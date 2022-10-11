5 more Wyoming residents succumb to COVID-19, 1 from Laramie Co.

CHEYENNE – Five more Wyoming residents have died from the COVID-19 coronavirus, bringing the state’s pandemic death toll to 1,904. One of them was a man from Laramie County.

The Wyoming Department of Health reported Tuesday that:

An older adult Laramie County man died in September. He was hospitalized, and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.An older adult Campbell County woman died in September. She was a resident of a long-term care facility, and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.An adult Natrona County man died in September. He had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.An older adult Sweetwater County man died in September. He was hospitalized, and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.An older adult Uinta County man died in September. He was hospitalized, and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

A total of 307 Laramie County residents have died during the coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed more than 1.06 million lives nationwide.