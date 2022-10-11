Report: Former Bulls guard Ben Gordon arrested for allegedly hitting son

NEW YORK — Former Chicago Bulls guard and first-round pick Ben Gordon was arrested Monday for allegedly hitting his 10-year-old son at a New York City airport, according to a report .

The New York Post reported that Gordon, 39, was charged with assault and resisting arrested after allegedly striking his son at LaGuardia Airport. Witnesses told police that Gordon allegedly struck the boy with a closed fist in the face.

Gordon then allegedly got into an altercation with two port authority officers.

He has had a few legal troubles since his playing career ended and detailed his mental struggles in a Players’ Tribune piece titled “Where Is My Mind?”

Gordon was drafted third overall by the Bulls in 2004 and spent five seasons in Chicago.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.