Central Baptist Church of Prescott, Arkansas will celebrate 95 years of serving our Lord and Savior on November 6, 2022. Everyone that has attended or served as Staff at CBC is invited to attend this great day of celebration. Services will begin at 10am. Songs of celebration and a time of reminiscing will be part of the service. Brother Tom Mitchell will be the guest speaker. After the morning service there will be a potluck lunch held in the Stokes Center. Join us for a great time of celebrating our 95th Anniversary.

PRESCOTT, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO