DRIGGS — September 9th, 2022. It was all back to normal and going so well for Teton County sheriff's deputy Fred Hale. After a cancer scare during the summer of 2021, Fred, his wife Wendy and their son were building a house and preparing to go on an Alaskan cruise the following day. “Wendy had asked me, her brother proposed it, that we go to Alaska on a cruise,” Fred...

