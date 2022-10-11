ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Could an Indiana congressional district flip to Republicans for the first time in decades?

By Dana Kozlov
By Dana Kozlov
CBS Chicago
 2 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) – History could be made in Northwest Indiana next month.

The congressional district that includes Gary has elected a Democrat to the U.S. House of Representatives for nearly a century.

But CBS 2 political investigator Dana Kozlov reported, some are saying it could go to the GOP for the first time since Herbert Hoover was president.

Several national election watchdog organizations consider the 1st Congressional District race in Northwest Indiana a toss-up. That's changed over the past several weeks and months.

It would be significant if a Republican wins the seat because it would be the first time it's happened in 94 years.

"I'm concerned, just not worried," said James Wieser, the chairman of the Lake County, Indiana Democratic Party.

Wieser heard the speculation that Republican candidate Jennifer-Ruth Green may actually beat her Democratic opponent, freshman Rep. Frank Mrvan.

But Wieser doesn't buy the speculation.

"It's not gonna happen," he said.

Not surprisingly, Republican party chair Dan Dernulc talked a different game.

"I have not seen this much enthusiasm for a candidate ... ever," Dernulc said.

Indiana's 1st Congressional District encompasses all of Lake and Porter counties, as well as some of LaPorte. Steel mill, refinery and other labor-type jobs are big in the district, one reason it's remained a Democratic stronghold.

But Green, an Air Force veteran, bills herself as a far-right conservative who supports former President Donald Trump's policies and opposes abortion in all cases.

"I think there's an element that really helps around that, sure," Dernulc said.

But Wieser believes the abortion issue is actually swinging support in favor of Democrats.

"That has been a galvanizing force that in my six years as chairman of this party and in my prior life as an elected official, I have never seen," he said.

So why is this district considered a toss-up now? Control of Congress is up for grabs and Wieser said it makes sense Republicans are targeting districts with freshman congressmen. But Dernulc believes so-called pocketbook issues, like taxes, are top of mind, helping Green.

There's no question the nation will be watching.

"I'm excited to see what happens on Election Day," Dernulc said.

For the past two weeks, Kozlov reached out repeatedly to the campaigns to request interviews with both candidates, but neither agreed to speak.

Comments

rednblack wolfpac
2d ago

I live here in Gary and it's about time we voted a different way and at least give it a chance to do something different because it hasn't t worked boring the way we have since long before I was born back in 83

Reply
27
JJ
1d ago

Take responsibility for your own body, girls. Take pills, IUD or make the man wear a raincoat! That’s being responsible for your open bodies unless you expect taxpayers to pay 18 years, don’t want it? Take precautions!

Reply
16
NWIHoosier
1d ago

Green has no platform other than a total abortion ban without exceptions. She would be a mistake by the people of the region if they voted for her.

Reply
15
readthereporter.com

Congresswoman Spartz’s update from the campaign trail

It’s hard to believe, but we’re only 26 days away from the election in November. Early voting started Wednesday, and our campaign is running at full speed. Over the past weeks and months, I’ve had the opportunity to speak with many of you throughout our communities. I’m grateful to those I’ve met along the campaign trail right here at home in Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
CBS Chicago

Indiana Supreme Court puts state's strict abortion ban on hold

INDIANAPOLIS (CBS/AP) -- A strict abortion ban in Indiana has been put on hold for now.The Indiana Supreme Court issued an order Wednesday that prevents the state from enforcing the Republican-backed abortion ban while it considers whether the ban violates the state constitution.The court said in the order that it was taking over appeals of a judge's decision last month that blocked the law a week after it took effect. It denied a request from the state attorney general's office to set aside the preliminary injunction and scheduled a hearing on the lawsuit filed by abortion clinic operators for Jan....
INDIANA STATE
WCIA

First responder unions endorse in Illinois 13th congressional district race

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Two major unions for first responders have endorsed candidates in the race for Illinois’ 13th congressional district. The Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge endorsed Republican candidate Regan Deering at a news conference Tuesday. “We need our elected officials to understand their value, risk and dedication to our communities. Supporting […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WOWO News

Indiana Secretary of State Debate Sees One Candidate Absent Monday Night

MUNCIE, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA): A debate between two of the three candidates for Indiana Secretary of State took part in a debate Monday night. Democratic candidate Destiny Scott-Wells and Libertarian Jeffery Maurer squared off in the debate sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Muncie-Delaware County. Republican candidate Diego Morales chose not to take part.
MUNCIE, IN
Greater Milwaukee Today

Ill. Republican governor nominee Darren Bailey joins — but doesn’t publicly acknowledge — Donald Trump Jr. at downstate event

MARION, Ill. — Stumping for votes in conservative southern Illinois, Republican governor hopeful Darren Bailey took the same stage as Donald Trump Jr. on Saturday night, with the former president’s son encouraging those in attendance to back Bailey while Bailey stuck to his campaign speech and didn’t publicly acknowledge the younger Trump’s presence.
ILLINOIS STATE
wkar.org

Gretchen Whitmer and Tudor Dixon face their first debate this week

Michigan’s major gubernatorial contenders head for their first face-to-face debate this week. Michigan Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon square off in Grand Rapids on Thursday, Oct. 13. The candidates meet again Oct. 25 at Oakland University. Both candidates will take questions at the Detroit Economic...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Crusader Newspaper

Workforce costs, inflation causing ‘perfect storm’ for Indiana hospitals

Increases in labor costs, pharmaceuticals and supplies are creating a financial strain on Indiana’s hospitals, according to a report by the state’s hospital association. “Taken together, these challenges are incredibly daunting for our health care system, our patients, and our communities,” Brian Tabor, president of the Indiana Hospital Association, said in a statement. “The perfect storm is brewing and we must make sure hospitals and caregivers have the resources they need to provide access to the high-quality health care Hoosiers rely on – 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Republican candidate Diego Morales doesn’t show up to Indiana Secretary of State debate

INDIANAPOLIS — Republican candidate Diego Morales was absent Monday night at the Indiana Secretary of State Debate. Coordinated in part by the The League of Women Voters of Indiana, the debate took place at 7 p.m. Monday and was streamed online. Both Democratic candidate Destiny Scott Wells and Libertarian candidate Jeff Maurer participated in the debate, but Morales did not.
INDIANA STATE
CBS Chicago

Chicago man and father plead guilty to misdemeanor charges in U.S. Capitol riot

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago man who wore a "Trump 2020" flag as a cape while breaching the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge alongside his father, who joined him during the riot.Matthew Bokoski and his father, Bradley Bokoski, of Utah, both pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building. Both were arrested in May, and are free on bond.According to the charges, the two entered the Capitol through the Senate Parliamentarian door around 2:45 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2021, as a crowd of hundreds of rioters...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

How to find early voting locations in Chicago and Cook County suburbs

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With just 25 days until the election, voters in Chicago and suburban Cook County can now cast their ballots.Early voting for Chicago residents is underway at the city's supersite at 191 N. Clark St., and the Chicago Board of Elections Office at 69 W. Washington St., on the 6th floor.All 50 wards will also have early voting sites beginning Oct. 24.You can find that list of locations and hours here.Early voting is for the suburban voters is available at the George Dunne Cook County Office Building at 69 W. Washington St., in the pedway in downtown Chicago, and at suburban Cook County courthouses in Bridgeview, Markham, Maywood, Rolling Meadows, and Skokie.Early voting at various suburban municipal buildings, libraries, community centers, and other locations begins on Oct. 24.For a full list of suburban Cook County voting locations and hours, click here.
CHICAGO, IL
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Concerns voiced with Valpo redistricting process

As Valparaiso gets to work on its new city council districts, some are calling on the city to make it easier for residents to submit their own proposed maps. Those who want to draw a map for the council's consideration can pick up an information packet at the Clerk-Treasurer's Office, and turn in their finished map by noon on October 19.
VALPARAISO, IN
Cincinnati CityBeat

Twitter Roasts Middletown Native J.D. Vance after Debate with Tim Ryan for Ohio's U.S. Senate Seat

Twitter is reacting to the acrimonious Oct. 10 debate between Ohio’s U.S. Senate candidates Republican J.D. Vance and Democrat Tim Ryan. During the debate – the first between the two candidates – Ryan, a 10-term congressman, accused Vance of starting a fake nonprofit to help opioid-addicted Ohioans. Vance, an author and venture capitalist, accused Ryan of putting on a “costume” in which he pretends to be a moderate for Halloween.
OHIO STATE
Comments

