ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Longtime WFISD School Board member resigns

By Trish Choate, Wichita Falls Times Record News
Times Record News
Times Record News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DLljH_0iV7ItBd00

Wichita Falls ISD Trustee Bob Payton bid farewell to the School Board and the district during Tuesday's meeting, saying he was submitting his resignation effective at the end of the day.

Payton, who previously opted not to run for re-election, said he and his wife are moving to a home that is still within WFISD but outside of District 1, which he represents. He has been on the School Board just over 18 years.

“While serving in this capacity has taken a lot of time, it’s taken a lot of my heart, too," Payton said. "So I wish the district much success in the future, and anything I can do to help, give me a call.”

More: Payton not seeking reelection to WFISD School Board

His announcement was greeted with applause and expressions of gratitude for his service, including from School Board President Mike Rucker.

"I thought I would be able to finish out my term, but things moved along,” said Payton, who began serving on the School Board in 2004.

More: Grisel running for School Board

On Wednesday, Dr. Donny Lee, WFISD superintendent, said by email that Payton's resignation will be officially accepted Monday.

WFISD parent and volunteer Susan Grisel appears to have a lock on the District 1 seat on the board. Grisel is running unopposed Nov. 8 for Payton's soon-to-be former seat.

In the past, when a board member vacated a seat before the end of a term, the School Board has appointed someone to serve out the rest of the term.

More: Whose application to run for WFISD School Board was rejected

Trish Choate, enterprise watchdog reporter for the Times Record News, covers education, courts, breaking news and more. Contact Trish with news tips at tchoate@gannett.com. Her Twitter handle is @Trishapedia .

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Longtime WFISD School Board member resigns

Comments / 0

Related
texomashomepage.com

Long-time WFISD board member resigns ahead of terms end

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A long-time member of the Wichita Falls Independent School District Board of Trustees resigned on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, just weeks before his term was set to expire. Place 1 Trustee Bob Payton submitted his resignation at Tuesday’s WFISD School Board meeting, though with his...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
texomashomepage.com

WFISD addresses progress on new high schools

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Independent School District’s Board of Trustees met on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, with the district’s two new high schools among the items to be discussed. On the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting was a progress update on the ongoing...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
texomashomepage.com

Vernon Police Chief announces retirement

VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — Vernon Police Chief Randy Agan announced his retirement Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, after almost five years as head of the department. He thanks City Manager Marty Mangum, the men and women of the Vernon PD, and the citizens. City leaders named Agan Police Chief on Nov....
VERNON, TX
texomashomepage.com

Hirschi parents express concern following racial comments, brawl in Graham

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Hirschi parents and the Graham Independent School District Superintendent are speaking out following Friday night’s Hirschi versus Graham football game that quickly turned negative in the third quarter when a fight broke out and the game was suspended. Both schools and administrations are dealing...
GRAHAM, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita Falls, TX
Wichita Falls, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
texomashomepage.com

Graham ISD addresses racist comments, brawl with Hirschi

YOUNG COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Graham Independent School District Superintendent released a statement following a brawl between players of the Graham Steers and the Hirschi Huskies during their district match-up, likely sparked by racist comments on social media. Superintendent Sonny Cruse posted the statement on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022,...
GRAHAM, TX
newschannel6now.com

Wichita Falls ISD provides update on new high schools

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two new high schools in Wichita Falls are still on track to open in fall of 2024, even though there have been a few hiccups along the way. Wichita Falls ISD held a board meeting on Tuesday and received the latest updates on the schools.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
texomashomepage.com

Zachary Wood murder defendant posts bond

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One of four defendants in the murder of a young Wichita Falls man last May is now out of jail. William Bell is the first of the four people charged with the murder of Zachary Wood to post bond. His original $1 million bond was...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
texomashomepage.com

Vernon College introduces new truck driving program

VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — Texoma will be putting a lot of people into the truck driving industry here very soon, helping with a nationwide driver shortage. That’s thanks to the addition of the truck driving program at Vernon College. According to the Texas Workforce Commission, there will be nearly...
VERNON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Payton
Person
Mike Rucker
texomashomepage.com

Hirschi stripped of victory in controversial game

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KTJL) — A controversial high school football game played between the Graham Steers and the Hirschi Huskies has now been declared a double-forfeit. On Wednesday, the District 3-4A District Executive Committee, made up of the superintendents of the school districts represented in the district, decided to award Hirschi the victory in a controversial suspended game against the Graham Steers.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
texomashomepage.com

Hirschi’s declared victory in question after new allegations

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Shortly after district officials awarded victory in the controversial Hirschi vs. Graham football game, the outcome was again called into question. Hirschi was declared the winner of the game on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, by the District 3-4A, Division II Executive Committee (DEC). The DEC...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
bowienewsonline.com

Gowan jailed for aggravated assault with a knife

A 41-year-old Bowie man was arrested by local police this past week accused of aggravated assault with knife. Josiah James Gowan was jailed on Oct. 5 for complaints of aggravated assault of a date/family/household member, plus unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and credit/debit card abuse. Police Chief Guy Green...
BOWIE, TX
Z94

Park-O-Treat Returns to Elmer Thomas Park in Lawton, OK.

More and more of Lawton's Halloween happenings are being scheduled and announced for 2022. With Halloween being on a Monday this year all the holiday events are being scheduled for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday which gives us 3 whole days to celebrate All Hallow's Eve. Plus Monday on Halloween day itself!
LAWTON, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isd#Wfisd School Board#The School Board#School Board On
newschannel6now.com

Eastside residents upset about abundance of trash on curbs

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Thousands of pounds of trash have piled up on the east side of Wichita Falls and residents said they were led to believe that the city would be picking it up. Miscommunication is what led to the situation now. Two months ago, organizers in district...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Wichita Falls man arrested after dispute with neighbor

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A dispute between neighbors landed a Wichita Falls man in jail. The incident occurred around 7:45 last night in the 1500 block of Keeler, after Michael Perkins, 61, got into an argument with a neighbor over damages sustained to his vehicle in an accident. Officials...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
texomashomepage.com

Vernon homicide victim identified, candlelight vigil planned

VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — The victim of a Tuesday night homicide in Vernon has been identified, and the suspect is believed to be in custody. According to Vernon Police Chief Randall Agan, officers responded to the the field across from the American Legion Post 67 in the 1800 block of Deaf Smith just before 7 p.m. Tuesday, October 11, for reports of gunshots.
VERNON, TX
texomashomepage.com

Vernon police investigating homicide

VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — Vernon police are currently investigating a homicide where it’s believed a man was shot several times Tuesday night. It happened in a field across the street from the American Legion, right off Marshall Street. A witness on the scene says the victim had been walking...
VERNON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
92.9 NIN

Fort Sill is Apparently One of the Most Haunted Military Bases in the Country

To the fine men and women who are currently stationed there, you may spot something that is not of this world as you're roaming the halls. Every year, our good friends at the Porch Research Group share their ghostly findings. For 2022, some pretty shocking results came out. Oklahoma has the third most ghost sightings in the country. Only losing out to Maine (Maybe Stephen King is right) and surprisingly North Dakota. However, the most shocking thing in the study to me was military bases.
LAWTON, OK
texomashomepage.com

Outcome decided in suspended Graham-Hirschi game

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A winner has been determined in the District 3-4A contest between the Hirschi Huskies and the Graham Steers after an on-field brawl forced the game to be suspended before it was completed. On Wednesday, October 12, 2022, a District 3-4A District Executive Committee made up...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
texomashomepage.com

Suspect identified, charged with murder in Vernon homicide

VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — The Vernon Police Department has identified the suspect of a Tuesday night shooting that left one Vernon man dead. According to Vernon Police Chief Randall Agan, after officers responded to the 1800 block of Deaf Smith for gunshots on Tuesday, October 11, they found a man with what appeared to be several gunshot wounds lying face-down in a vacant lot.
VERNON, TX
Times Record News

Times Record News

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
377K+
Views
ABOUT

Online version of daily newspaper featuring local and national news, business, entertainment, sports and opinion columns, feature and community articles.

 http://timesrecordnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy