Patty
1d ago
I’m staying in Florida just to vote him out then I’m leaving. And I don’t want to hear any wise cracks about leaving Florida. If you want to live in a state run by someone who disregards your safety and whose “Florida is free” led to high housing costs, go right ahead. I am now a former Republican.
Patty
1d ago
Unbelievable. The area is a catastrophe. This has changed my vote. Anyone who wants to build these high rises, democrat or Republican, I will vote against. No more high rises.
ngriffin
1d ago
Just like the redistricting of a predominantly black section of Florida that would have entitled those residents to their own state representative! If some Republicans truly believed in their policies, they wouldn't have to CHEAT!
DeSantis issues order making voting easier in impacted counties
Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order Thursday to provide flexibility for elections officials in the Florida counties most severely impacted by Hurricane Ian. Among the changes are extending early voting in an expanded number of locations through Election Day; making it easier to have an absentee ballot sent to an address other than the one on file at an elections office; allowing elections officials to consolidate or move Election Day polling locations and expanding the pool of eligible poll workers.
Florida Gov. DeSantis Issues Executive Order, Ballot Access For Voters In Hurricane Ian Impacted Areas
Two weeks ago, Hurricane Ian made landfall as a powerful Category 4 storm on Florida’s southwestern coast, destroying many homes and businesses and dislocating tens of thousands of Floridians. At the request of the Supervisors of Elections in Charlotte, Lee, and Sarasota counties, and at
DeSantis announces temporary bridge access to Sanibel Island as causeway repairs begin
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to speak in Fort Myers.
Fort Myers – Rep. Demings to Lead FEMA Oversight CODEL
Rep. Demings will lead a FEMA oversight mission to Fort Myers in her role as Chair of the House Homeland Security Subcommittee on Emergency Preparedness, Response, and Recovery. Wednesday, October 12th, Rep. Val Demings (FL-10) will hold a press availability at 1:00 pm. RSVP REQUIRED. Rep. Demings chairs the Congressional...
A slice of Sanibel Causeway washed away in Hurricane Ian. Then came the truck convoy
With rousing music as a soundtrack to what could be an Army recruiting commercial, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ 13-second clip of the reopened Sanibel Causeway shows a convoy of trucks rumbling toward the Hurricane Ian-battered island. The first image showed a Florida Highway Patrol truck that looked as solid...
Letter to the Editor: Good morning to all residents of District 77 Florida House of Reps
I am your Democrat Candidate in District 77 Florida House of Reps. First of all, thank you so much for letting me run for office, and thank you for voting. My goal is to work for all people and to work with all people to get success for the people of Florida.
Collier County mandatory curfew in effect until further notice
Collier County has announced a mandatory curfew for certain areas while the county begins recovering from Hurricane Ian
Two Florida insurers give assurances after Ian
TALLAHASSEE - Two Florida property-insurance companies this week offered assurances about their financial health as they deal with thousands of claims from Hurricane Ian. The parent companies of Universal Property and Casualty Insurance Co. and Homeowners Choice Property and Casualty Insurance Co. issued written and video statements as Florida's troubled insurance industry faces widespread questions about its ability to pay claims after the Category 4 storm. The chief executives of Universal Holdings, Inc., and HCI Group, Inc., the parent companies of Universal and Homeowners Choice, respectively, pointed to reinsurance - essentially backup coverage - that they had purchased earlier in...
Why does the Chairman of the County Commissioners Cecil Pendergrass want to give David Hoffman the owner of the Hertz Arena millions for upgrades?
The following is a Notice that was in the News-Press on 10/11/2022. Early Notice and Public Review of a Proposed Activity in a 100-Year Floodplain. To: All interested Agencies Groups and Individuals This is to give notice that Lee County, under Part 58, has determined that the following proposed action under the Rebuild Florida Critical Facility Hardening Program (HUD Grant Number I0171) is located in the 100-year floodplain and Lee County will be identifying and evaluating practicable alternatives to locating the action in the floodplain and the potential impacts on the floodplain from the proposed action, as required by Executive Order 11988 in accordance with HUD regulations at 24 CFR 55.20 Subpart C Procedures for Making Determinations on Floodplain Management and Protection of Wetlands.
Lee County public schools will reopen next week
At least 60 Lee County public schools will reopen next week, nearly three weeks after Hurricane Ian slammed into the area as a Category 4 storm, bringing storm surges and damaging winds that devastated many schools. Lee County Schools Superintendent Christopher Bernier said 13 schools will open Monday, 11 schools...
Florida county school board may revise policy after teacher claims over 100 books violated state law
The proposal makes Escambia County School Board Policy align with state standards, shifting power to concerned parents to decide what their child consumes in school.
Governor DeSantis: Convoy of emergency vehicles uses temporary Sanibel Causeway
Governor Ron DeSantis was at Punta Rassa Condominiums in Fort Myers to announce the temporary repaired Sanibel Causeway opened to emergency vehicles on Tuesday, October 11, 2022.
wild941.com
Florida Deputy Stabbed In The Head By 14-Year-Old
On Oct 6th around 2 a.m, a Charlotte County deputy was stabbed multiple times in the head by a teenager in Punta Gorda. According to the sheriff’s office the deputy was patrolling the Babcock Ranch community. The community is under a curfew amid a State of Emergency due to Hurricane Ian.
Lee County is closing the remaining food and water points of distribution
Lee County is closing the remaining food and water Points of Distribution (PODs) at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Records spark new questions about Florida law and $12 million pool of money set aside to move ‘unauthorized aliens’
Planning the flights that transported 48 Venezuelan migrants to Martha's Vineyard began months before two chartered jets landed in Massachusetts in September.
Areas most impacted by Hurricane Ian to see more storms through Friday
Showers and thunderstorms have returned to Florida. Unfortunately, those most impacted by Hurricane Ian are forecast to get hit by numerous storms through Friday.
DeSantis didn’t want migrants in Florida. Now they’re helping rebuild the state
Hurricane Ian wasn’t just Florida’s deadliest hurricane since 1935, but also the U.S.’s second costliest disaster, after Katrina, with at least $60 billion in damages—much of which will take years to fully repair. Rebuilding communities after natural disasters has largely become the role of migrant workers....
Federal judge upholds Florida Medicaid ban on covering gender-affirming care
Judge Robert Hinkle denied a preliminary injunction request from a coalition of transgender rights groups seeking to stop the rule.
