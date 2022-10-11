Newsletter: My new friends, the Waco mammoths

Dear Texas history buffs,

That means you Texas prehistory buffs as well. Because this week, I focus on the Waco Mammoth National Monument.

Last week I introduced Waco's tourist hotspots as well as places to eat and drink while you are there.

No kidding, Waco is now a genuine tourist magnet, and not just for fans of Baylor University, or Joanna and Chip Gaines of "Fixer Upper" and "Magnolia Market" fame.

Still, the dig shelter that reveals the fossilized bones of mammoths, camels and saber-toothed cats is hard to forget.

If you pass anywhere near Waco on an unhurried journey, stop at this site, a partnership between the National Park Service, Baylor University, the city of Waco and the Waco Mammoth Foundation.

A journey into prehistory with the Waco mammoths

WACO — The young Texans found something unusual in the ravine.

Something big.

Maybe it was a bone. Larger, however, than any bone they had ever seen.

That's because what Paul Barron and Eddie Bufkin discovered in 1978 while searching for snakes, arrowheads and fossils at a dairy farm just northwest of Waco was a fossilized leg bone of a Columbian mammoth.

Otherwise known as the imperial mammoth, these enormous, extinct mammals of southern North America could reach 14 feet high at the shoulder, taller than today's African elephants at 13 feet, and the Columbian's prehistoric cousins, Eurasian woolly mammoths, at 10 feet.

"It looked like human skull at first, and I thought we were in an old Indian burial ground," Barron later told the American-Statesman. "I dug it out with my hands. It was a solid sphere of bone, and I knew it had to be a ball and socket. ... The only thing I could think of that had a bone that big was an elephant."

Witte Memorial Museum opens

On Oct. 8 1926, the Witte Memorial Museum opened in San Antonio. The museum was largely the brainchild of Ellen D. Schulz Quillin, who helped start the San Antonio Museum Association and raised $5,000 to purchase Henry Philemon Attwater's collection of natural history specimens. She initially stored the collection at Main Avenue High School, where she was a science teacher, but successfully petitioned the city for a site and funds for a museum to showcase the collection and others like it.

The building was constructed with public funds and a $65,000 bequest to the city from local businessman Alfred G. Witte, who stipulated that a museum be built in Brackenridge Park in memory of his parents. The facility was known as the Witte Memorial Museum until 1984, when the name was simplified to Witte Museum. The San Antonio Museum of Art, which opened with much fanfare in 1981 in a former brewery, was originally an outgrowth of the Witte.

(Texas Day by Day / Texas State Historical Association)

I recommend: "By Hands Now Known: Jim Crow's Legal Executioners" by Margaret A. Burnham

Perhaps you've wondered how the individuals, sometimes parts of mobs, who tortured and lynched so many African Americans and Mexican Americans in the United States, got away with it. Burnham, with Northeastern University's Civil Rights and Restorative Justice Project, looks at the formal laws and the informal norms behind them to find out why.

