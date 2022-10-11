Read full article on original website
Say Goodbye: Another Popular Buffalo TV News Reporter Has Quit
Another Buffalo television news reporter has announced that she is leaving. There must be something in the water because quite a few have exited in the past couple of years. Kelly Khatib is the latest reporter to announce she has quit her position with Spectrum News in Buffalo. She made the announcement on Twitter, writing,
Top-ranked Bennett football forfeits wins due to ‘clerical error,’ coach Steve McDuffie suspended 1 game
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Reigning AA football champion Bennett, the highest-ranked local team in the state’s largest classification, is now winless this season after Section VI ruled the Tigers used an ineligible player in its first six games. Bennett coach Steve McDuffie also has been suspended for Friday night’s game against Niagara Falls at All-High […]
Awesome Buffalo Bills Pizzas For Sale
If you don't like going to Buffalo Bills games at Highmark Stadium--OK. But, if you don't get these pizzas for a Buffalo Bills game, you're doing it wrong. Where can you get the Buffalo Bills pizzas? Who sells the Buffalo Bills-shaped pizzas that you can buy for your home?. You...
RASMUS DAHLIN GIVES OTTAWA'S NORRIS A COMPLIMENTARY SNOW-CONE, COURTESY OF THE CITY OF BUFFALO (VIDEO)
In one of the all-time villain moves, Rasmus Dahlin just sprayed Josh Norris in criminal fashion. Norris took a spill, and Dahlin didn't even hesitate; he just pulled the trigger instantly. Hard not to respect that. No penalty for Dahlin on the play, as there is no rule against offering...
Two People Are Trapped Inside Highmark Stadium
Update: the two people have been rescued. A scary situation developed in Orchard Park on Tuesday evening when two people got trapped inside Highmark Stadium. The two individuals that got stuck appear to be two utility workers. When the call came into the Windom Fire Company, the two workers were stuck in a utility bucket about 75’ in the air.
Dynamic duo behind Dopest Dough rising to meet demand in East Aurora
EAST AURORA — If you are the type of person who believes a great bagel can change your day, then you have to try Dopest Dough. Dopest Dough is an artisan bakery in East Aurora that specializes in handcrafted breads, bagels. and more. "Everything we do is sourdough based,"...
12 Things Buffalo is Deathly Afraid Of
Buffalo is a tough town that isn't afraid of many things. However, these 12 are terrifying. The great people of Western New York are a hearty bunch. They have seen the worst winter weather. Suffered through some of the deepest economic and sports disasters. They often get kicked while they are down, and even when they re up, by people around the nation. All of that, however, has made them afraid of very little in this world.
Jazz In Buffalo: Great Jazz Ahead!
Congratulations to .9 Mille Collaborative for outstanding concerts that featured Orrin Evans and Gary Bartz! Congratulations are also in order for jazz pianist George Caldwell for his induction into the Buffalo Music Hall of Fame this week. George has been a contributor both locally and nationally to the performance and advocacy of jazz.
'Baking A Difference': Mazurek's Bakery features new mural
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new mural can be found at Mazurek's Bakery on South Park Avenue in Buffalo. Michael Biondo is the artist behind the mural, which is called "Baking A Difference." It includes sunflowers on the side of the bakery. Biondo talked with 2 On Your Side about...
Buffalo Kitchen Club Opens to Lively Fanfare
The long-awaited opening of The Buffalo Kitchen Club has finally arrived. This past Saturday, Raelean McGee, her husband Shawn, and brother-in-law Stanley Booker, opened the doors to the establishment that is a culmination of their careers in the restaurant industry, and their love of “feel-good Buffalo food.”
Buffalo Newscaster Wins New York Emmy Award
It was a busy weekend but a winning one for a legendary broadcaster in Buffalo. Not only did Channel 4's Jacquie Walker present some of the New York Emmy awards this weekend, but she also walked away with one herself. Walker is the longest-tenured news anchor in Buffalo broadcasting history...
Monthly Household Bills In Buffalo Are Low
Here is another great reason to stay in the 716, especially when compared to other parts of the country. The long-term impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent hyperinflation we've seen in the United States have caused the prices of goods and services to increase exponentially over the last year or so. Those increases haven't just been limited to the gas pump either.
Buffalo Comedian Calls This Town The “Garbage City”
If you heard somebody calling your city the Garbage City, you might take offense. But in this instance, I think it makes sense. Helium comedy club is in downtown Buffalo, and every week, they usually have an open mic night for new comics to try out their standup routine. One of their most recent open mic nights last week saw an interesting take on the city of Rochester.
Super 7: Cardinal O'Hara's Brittany & Annabelle Day
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The standard at Cardinal O'Hara for girls' basketball is unmatched in Western New York. The Hawks have been named the Monsignor Martin Champions 9 years straight. The legacy at O'Hara intrigued Brittany and Annabelle day, former North Tonawanda standouts, to transfer. "We wanted to win...
Wake Up Wags: Missy
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Meet Missy! She’s 12 years old and up for adoption ever since her owner passed away. The Chihuahua mix does well with children and other dogs. Anyone looking to welcome her into their home can reach out to Awesome Paws Rescue. Click/tap here to find out how.
The Buffalo News Brought This Back, People Were MAD
I don't even read the physical The Buffalo Newspaper and I would be mad, too. You can't just change things like that and expect people to just 'go with the flow'. Luckily, they listened to their subscribers and are bringing them back!. The Buffalo News recently took out 3 of...
Video of John Candy in Buffalo Resurfaces on Social Media [WATCH]
If you ask my dad which decade of movies was the golden era, and he's going to tell you without hesitation, "the 1980s." The '80s had a ton of all-time movies and many consider that era the best for comedies. From the late '70s to the early '990s, you had...
Avoiding foreclosure and saving your home.
Erie County Clerk Mickey Kearns joins us to give some helpful advice and to tell us about the Stay in Your Home Campaign. Mickey Kearns says “This is an issue that impacts people in all of Erie County from some our most affluent areas such as Clarence and Amherst to West Seneca to Tonawanda to of course the City of Buffalo which has the highest numbers of pre-foreclosure notices.”
Buffalo’s Haunted History – Sinking Ponds Nature Preserve
Today’s Buffalo Haunted History adventure takes us to East Aurora. Mason Winfield, supernatural historian and author joins Emily and Mercedes as they head down the ancient trails within Sinking Ponds Nature Preserve. Mason says many people may not know it but this is the site of an ancient tragedy....
Manhunt for Adam Bennefield ends, community relieved
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The manhunt is now over, Buffalo police say with the help of U.S. Marshals Service, they have Adam Bennefield of Cheektowaga in custody. He was wanted in connected with the October 5th homicide of Keaira Hudson. Bennefield was arraigned this afternoon on one count of second-degree murder...
