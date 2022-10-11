FD visited elemetary school to teach fire safety

WEST HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s National Fire Prevention Week and members of the West Hazleton Fire Department stopped by West Hazleton Elementary School for lesson in fire safety.

They talked with the students about the importance of fire prevention, and knowing what to do in the event of a fire.

“We’re seeing a huge increase in fatalities and fires across the state of Pennsylvania, so it’s very important that we are able to be out here in the community not only this week but every week to highlight safety tips, to keep yourself safe in the event of an emergency in your house or in your neighborhood,” said Deputy Chief Kyle Kaschak of the West Hazleton Fire Department.

As part of the event, the youngsters also had the opportunity check out fire trucks and other emergency equipment.

