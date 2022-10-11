Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Post Register
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Shakeup in state polls following Week 7 losses
North Fremont fell out of the top spot in the 2A state media poll after falling to Aberdeen last week and Rigby dropped a spot in 5A following a loss to Highland. The Huskies dropped to fourth in a wildly competitive 2A poll in which all five teams have one loss.
svinews.com
Organizer of illegal racing event in national park sentenced
JACKSON (WNE) — A Utah man facing federal property damage charges following what officials believed to be nine years of illegal motorbike races held in Grand Teton National Park was sentenced to 18 months of unsupervised probation and over $9,000 in fines. Jacob “Jake” Hobbs pled guilty to two...
Blackfoot High School cancels school Thursday
There will be no school Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 at Blackfoot High School due to a water pipe repair. The post Blackfoot High School cancels school Thursday appeared first on Local News 8.
Post Register
Rigby High School Homecoming Parade
The Rigby High School Homecoming parade was held on September 30. Several students participated to represent their various athletic and art organizations, including the Football team, Cheerleaders, Swim team, Band, Orchestra, etc.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
eastidahonews.com
Speeding man on Bullet bike leads police on chase
REXBURG — A man speeding on a Bullet bike led police on a short chase Monday night before officers called off the pursuit. It began around 10:05 p.m. when a Rexburg officer tried to pull the rider over on Main Street for speeding. The man refused to stop and took off, according to Rexburg Police Chief Joshua Rhodes.
Freeze Warning for Tonight
We continue to get the benefit of dry conditions for the region. Above average temperatures will keep us in a dry pattern for the next 8 days. Some clouds mixed with smoke today and lower temps than yesterday, upper 60's for the valley and freeze warning for tonight from American Falls to Island Park. Frost The post Freeze Warning for Tonight appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Tree catches fire in downtown Idaho Falls causing traffic delays
IDAHO FALLS — A tree was damaged after it caught fire Wednesday afternoon in Idaho Falls causing traffic delays. Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon told EastIdahoNews.com the call came in around 3:40 p.m. for a report of a fire near the intersection of North Yellowstone Highway and D street. Firefighters were able to knock out the tree fire within five minutes.
Bull moose charge leaves local man with collapsed lung, broken rib
A local jogger was severely injured and transported by ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls Saturday afternoon as a result of a bull moose attack. Joel Case, 65, was jogging along a trail near Packsaddle Estates with his two dogs, enjoying the beautiful fall weather. Case had just come up with his wife and sister-in-law on Saturday, and Case figured a jog would be a good...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Major snowstorm last year to major warmth this year
On this day last year, there was a huge snowstorm that rolled through Eastern Idaho dropping several inches of snow. The post Major snowstorm last year to major warmth this year appeared first on Local News 8.
Local sheriff's deputy recovering after 40-foot fall from roof
DRIGGS — September 9th, 2022. It was all back to normal and going so well for Teton County sheriff's deputy Fred Hale. After a cancer scare during the summer of 2021, Fred, his wife Wendy and their son were building a house and preparing to go on an Alaskan cruise the following day. “Wendy had asked me, her brother proposed it, that we go to Alaska on a cruise,” Fred...
Public health advisory issued for Henrys Lake in eastern Idaho
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s Division of Public Health has issued a health advisory for Henrys Lake in eastern Idaho after cyanobacteria was discovered in samples. According to a press release from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, officials confirmed the presence of three species of cyanobacteria, which can produce toxins that can be harmful to people, pets and livestock. Cyanobacteria occur naturally in Idaho’s waters, but...
Where Will You Find The Best Chinese Food in Idaho?
Right off the bat, I can tell you it isn't in Boise. Bummer - I know. But, with that being established right off the bat, there's a chance that a Chinese restaurant in Boise could actually top the number one spot for Chinese food in Idaho... right?. According to a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local authorities searching for missing teenager
The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a 16 year Kobyn Domning, who was reported as a runaway on Oct. 7. Parents discovered information that Kobyn intended to leave the area and contacted dispatch after she failed to return home from work. Information provided to Deputies indicates Kobyn may have been seen in Idaho Falls on Saturday Oct. 8t with an estranged boyfriend from the...
Post Register
Idaho Falls man arrested after boasting about assault on social media
An Idaho Falls man has been arrested after he reportedly posted on social media about an attack that left the victim hospitalized. The probable cause affidavit states Donovan Helsing, 18, believed the victim had hit his cousin. He reportedly confronted the victim on South Ledge Rock Road and punched him, knocking him out.
Idaho man killed while fighting in Ukraine
KYIV, Ukraine — Dane Partridge, a U.S. volunteer from Idaho, was killed while fighting in Ukraine. Partridge’s sister announced his passing on Tuesday after being placed on life support in Kyiv. Partridge is originally from Rexburg and joined the fight in Ukraine in April. He was heading for the border when he was injured. “He was a fine soldier who...
eastidahonews.com
Woman issues plea to drivers after rock flies through windshield and smashes her face
IDAHO FALLS — Even though it has been nearly three years, it’s still difficult for Brandy Jo Furniss to talk about what happened. The young mother, working as a hospice nurse, was on her way to see a patient on an afternoon in November 2019. Driving down County Line Road, she remembers praying and thanking for such a beautiful day.
Local man reportedly admits to raping teenage girl
An Idaho Falls man has been charged with multiple felonies after he reportedly admitted to raping a teenage girl multiple times. Travis James Chapman, 32, reportedly raped the then-16-year-old victim in June after she had run away from home. The victim was reported missing on June 10, according to a probable cause affidavit. She was located on June 14, and was reportedly wearing clothes she had not owned before her...
eastidahonews.com
I’m thinking about selling my small business. When do I tell my employees?
Dave Says is brought to you by Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, the leading neonatal and pediatric provider in the region. EIRMC offers the most comprehensive and advanced pediatric care, as well as access to pediatric subspecialties for children from birth to 18 years old. It is the only hospital in Idaho Falls with inpatient pediatric care.
Comments / 0