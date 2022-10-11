Read full article on original website
William Roger “Bill” Gerding
William Roger “Bill” Gerding, 79, passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at Canterbury Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Fort Wayne. He was the retired owner of Market Street Grill in Wabash, and an active community member in that city, serving free holiday meals to anyone who came to the restaurant. He was active in organizing and participating in chili cook-offs and he was a member and donor of railroad artifacts to the Wabash County Historical Museum.
David Foyle England, Jr.
David Foyle England, Jr., 67, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, formerly of Wabash, died at 11:09 am, Monday, October 10, 2022, at his home. He was born on January 24, 1955, in Dunkirk, New York, to David F. Sr., and Emily E. (Denning) England. David received his Associates Degree from the...
Grow Wabash County held annual dinner, presented awards
WABASH COUNTY, IN- Grow Wabash County held its annual dinner on Thursday night at the Honeywell Center. Dave Haist was named the 2022 Wabash County Distinguished Citizen. Bob Lundquist was named 2022 Grow Wabash County Volunteer of the Year and Crossroads Bank was honored as the 2022 Business of the Year.
Nominations being accepted for Community of Character Pillar Award
MIAMI COUNTY, IN- Nominations are now being accepted for this year’s Community of Character Pillar Award. Must show exemplary personal character, professional integrity, and a sense of honorable service. Has helped develop a strong community by promoting family, community, and church in Miami County. Has shown behavior that is...
MSD of Wabash County to hold Referendum Mini Meetings to inform voters
WABASH COUNTY, IN- MSD of Wabash County Superintendent Mike Keaffaber has scheduled six meetings leading up to the November election, which are being called Referendum Mini Meetings. These times will provide the opportunity for questions and to learn about the proposed project in a more conversational environment. All voters are...
Winter Doesn’t have to Succ Workshop, Oct. 25, Salamonie Lake
ANDREWS, IN- Brighten your home or a friend’s with a succulent plant this winter. The Winter Doesn’t Have to Succ Workshop will be held Oct. 25, 6 – 7:30 p.m., at Salamonie Lake’s interpretive / nature center. Workshop participants will design a miniature container garden to...
