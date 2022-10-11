ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Patty
1d ago

I’m staying in Florida just to vote him out then I’m leaving. And I don’t want to hear any wise cracks about leaving Florida. If you want to live in a state run by someone who disregards your safety and whose “Florida is free” led to high housing costs, go right ahead. I am now a former Republican.

Patty
1d ago

Unbelievable. The area is a catastrophe. This has changed my vote. Anyone who wants to build these high rises, democrat or Republican, I will vote against. No more high rises.

ngriffin
1d ago

Just like the redistricting of a predominantly black section of Florida that would have entitled those residents to their own state representative! If some Republicans truly believed in their policies, they wouldn't have to CHEAT!

Lehigh Acres Gazette

DeSantis issues order making voting easier in impacted counties

Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order Thursday to provide flexibility for elections officials in the Florida counties most severely impacted by Hurricane Ian. Among the changes are extending early voting in an expanded number of locations through Election Day; making it easier to have an absentee ballot sent to an address other than the one on file at an elections office; allowing elections officials to consolidate or move Election Day polling locations and expanding the pool of eligible poll workers.
Two Florida insurers give assurances after Ian

TALLAHASSEE - Two Florida property-insurance companies this week offered assurances about their financial health as they deal with thousands of claims from Hurricane Ian. The parent companies of Universal Property and Casualty Insurance Co. and Homeowners Choice Property and Casualty Insurance Co. issued written and video statements as Florida's troubled insurance industry faces widespread questions about its ability to pay claims after the Category 4 storm. The chief executives of Universal Holdings, Inc., and HCI Group, Inc., the parent companies of Universal and Homeowners Choice, respectively, pointed to reinsurance - essentially backup coverage - that they had purchased earlier in...
Why does the Chairman of the County Commissioners Cecil Pendergrass want to give David Hoffman the owner of the Hertz Arena millions for upgrades?

The following is a Notice that was in the News-Press on 10/11/2022. Early Notice and Public Review of a Proposed Activity in a 100-Year Floodplain. To: All interested Agencies Groups and Individuals This is to give notice that Lee County, under Part 58, has determined that the following proposed action under the Rebuild Florida Critical Facility Hardening Program (HUD Grant Number I0171) is located in the 100-year floodplain and Lee County will be identifying and evaluating practicable alternatives to locating the action in the floodplain and the potential impacts on the floodplain from the proposed action, as required by Executive Order 11988 in accordance with HUD regulations at 24 CFR 55.20 Subpart C Procedures for Making Determinations on Floodplain Management and Protection of Wetlands.
Lee County public schools will reopen next week

At least 60 Lee County public schools will reopen next week, nearly three weeks after Hurricane Ian slammed into the area as a Category 4 storm, bringing storm surges and damaging winds that devastated many schools. Lee County Schools Superintendent Christopher Bernier said 13 schools will open Monday, 11 schools...
Florida Deputy Stabbed In The Head By 14-Year-Old

On Oct 6th around 2 a.m, a Charlotte County deputy was stabbed multiple times in the head by a teenager in Punta Gorda. According to the sheriff’s office the deputy was patrolling the Babcock Ranch community. The community is under a curfew amid a State of Emergency due to Hurricane Ian.
