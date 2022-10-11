William Roger “Bill” Gerding, 79, passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at Canterbury Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Fort Wayne. He was the retired owner of Market Street Grill in Wabash, and an active community member in that city, serving free holiday meals to anyone who came to the restaurant. He was active in organizing and participating in chili cook-offs and he was a member and donor of railroad artifacts to the Wabash County Historical Museum.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 12 HOURS AGO