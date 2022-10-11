Read full article on original website
Oct. 12, 2022: Punxsy Celebrates Griebel in Win Over C-L; Port Allegany Tops St. Marys
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. – On a night when she was honored for her 1,000th career set assist, Danielle Griebel had 40 set assists, 13 digs, and two kills to lift Punxsutawney to a 3-1 (19-25, 25-19, 25-20, 27-25) over visiting Clarion-Limestone. After Wednesday night, Griebel has 1,111 career set assists.
Oct. 12, 2022 Soccer: Hickory, St. Marys Boys Win in Overtime; Prep Edges McDowell
GROVE CITY, Pa. – Logan Stanford’s goal in double-overtime lifted Hickory to a thrilling 3-2 win over Grove City. Stanford’s goal was assisted by Gio Rossi. Lukas Jones had a pair of goals for Hickory, including one on a penalty kick and the other off an assist from CJ Meyers.
YDL Sports Network to Broadcast Keystone vs. C-L Boys Soccer; DuBois, Clarion Volleyball
WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting a pair of games Thursday including the Keystone vs. Clarion-Limestone boys’ soccer match from Clarion High School and the DuBois at Clarion volleyball match. Both games will be available on D9and10Sports.com and the YDL Sports Network social media...
St. Marys Claims D9 Class 2A Team Tennis Championship
CLEARFIELD, Pa. – St. Marys captured the District 9 Class 2A team tennis title with a 4-1 win over Punxsutawney on Wednesday. Punxsy got its lone win in singles action, as Class 2A individual champion Chloe Presloid beat Mia Klaiber, 6-0, 6-1. St. Marys got the win at No. 2 singles, with Caitlin Blessel earning a marathon 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (7-5) win over Emily McMahan, while Roan Lion was a 6-1, 6-4 winner over Brooke Skarbeck at No. 3 singles.
YDL Sports Network to Broadcast C-L/A-C Valley; Warren/Cathedral Prep Volleyball Tuesday
WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting a pair of volleyball games Tuesday including the A-C Valley at Clarion-Limestone match and the Cathedral Prep at Warren match. Chris Rossetti will have the call from C-L High School with Brian Hagberg on the call from Warren High...
Hermitage, October 13 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Meadville, October 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Meadville. The Bradford Area High School soccer team will have a game with Meadville Area High School on October 11, 2022, 15:00:00. The Bradford Area High School soccer team will have a game with Meadville Area High School on October 11, 2022, 16:30:00.
ellwoodcity.org
Helling Stadium to Open to Guests, Spectators, Athletes for Homecoming Game
Ellwood City Area School District will open the gates to the newly renovated Helling Stadium on Friday, October 14 in its first home game of the season against Beaver Falls. The game starts at 7 p.m., and the district is excited to invite the public to take the first peek at the new stadium.
explore venango
BREAKING NEWS: Missing Woman Could Be in Venango County Area
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police have been notified to be on the lookout for a missing 32-year-old woman who has family connections in the Venango County area. According to TribLIVE.com, Castle Shannon police are looking for 32-year-old Emily Stalter, of Castle Shannon. She was last seen Monday, October 10, at Trader Joe’s in Mt. Lebanon, Allegheny County.
1 flown to the hospital in Clearfield County crash
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois man was flown to Conemaugh Hospital in Johnstown after crashing into a tree Sunday. On Oct. 9 around 1:42 p.m., a man was driving south on SR 2019 in Bell Township when he left the roadway for an unknown reason and struck a tree on the west side […]
yourdailylocal.com
Fall Foliage Nearing Its Peak in Warren County
WARREN, Pa. – Fall foliage is nearing its peak in Warren County according to the latest report from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. Cooler nights have brought a rush of color to northwestern Pennsylvania. Dominant shades so far have been yellows and golds, especially on locust, aspen, and ash. Dogwoods are starting to show their crimson-red color, mostly on the outer leaves. A sunny, dry week is predicted which should encourage fall colors. Routes to consider for some early fall viewing are Route 59 near Kinzua.
butlerradio.com
BookFest Returns To Farm Show Grounds
Four Butler County libraries are teaming up for another major book sale that begins tomorrow. The four-day Butler Bookfest will feature around 150,000 used books for sale at the Butler Farm Show grounds. There will also be used DVDs and LPs for sale at the event. BookFest runs from 10...
Gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano holds meet and greet in Butler County
BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — With less than a month until election day, candidates are making a sprint toward the finish line and making their pitch to voters. Republican candidate for Pennsylvania governor Doug Mastriano held a meet and greet in Butler County on Wednesday. Guests gathered at Hangar 3...
Tour the Greenberg Cadillac Museum in Brookville on its last open day to the public
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Before the Greenberg Cadillac Museum in Jefferson County closes for the year, the public will have one more opportunity to see and learn about the history of the vehicles. In partnership with the Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce, the museum, located at 67 South White Street in Brookville, will be open […]
Police: Motorcyclist leads troopers on chase in Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man is behind bars after he led troopers on a chase while on a motorcycle in Clearfield County, according to police. Michael Cole, 38, was spotted by troopers after he already managed to get away from them earlier on Tuesday in Bradford Township while driving his black 2008 Yamaha without […]
WYTV.com
3 taken to hospital after crash with semi-truck in Mercer County
WEST SALEM TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – Route 58 in West Salem Township, Mercer County, reopened after a crash involving a sedan and semi-truck that sent three people to the hospital. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, it happened between the intersection with Porter Road and the intersection with Tanner Road.
pghcitypaper.com
The story behind El Campesino’s owner and the restaurant’s origins
Maurilio Alva, one of the co-owners of chain Mexican restaurant El Campesino, saw an opportunity in the Pittsburgh area to start his own restaurant franchise and he did just that. Alva is originally from Mexico and says he came to the U.S. for a better life for him and his...
explore venango
STAT MedEvac Dispatched to the Scene of I-80 Crash
RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Emergency crews were called to the scene of a one-vehicle crash along Interstate 80 near Emlenton on Tuesday afternoon. (Photo by Dave Cyphert / ProPoint Media Photography.) According to a Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatcher, the call came in at 3:08 p.m. on Tuesday, October...
explore venango
State Police Calls: Oil City Woman Accused of Retail Theft at Walmart
CLARION/VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Franklin-based State Police were dispatched to Walmart on Kimberly Lane in Cranberry Township, Venango County, for a reported retail theft at 3:36 p.m. on Friday, October 7. Police say it was determined that a known 48-year-old...
explore venango
Family of 7 Displaced in Franklin Residential Fire
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A family of seven was displaced after their home on Meadville Pike went up in flames on Saturday afternoon. According to a press release issued by the Franklin Fire Department, units were dispatched to a structural house fire at 169 Meadville Pike, in Franklin, Venango County, at 1:12 p.m. on Saturday, October 8.
