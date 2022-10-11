WARREN, Pa. – Fall foliage is nearing its peak in Warren County according to the latest report from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. Cooler nights have brought a rush of color to northwestern Pennsylvania. Dominant shades so far have been yellows and golds, especially on locust, aspen, and ash. Dogwoods are starting to show their crimson-red color, mostly on the outer leaves. A sunny, dry week is predicted which should encourage fall colors. Routes to consider for some early fall viewing are Route 59 near Kinzua.

WARREN COUNTY, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO