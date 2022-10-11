WARREN, Pa. – The City of Warren announced that its Department of Public Works will begin 2022 leaf pickup on Monday, Oct. 17. There is no set schedule for when or where DPW crews will be collecting on a given day. According to a post on the city website, “Crews will be collecting throughout the City on a daily basis, concentrating on areas of most need.”

WARREN, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO