California State

Why DraftKings Stock Was a Losing Bet Today

By Eric Volkman
 2 days ago

What happened

For any sports team at any level, the recognition of looming defeat is a bitter feeling that can be tough to face. So it was with DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) on Tuesday. The online sports-wagering company's share price slid by over 4% on its leader's acknowledgement of a big potential loss.

So what

In an interview with Bloomberg published this morning, DraftKings CEO Jason Robins essentially admitted that one of the two propositions to legalize online sports betting will fail. He was referring to California's Proposition 27, which if passed by voters would flip the switch on online and mobile sports betting for companies partnering with a Native American tribe in the business.

This is not the only such measure being put to a vote this Election Day. Californians will also consider Proposition 26, which would legalize such wagering, but only in person at retail locations.

Last week, TV station KQED in Northern California quoted a survey by the University of California, Berkeley, Institute of Governmental Studies revealing that only 27% of respondents said they would vote yes on Proposition 27. That number rises for Proposition 26, but only slightly, to 31%.

Both measures have received significant donations from contributors. According to KQED, as of its reporting, nearly $228 million had been poured into the effort to pass Proposition 27.

Now what

DraftKings is obviously an ardent supporter of Proposition 27. And if the measure doesn't win approval, its CEO is hopeful that later efforts will succeed. "More than likely this will pass in 2024," he told Bloomberg.

But given the weak levels of support at the moment, it might be more a matter of public sentiment than time -- and that's not favorable for legalization in the Golden State.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

It's Official: Here's Your Social Security Raise for 2023

Social Security's 2023 cost-of-living adjustment is the largest that seniors are getting in decades. Although the number may be lower than previous estimates, it should help beneficiaries better cope with inflation. Whether the latest raise holds up in 2023 is yet to be determined. You’re reading a free article with...
