOURS AGO