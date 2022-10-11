Read full article on original website
ABC 15 News
Renters face more "crazy" fees, $300 to pay for "amenities"?
As rents continue to rise in the Valley, so have fees renters have to pay. And more of those fees are costs that are always included in a rent payment. The San Paulo Apartments in Ahwatukee advertise "remarkable amenities" on their website. Monika calls them basic. But when she signed...
AZFamily
Glitch in computer software results in no pay for some Fry's employees
On Your Side was able to lock down a refund from LookByFare for a woman who needed help. Chandler business receives voting mail addressed to unknown people. John Schavina received nine cards from the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office with his company address but addressed to different names he didn't recognize.
Need for rental, utility aid remains high
Losing a job, an unexpected medical bill, or paying for repairs after a car accident, for many Arizonans, is an event that could throw their finances into turmoil.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona EV company makes deal to sell trucks overseas
Arizona is home to a number of electric vehicle manufacturers, and one of the carmakers, based in Mesa, got a major boost recently. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen reports.
AZFamily
Worker answering phone before touching pizza dough among violations uncovered by Maricopa County health inspectors
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
AZFamily
Phoenix renters demand action from lawmakers as campaign kicks off at state capitol
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Alyssa Barreda is like many Arizonans, struggling to pay the rent and get her career going. “I can’t really focus on that right now because I have to work two different jobs to pay rent to have a roof over my head, instead of focusing on my creative career,” said Barreda.
statepress.com
Market failure: 'It falls on all of us to end the housing crisis'
If you live in metro Phoenix, you’ve probably felt the effects of the housing crisis. Even if you’re paying rent on time every month, you may have chosen a longer commute to work or to live with roommates to make ends meet. According to Mark Stapp, director of ASU’s Center for Real Estate Theory and Practice, there’s an "increasing divide" between those who can afford to live in today’s housing market and those who cannot.
AZFamily
Phoenix couple wins battle to remove speed hump in front of driveway
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Back in August, On Your Side introduced you to a Phoenix family who couldn’t believe it when the city put a speed hump right in front of their driveway. City officials told them if they didn’t like it, they would have to pay to have it removed — if their neighbors agreed.
West Valley View
Long-awaited Downtown Goodyear plans detailed
The city of Goodyear and investment company Globe Corporation have detailed their plans to develop the downtown area. The site, called GSQ, spans approximately 150 acres north of McDowell Road between Bullard Avenue and PebbleCreek Parkway in the country’s ninth-fastest growing city. In the coming years, the area will include a mixed-use, walkable urban center featuring a range of amenities that have been highly anticipated by the community.
ABC 15 News
Aircraft end-of-life facility opens in Pinal County
COOLIDGE, AZ — A United Kingdom-based company will start tearing apart airplanes in a new facility south of the Valley at the Coolidge Municipal Airport. Ecube, which has facilities in Wales and in Spain, announced this month it started its operations in Coolidge — making it the only aircraft end-of-life solutions company that operates in both Europe and North America.
iheart.com
This Is The Cheapest Place To Live In Arizona
Finding an affordable place to live can almost seem impossible sometimes, especially in today's housing market. However, there are some suburbs and smaller towns that offer extremely affordable living costs. HomeSnacks released a list of the top ten cheapest places to live in the state. The website says, "Arizona is...
AZFamily
Ex-cop and former Arizona Cardinal open addiction recovery center
Wilde Wealth Management Group raised more than $3,200 worth of supplies and $1,500 in cash donations to for a domestic abuse charity. Over the past five years, more than a quarter of a million people have taken a trip to the hospital because of an incident involving an e-scooter, an e-bike or a hoverboard.
Owner of one of the Valley's oldest interior design firms dies at 67
Tony Sutton, the owner and president of one of the Valley’s oldest full-service residential and commercial interior design firms has died.
AZFamily
Phoenix City Council considers vote for overnight private security for select parks
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix City Council is considering a plan to hire private overnight security guards for eight parks with the highest number of park ranger visits, code of conduct violations and trespass notices issued. “When you don’t have nowhere to go, you do the best you can do...
AZFamily
On Your Side E-Scooter Injuries
On Your Side Update: Speed hump finally removed by the City of Phoenix. The City of Phoenix finally removed the speed hump that was mistakenly built in front of Jeremy and Monica Anshell's driveway after On Your Side took the issue to City Hall. Travel nightmare resolved, woman gets refund...
AZFamily
Glendale passes city ordinance banning panhandlers
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The City of Glendale is trying to stop a growing number of panhandling across the city. On Tuesday, the city council unanimously passed an ordinance prohibiting panhandlers. Specifically, it makes it illegal to ask for money in an “aggressive manner” in any public space, in a public bus or stop, and within 50 feet of a bank, ATM, or check cashing business. It also prohibits people from asking for money within 25 feet of the entrance or exit of any business or private property. People also cannot cross into the road on an unmarked sidewalk, or stand in the median.
This Is Arizona's Best Barbecue Restaurant
LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best barbecue place.
arizonasuntimes.com
Goldwater Institute Fights ‘Release Time’ Practice in Phoenix to Prevent Forced Worker Financing of Union Activities
The Arizona-based Goldwater Institute (GI) is preparing another fight in court against a practice called “release time” to protect non-union government workers from having their compensation used to fund union activities. “The City of Phoenix should not force its employees to forfeit their constitutional rights by funding the...
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
10-Year Home Price Evolution in Arizona Breaks Records
The housing market has seen many ups and downs over the past decade and now, as inflation and low mortgage rates begin to rise, homebuyers and renters are once again in a tough spot. Although home prices are increasing across the board, prices have jumped in some markets much more...
