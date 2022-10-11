Read full article on original website
These East African twins are changing the face of beauty
Feven and Helena Yohannes, twin sisters born in Eritrea who came to the U.S. as refugees at 2 years old, launched 2.4.1 Cosmetics in 2019 with their own funds.
Waiter Who Claimed to Be King of Spain Juan Carlos’ Love Child Drops Dead in Bar
A waiter who spent years trying to prove he was the love child of Juan Carlos, the former king of Spain, died suddenly at the Pa i Trago bar in La Bisbal, Spain, as he was about to take a sip of red wine, Spanish media reports. Before his death,...
Thrillist
This All-Black Airbnb in Illinois Puts Dracula’s Castle to Shame
We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work. While most people decorate their homes in shades of black...
I'm Mexican-American, and watching 'Mexican week' on 'The Great British Baking Show' was a cringeworthy experience like no other
With tone-deaf jokes involving serapes, maracas, and sombreros, this week's episode shamelessly stereotyped Mexican culture.
Till Is a Perceptive Portrait of a Mother Whose Anguish Became a Galvanizing Force
'Till' sensitively portrays Mamie Till-Mobley as a mother whose anguish became a galvanizing force for a movement
Look: Bakery's 'Star Wars' inspired 'Pan Solo' sculpture goes viral
A California bakery's entry in the local scarecrow contest is going viral after taking inspiration from actor Harrison Ford and a galaxy far, far away to create "Pan Solo."
intheknow.com
Couple claims Airbnb told them to ‘check out immediately’ and not tell the host: ‘It was scary’
A couple secretly fled their Airbnb because the company allegedly told them to. TikToker @_spookytooth sat down for a creepy storytime to discuss an unusual situation that she claims happened at an Airbnb. During her stay, she said she received a cryptic message from Airbnb asking her to leave immediately but not to alert the host. Terrifying…
