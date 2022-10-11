Read full article on original website
Warren Returns Home, Sweeps Cathedral Prep
WARREN, Pa. – After a tough week on the road, Warren volleyball returned to the friendly confines of Joseph A. Massa Gymnasium Tuesday and picked up a 3-0 win over Cathedral Prep. The Dragons (10-2 overall, 4-1 Region 5) had to pull away in the first two sets, then...
HEROES Support Group to Meet
WARREN, Pa. – The HEROES support group will meet at 6 p.m. in the Wetmore Room of the Jefferson DeFrees Family Center on Thursday, Oct. 27. The group is for parents of children with disabilities. The featured speaker will be Hannah Pacheco, COTA/L, who will present “Interoception: The Eighth Sensory System, and how it affects our children.”
Warren County Artists to be Featured
WARREN, Pa. – A pair of Warren County artists will be featured on the Fresh Perspectives Access Chautauqua Co. TV show. Heather Hutchings of Pittsfield and Marian Aranyos of Warren will be featured on the show, hosted by Gail Erb. The show can be accessed at chautauquacountytv.org or on...
Warren Boys Blank Iroquois
WARREN, Pa. – Warren got goals from three different players on its way to a 3-0 shutout over visiting Iroquois on Monday. The shutout was Warren’s sixth of the season, and the Dragons improved to 9-2 in Region 4. Finn Ordiway put the Dragons on the board off...
Warren County Resident Part of Pa. Team to Win National 4-H Dairy Cattle Contest
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — A Warren County resident was part of the Pennsylvania 4-H team that took the top honors in the 100th National 4-H Dairy Cattle Judging Contest at World Dairy Expo, held Oct. 2 in Madison, Wisconsin. Teams from 20 states competed. Pennsylvania’s team members included Sara...
2022 Trick or Treat Hours
WARREN, Pa. – Here are the Trick or Treat hours for municipalities around Warren County. *Will be updated as more times are released. If you know of a Trick or Treat (or Trunk or Treat) event that we don’t have listed, please email us the information at news@yourdailylocal.com.
County CDBG Funds to go Toward Center St. Project in Clarendon
WARREN, Pa. – Warren County Grants Administrator Danielle Flasher laid out plans for the intended use of the fiscal year 2022 Community Development Block Grant funds during Monday’s hearing. The project being funded is the reconstruction of Center St. in Clarendon Borough, done in tandem with improvements made...
NPRC Announces Times, Locations for Fall Open Houses
WARREN, Pa. – Northern Pennsylvania Regional College will be hosting a Fall 2022 Open House on Tuesday, Oct. 25 from 5 – 6 p.m. This event will feature five different in-person locations across the nine counties NPRC serves, while also providing a virtual option. The in-person locations include...
Pitt-Bradford to Hold Panel Discussion Ahead of Community Read
BRADFORD, Pa. – The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford will hold a panel discussion Wednesday evening in advance of a visit by the author of the university’s first-year common and community reader, Joyful Clemantine Wamariya. Wamariya writes in her memoir “The Girl Who Smiled Beads” about her childhood...
Gas Prices on the Rise in Western Pennsylvania
Gas prices are eight cents higher in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.968 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $3.968. Average price during the week of October 3, 2022: $3.887. Average price during the week of October...
Russell United Methodist Church to Host Community Breakfast
RUSSELL, Pa. – The Russell United Methodist Church will be holding a free community breakfast from 8-10 a.m. on Saturday (Oct. 15). Pancakes, sausages, eggs, coffee and juice will be served.
City Leaf Collection to Begin on Oct. 17
WARREN, Pa. – The City of Warren announced that its Department of Public Works will begin 2022 leaf pickup on Monday, Oct. 17. There is no set schedule for when or where DPW crews will be collecting on a given day. According to a post on the city website, “Crews will be collecting throughout the City on a daily basis, concentrating on areas of most need.”
