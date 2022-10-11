Could an Indiana congressional district flip to Republicans for the first time in decades?

A Republican could win this Indiana district for the first time in nearly a century 02:33

CHICAGO (CBS) – History could be made in Northwest Indiana next month.

The congressional district that includes Gary has elected a Democrat to the U.S. House of Representatives for nearly a century.

But CBS 2 political investigator Dana Kozlov reported, some are saying it could go to the GOP for the first time since Herbert Hoover was president.

Several national election watchdog organizations consider the 1st Congressional District race in Northwest Indiana a toss-up. That's changed over the past several weeks and months.

It would be significant if a Republican wins the seat because it would be the first time it's happened in 94 years.

"I'm concerned, just not worried," said James Wieser, the chairman of the Lake County, Indiana Democratic Party.

Wieser heard the speculation that Republican candidate Jennifer-Ruth Green may actually beat her Democratic opponent, freshman Rep. Frank Mrvan.

But Wieser doesn't buy the speculation.

"It's not gonna happen," he said.

Not surprisingly, Republican party chair Dan Dernulc talked a different game.

"I have not seen this much enthusiasm for a candidate ... ever," Dernulc said.

Indiana's 1st Congressional District encompasses all of Lake and Porter counties, as well as some of LaPorte. Steel mill, refinery and other labor-type jobs are big in the district, one reason it's remained a Democratic stronghold.

But Green, an Air Force veteran, bills herself as a far-right conservative who supports former President Donald Trump's policies and opposes abortion in all cases.

"I think there's an element that really helps around that, sure," Dernulc said.

But Wieser believes the abortion issue is actually swinging support in favor of Democrats.

"That has been a galvanizing force that in my six years as chairman of this party and in my prior life as an elected official, I have never seen," he said.

So why is this district considered a toss-up now? Control of Congress is up for grabs and Wieser said it makes sense Republicans are targeting districts with freshman congressmen. But Dernulc believes so-called pocketbook issues, like taxes, are top of mind, helping Green.

There's no question the nation will be watching.

"I'm excited to see what happens on Election Day," Dernulc said.

For the past two weeks, Kozlov reached out repeatedly to the campaigns to request interviews with both candidates, but neither agreed to speak.