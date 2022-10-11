Read full article on original website
Did Microsoft accidentally leak the next version of Windows?
A brief glimpse of a desktop. Just a moment to take in what you were looking at. But then it hits you. Did Microsoft accidentally leak its next version of Windows during the company’s Ignite event? Many watching the event are asking the same question. Zac Bowden at Windows...
The RTX 4080 unlaunch is the worst news for GPU prices since crypto
Nvidia is “unlaunching” the 12GB RTX 4080, which is such a strange move that Nvidia made up a whole new word to mark the occasion. On one hand, it’s a positive development for a card that most of us thought was a very bad idea. On the other hand, it’s also a very worrying sign for already rising GPU prices.
Nvidia is ‘unlaunching’ the 12GB RTX 4080
Nvidia is “unlaunching” the 12GB RTX 4080. The company announced its plans through a blog post, and shared the following comment with Digital Trends: “We are unlaunching the RTX 4080 12GB. Having two GPUs with the 4080 designation is confusing. You will not see it on Nov. 16.”
No, the Quest Pro can’t really replace your laptop — at least, not yet
The new Quest Pro is the most premium VR headset that Meta makes, and it promises to increase your productivity while providing greater comfort. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said multiple times that headsets need to begin replacing the functionality of PCs and laptops — and this device certainly seems to be as close as we’ve ever been.
Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 review: nice, but not enough
Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 review: nice, but not enough. “For a laptop of this price, the Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 still lacks the standout features it needs.”. When you have an incredibly wide lineup of laptops, like Lenovo, you need to segment them somehow. The ThinkBook, for example, is aimed narrowly at small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), looking to offer the kind of aesthetics and prices that consumers look for with some of the enhanced security and services that businesses demand. Presumably, that’s differentiated from the ThinkPad line that’s all-business in its looks and features.
Does the Google Pixel Watch have ECG? The health feature, explained
Google has thrown its hat into the smartwatch ring with the Pixel Watch, a flashy new Wear OS device on a playing field already occupied by veteran Android smartphone makers like Samsung, Moto, and Oppo. Contents. Is there an ECG app on the Pixel Watch?. Where is the Google Pixel...
Nvidia just changed its mind on a controversial cryptomining feature
Nvidia’s anti-cryptomining measure, the Lite Hash Limiter (LHR), seems to be gone for good. This means that Nvidia’s RTX 30-series graphics cards now have access to their full mining potential without any workarounds. Did Nvidia disable LHR because mining is no longer relevant, or is it really that...
How to use Alexa Together
Far more than a handy voice assistant that can stream music, give you recipe tips, and answer whatever random questions may pop into your head, Alexa is also a phenomenal resource for keeping in touch with family and friends. For those of us with loved ones that may require assistance and monitoring on a near-frequent basis, the minds behind Alexa have developed an interactive and customizable suite of features for just that purpose housed under one roof.
The best Google Pixel Watch bands
The Pixel Watch is Google's answer to the Apple Watch. Taking Google's distinctive design ethos and applying it to the smartwatch, it flaunts a Zen-like minimalistic form that looks almost like the archetype of a traditional circular watch. Yes, it may not be the most adventurous wearable out there in terms of its aesthetics, yet it has a cleanness and simplicity that comes across as highly tasteful.
Apple Watch SE, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 get giant discounts today
If you don’t own a smartwatch yet, or if you want to upgrade from an outdated one, you should check out Amazon’s smartwatch deals. Whether you want a Samsung Galaxy Watch to pair with your Android-powered smartphone or an Apple Watch to connect to your iPhone, the retailer is offering discounts on a variety of models — there’s surely an offer that will meet your needs and budget.
3 key things I want to see in the next MacBook Pro
When Apple unveiled its new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops in October 2021, it was the biggest improvement to the device in years. One year on, we’re expecting an imminent refresh to both laptops. Contents. This time, it’s expected to be a more subdued affair. But there are...
Samsung’s One UI 5 launches with iOS 16’s coolest feature
Samsung has finally announced One UI 5, its take on Android 13. The company is focusing on improving the customizability of its operating system, refining its distinct design language, and adding some nice-to-have improvements as well. Samsung’s headlining feature here is lock screen customization. Although not exactly new to the...
This pre-built gaming PC from Alienware has a $450 discount today
Even though Alienware is usually known for expensive laptops and desktops, the R14 is a surprisingly affordable offering that’s also quite snazzy looking and an interesting take on their usual R10 and R12 cases. Even better, there are some great gaming PC deals floating around, including this deal from Dell for the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14, which takes $450 off the $1,850 list price and brings it down to a much more affordable $1,400.
Grab a cheap HP laptop for only $300 with this sweet deal
It’s hard to believe a deal this good could be real, but right now HP is offering a chance to bring home its HP 17 Laptop for only $300. Originally priced at $500, this laptop is on sale for $200 off, making it one of the most enticing laptop deals happening at the moment. Whether you’re a student in need a of a new machine as the school year gets into full swing or you need a new laptop for your work-from-home setup, this is one of those HP laptop deals worth jumping on before it disappears.
The best Chromebooks for kids
There are a lot of great Chromebooks out there, but if you just want something cheap and cheerful for your kids to use, you don't have to buy one of the best. The best Chromebooks for kids need to be durable, easy to use, and affordable. That’s a tall order when there are so many to choose from.
iPhone 14 Pro vs. OnePlus 10 Pro camera showdown isn’t even a contest
The iPhone 14 Pro marks Apple’s first major camera upgrade in a while, and in our tests, it has proved to be a capable performer. The OnePlus 10 Pro, with all its Hasselblad-tuned photography chops, was only $100 cheaper than the iPhone 14 Pro at launch and was positioned as a rival to Apple’s Pro flagship.
How long does the Quest Pro battery really last? Here’s Meta’s answer
There has been some confusion and controversy about the Quest Pro’s battery life, which isn’t shown on Meta’s product page. If you search for this information online, you’ll find conflicting answers that swing wildly between one hour and five hours. Some variation is normal with any battery-operated device, because it depends on how it’s used.
The new Dell G16 gaming laptop is still on sale post-Prime Day
If you’re familiar with Dell’s G15 Gaming Laptop, then you likely already have familiarity with the new G16 and that it’s a nice upgrade. Of course, it’s still relatively new, so we’re happy to see Dell laptop deals on it, meaning you can pick up the G16 from Dell for $1,140, a $200 discount on the list price of $1,340.
The best gaming monitors under $1,000: curved, ultrawide, 4K, and more
Picking the right gaming monitor to match your needs is an important part of making the most out of your PC or laptop. After all, even the best desktop won't give you the greatest visuals unless you have a display that can match it. Gaming monitors often try too hard to tick all the boxes at once, which is why it's not always easy to pick one that offers great quality. We're here to make that process much simpler.
Das Keyboard 6 Professional review: the best keyboard for professionals and programmers
“The Das Keyboard Professional 6 is expensive, but makes up for it with excellent typing features.”. We review many keyboards, with a good bit of them being gaming keyboards. What if you’re not a gamer and primarily use your keyboard for work and productivity? Sometimes a well-made keyboard that excels at the basics is best.
