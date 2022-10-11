ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Report: Former Bulls guard Ben Gordon arrested for allegedly hitting son

By Andy Koval
WGN News
WGN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vZhbP_0iV7JeIb00

NEW YORK — Former Chicago Bulls guard and first-round pick Ben Gordon was arrested Monday for allegedly hitting his 10-year-old son at a New York City airport, according to a report .

The New York Post reported that Gordon, 39, was charged with assault and resisting arrested after allegedly striking his son at LaGuardia Airport. Witnesses told police that Gordon allegedly struck the boy with a closed fist in the face.

Gordon then allegedly got into an altercation with two port authority officers.

He has had a few legal troubles since his playing career ended and detailed his mental struggles in a Players’ Tribune piece titled “Where Is My Mind?”

Gordon was drafted third overall by the Bulls in 2004 and spent five seasons in Chicago.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 9

Related
WGN News

Chicago man pistol-whipped, fights off armed would-be carjackers

CHICAGO — A 35-year-old man was pistol-whipped during an attempted carjacking incident in the city’s Uptown neighborhood late Wednesday night. According to police, Patrick Stanton and his partner, Brittney Hines, were packing their car in the alley on the 5100 block of North Glenwood just before 11p.m., when two men in masks and hoodies, along […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Gordon
fox32chicago.com

Home invader fatally shoots man in South Shore apartment

CHICAGO - A man was shot dead by a home invader who entered his apartment Thursday morning in the South Shore neighborhood. The 22-year-old was in an apartment around 2 a.m. in the 2000 block of East 72nd Place when a gunman entered through the rear door and began arguing with him, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago tenant arrested after landlord found dismembered in freezer

CHICAGO - A woman on Chicago’s North Side noticed her landlord was missing, and her call to police led to a string of terrifying discoveries. Francis Walker had lived in a white frame house in the 5900 block of North Washtenaw Avenue for decades, sometimes renting out extra rooms to female tenants. Police believe it was one of those tenants who killed the 63-year-old and cut her body into pieces.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Bulls#Port Authority#Violent Crime#The New York Post#Nexstar Media Inc#Wgn Tv
fox32chicago.com

Man with gunshot wounds shows up at West Side hospital

CHICAGO - A 39-year-old suffering from two gunshot wounds to the back walked into a hospital Thursday morning on Chicago's West Side. The man was reportedly shot in the back twice around 9 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Roosevelt Road, police said. He entered Mount Sinai Hospital where...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 17, charged in fatal shooting of Simeon High School student

CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy is facing a murder charge in the 2021 shooting that killed a student from Simeon Career Academy High School in Englewood. The teen was identified by police as the person who open fired and killed 15-year-old Kentrell McNeal and seriously wounded a 14-year-old boy while they were sitting in a car on Sept. 21, 2021 in the 5200 block of South Lake Park Avenue, officials said.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Shots fired, victim pistol-whipped during Uptown carjacking attempt

Carjackers fired shots and pistol-whipped a man in Uptown on Wednesday evening, Chicago police said, but the crew did not get away with the victim’s vehicle. The 35-year-old victim was taking items out of his Ford Escape in an alley behind the 5100 block of North Glenwood when two offenders approached him around 10:40 p.m.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WGN Radio

Chicago sees increase in ‘check washing’ scams

David Maimon, associate professor of criminal justice and criminology at Georgia State University, joins Lisa Dent to explain what check washing scams are and what you can do to protect yourself from becoming a victim of fraud. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

'I was being double billed': Driver gets mysterious charges after using Chicago Tollway, until CBS 2 got involved

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A viewer reached out to CBS 2 after he thought he was getting overbilled by the privately owned Chicago Skyway.Turns out he was right.He discovered a glitch that led to nearly 100,000 instances of overbilling. CBS 2's Chris Tye is always investigating and got the skyway to own up to its mistake.The Chicago Skyway may be pricey, but for Richard Carillo's family it's worth it. "I have peace of mind that my wife not going somewhere where there's a lot of traffic or shooting that we're seeing a lot now," Carillo said.Something else he's seeing? For I-Pass...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

31K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy