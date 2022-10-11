ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strattanville, PA

St. Marys Claims D9 Class 2A Team Tennis Championship

CLEARFIELD, Pa. – St. Marys captured the District 9 Class 2A team tennis title with a 4-1 win over Punxsutawney on Wednesday. Punxsy got its lone win in singles action, as Class 2A individual champion Chloe Presloid beat Mia Klaiber, 6-0, 6-1. St. Marys got the win at No. 2 singles, with Caitlin Blessel earning a marathon 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (7-5) win over Emily McMahan, while Roan Lion was a 6-1, 6-4 winner over Brooke Skarbeck at No. 3 singles.
SAINT MARYS, PA
High School Soccer PRO

Hermitage, October 13 High School ⚽ Game Notice

SHARON, PA
explore venango

BREAKING NEWS: Missing Woman Could Be in Venango County Area

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police have been notified to be on the lookout for a missing 32-year-old woman who has family connections in the Venango County area. According to TribLIVE.com, Castle Shannon police are looking for 32-year-old Emily Stalter, of Castle Shannon. She was last seen Monday, October 10, at Trader Joe’s in Mt. Lebanon, Allegheny County.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

1 flown to the hospital in Clearfield County crash

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois man was flown to Conemaugh Hospital in Johnstown after crashing into a tree Sunday. On Oct. 9 around 1:42 p.m., a man was driving south on SR 2019 in Bell Township when he left the roadway for an unknown reason and struck a tree on the west side […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Fall Foliage Nearing Its Peak in Warren County

WARREN, Pa. – Fall foliage is nearing its peak in Warren County according to the latest report from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. Cooler nights have brought a rush of color to northwestern Pennsylvania. Dominant shades so far have been yellows and golds, especially on locust, aspen, and ash. Dogwoods are starting to show their crimson-red color, mostly on the outer leaves. A sunny, dry week is predicted which should encourage fall colors. Routes to consider for some early fall viewing are Route 59 near Kinzua.
WARREN COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

BookFest Returns To Farm Show Grounds

Four Butler County libraries are teaming up for another major book sale that begins tomorrow. The four-day Butler Bookfest will feature around 150,000 used books for sale at the Butler Farm Show grounds. There will also be used DVDs and LPs for sale at the event. BookFest runs from 10...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
WYTV.com

3 taken to hospital after crash with semi-truck in Mercer County

WEST SALEM TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – Route 58 in West Salem Township, Mercer County, reopened after a crash involving a sedan and semi-truck that sent three people to the hospital. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, it happened between the intersection with Porter Road and the intersection with Tanner Road.
MERCER COUNTY, PA
explore venango

STAT MedEvac Dispatched to the Scene of I-80 Crash

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Emergency crews were called to the scene of a one-vehicle crash along Interstate 80 near Emlenton on Tuesday afternoon. (Photo by Dave Cyphert / ProPoint Media Photography.) According to a Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatcher, the call came in at 3:08 p.m. on Tuesday, October...
EMLENTON, PA
explore venango

State Police Calls: Oil City Woman Accused of Retail Theft at Walmart

CLARION/VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Franklin-based State Police were dispatched to Walmart on Kimberly Lane in Cranberry Township, Venango County, for a reported retail theft at 3:36 p.m. on Friday, October 7. Police say it was determined that a known 48-year-old...
OIL CITY, PA
explore venango

Family of 7 Displaced in Franklin Residential Fire

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A family of seven was displaced after their home on Meadville Pike went up in flames on Saturday afternoon. According to a press release issued by the Franklin Fire Department, units were dispatched to a structural house fire at 169 Meadville Pike, in Franklin, Venango County, at 1:12 p.m. on Saturday, October 8.
FRANKLIN, PA

