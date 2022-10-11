ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

KBTX.com

Texas A&M VET returns from Hurricane Ian mission in Florida

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Texas A&M’s Veterinary Emergency Team (VET) returned home on Wednesday after a mission to help in Florida following the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. On Oct. 4, 13 VET members were deployed to Florida by Texas Governor Greg Abbott in response to one of the deadliest...
FLORIDA STATE
KBTX.com

A&M Consolidated drops four set decision to Magnolia

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated Lady Tiger Volleyball team dropped its third straight district match Tuesday night in a four set decision to Magnolia 22-25, 17-25, 25-23, 19-25. A&M Consolidated will step back on the court on Friday when they will travel to College Station to take on the Lady Cougars in the ‘Same Town’ Showdown. First serve is set for 5pm at Cougar Gym.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Schulte Roofing provides tips for the perfect roof

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Just moved into a new home, and need some roof repairs. Schulte Roofing has a few tips to be sure your home’s roof is structured properly. President of Schulte Roofing Josh Schulte says his company has everything you need for a new roof. He says the most common material his company carries for roofs is composition shingles. Schulte explains that this type of roofing is the most sought out because it’s the most cost-effective of all other roofing materials. However, he warns, composition shingles will not last as long as metal or a traditional tile roof; and will be more likely to be damaged during a storm.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Wienerspiel returns to the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Are you ready for the races? Wienerspiel is holding its annual wiener dog races this weekend. The fundraising event is happening Sunday, Oct. 16 at Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater. Judy LeUnes and Tyra Watts with Wienerspiel joined News 3 at Noon to talk about the free...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Sam Houston readies for three road & night games

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Sam Houston football team will step back on the football field Saturday. The Bearkats are 2-2 and struggling offensively to score points this season. The Kats are coming off a 17-16 come from behind win against SFA in the Battle of the Piney Woods. The most points they scored so far this season was 27 at home against Texas A&M Commerce.
HUNTSVILLE, TX
KBTX.com

Brazos County Commissioners approves agreement with Texas A&M for use of buses

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In an effort to get more students to the polls Brazos County Commissioners have turned to Texas A&M Transportation Services as the solution. The commissioners court met on Tuesday and approved an interlocal agreement with Texas A&M University. In the agreement the county would pay $5,000 to the university to utilize it’s buses for 36-hours during the early voting period. The buses would be used to transport voters from the Memorial Student Center to College Station City Hall where they can cast their ballots.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Navasota to host National Night Out

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Navasota Police Department and the City of Navasota invites the public to participate in National Night Out on Oct. 18, by hosting a block party for their neighborhood. “The general public can come out to the Navasota Library,” said Bobbie Ullrich, City of Navasota Marketing...
NAVASOTA, TX
KBTX.com

Coach Schlossnagle relying on player leadership in second fall season

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This Saturday Head Coach Jim Schlossnagle and the Aggie baseball team will be in action at Olsen Field for an exhibition game against Lamar. The Aggies are coming off their deepest College World Series run ever and Coach Schloss is excited that this year’s team has some leadership. Meaning he talks less and the veterans are leading the younger players. Texas A&M has six of nine position players back including Austin Bost, Trevor Werner and Brett Minnich.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Gilbert named to PFF College Defensive Team of the Week

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M defensive back Jardin Gilbert was named to the PFF College Defensive Team of the Week after his big day in Tuscaloosa. Gilbert had a career-high 9 tackles, a tackle for loss, a pass break, and an interception against the Crimson Tide. He helped lead a defense that forced four turnovers on the road. The defensive performance was one of the biggest differences between the Aggies’ competitive game with one of the top teams in the country and the week before against Mississippi State. The Aggies were a lot more opportunistic.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan Rotary Club announces return of Field of Valor

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Rotary Club will soon be giving community members a chance to honor a loved one this Veterans Day. Since 2011 the Rotary Club has hosted the Field of Valor. The Rotary Club will display 1,000 American flags at Veterans Park in College Station from Nov. 5 to Nov. 13.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this beautiful three bedroom, three bathroom home with a pond to fish in, a horse barn, horse shed and stables, and a 1,600 square foot enclosed workshop.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Voterpalooza event helping resigter voters in Bryan/College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan and College Station want to make sure their community is prepared ahead of Tuesday’s voter registration deadline. Voterpalooza provided nonpartisan locations around Aggieland to vote. Locations that people are still able to register at are:. Texas A&M University MSC – (7 am –...
BRYAN, TX
fox44news.com

Bryan Texas Utilities raising awareness of scam

BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – Bryan Texas Utilities customers might want to double check that they’re actually talking to someone from the company. The company said Wednesday night that customers are receiving calls demanding payment and threatening disconnection. BTU says it will never call customers to demand payment or threaten disconnection.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

It’s a spooktacular time at the Navasota Morgue Haunted House

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Put on your brave face, because there are new frights lurking around every corner at the Navasota City Morgue Haunted House. The owner of Circle P Antiques has always had the idea to host a Haunted House for the community and attract visitors from out of town. Using the old Navasota City Morgue building, he decided to team up with the theatre department at Navasota High School to create this spooktacular attraction for the Halloween season.
NAVASOTA, TX
KBTX.com

Brazos County Commissioners move forward with plans to build medical examiner’s facility

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Brazos County Commissioners met Tuesday to approve using $24 million from the American Rescue Plan Act to build a new medical examiner facility. It’s long been a desire for officials to bring a medical examiner’s facility to Brazos County. For more than a decade county leaders have discussed the possibility but the timing wasn’t quite right and the money wasn’t there.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Baby boom recorded at St. Joseph Health in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The cooing of new parents over their newborn was a common sight at St. Joseph Health College Station Hospital during the month of September, as the hospital experienced it’s own baby boom. There was a record high number of deliveries with over 200 newborns,...
COLLEGE STATION, TX

