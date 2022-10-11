Read full article on original website
14news.com
Owensboro’s ‘My Sister’s Keeper’ shelter hosts Fall rummage sale
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Owensboro nonprofit is hosting a Fall rummage sale from Oct. 14 -15, and the proceeds could change the life of someone you know. My Sister’s Keeper is a homeless shelter that provides lodging, food and community resources to women and children experiencing a hardship like homelessness.
14news.com
Food truck owner takes advantage of lunchtime rush on Main St.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Main Street in Evansville, one hot dog stand owner is taking advantage of the bustling lunch rush. Videojournalist Brian Cissell was there to take in the lunch rush with him.
How to Apply for a Booth at the 2023 West Side Nut Club Fall Festival in Evansville
The 101st annual West Side Nut Club on Franklin Street in Evansville is in the books and from what I've been by a few people who work for local non-profits that had booths on-site during the week, this year's event was a huge success. There's no doubt the gorgeous weather throughout the entire week was a huge part of that as thousands of people made their way to the festival to enjoy the sunny days and cool nights while chowing down on the hundreds of food items available. For the Nut Club, the end of one festival means the start of planning for the next one. That includes locking in many of those booths and even some new ones.
Historical Event: Last Apple Festival at Reid’s Orchard in Owensboro, Kentucky
Feelin' a bit nostalgic about the Apple Festival this season because it will be the last held at Reid's Orchard. After more than three decades the festival will move to the Daviess County Fair Grounds in 2023. Let's make it the biggest and best one yet!. REID'S ORCHARD APPLE FESTIVAL...
WEHT Weekend: 5 fall-fun ways to kick off the season
As the weather cools down, fall events heat up. Here are 5 ways you can spend your weekend.
Drive Thru Trick or Treat Event Planned at Evansville Indiana’s Washington Square Mall
Things are going to get spooky (and pretty darn adorable too!) at Evansville's Washington Square Mall this Halloween season as Voices, Inc hosts Drive Thru Boo. This family-friendly, drive-through style trick-or-treat experience should definitely be on your must-haunt list for the kids!. Convenient Trick or Treating From the Car. Your...
EFD battles blaze on the west side
The Evansville Fire Department battled a fire on the west side of Evansville on Friday night.
14news.com
Newburgh kicks off Halloween events
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The city of Newburgh is hosting a few different events beginning Thursday night to help you get into the Halloween spirit. The Rivertown Trail was lit up with jack-o-laterns and Halloween decorations. Families could dress up and walk through the trail and take photos under the red bridge.
Popular Food Truck Serving Indiana & Illinois Calling It Quits At The End of 2022
The very first thing I saw on Facebook this morning was a video announcement from one of my favorite food trucks. Simply titled 'Two Farmers Announcement', I thought maybe they were announcing a new burger or a new kind of beignet. But the words coming out of Dillon and Cloe's mouth made me sad...At first.
14news.com
Evansville bakery ‘Gayla Cake’ faces the impacts of inflation
Steps for internet access in rural Union Co. move forward. Woman accused of shooting husband makes court appearance in Posey Co. Woman accused of shooting husband makes court appearance in Posey Co. League of Women Voters hold forum for Ind. House Rep. candidates. Updated: 4 hours ago. League of Women...
14news.com
Tri-State Aero gets new owner
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with United Companies say they they’ve purchased Tri-State Aero, Inc. from owner and President John Zeidler. They say Tri-State Aero serves as the only Fixed Base Operator at Evansville Regional Airport. It serves both general and commercial customers. “We consider TSA to be a...
Madisonville appreciates employees
The city of Madisonville announced some closures on Friday for a celebration.
14news.com
Dollar General with fresh food coming to Jacobsville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke says there will be a new retailer that will provide fresh foods in Jacobsville. The area has been known as a “food desert,” and the mayor says they’ve been searching for months for someone to fill commercial space at The Forge on Main. That’s the city’s newest mixed-use housing development on North Main Street.
National Pet Influencer Raises $1300 for Indiana Shelter in One Night As Part of 40 Shelters in 40 Days Tour
A Florida man with a big heart and a big social media following found his way to one Evansville, Indiana animal rescue where he put his personality and his followers to work to help raise money for the shelter as part of his 40 Shelters in 40 Days Tour. Raising...
This Weekend: Oct. 13-16
This Weekend: Oct. 13-16
Get your spook on this weekend as the much-awaited holiday season approaches. Enjoy ghost stories, haunted walks, and full-on frights, or have a more relaxing time at the theater or a concert. 5-7 p.m. Oct. 13. Reitz Home Museum, 112 Chestnut St. Enjoy a glass of wine or a beer...
wevv.com
Local business struggling to stay afloat feels community’s support
Price hikes slowed down slightly in August, but a new report shows inflation is accelerating again. Gas prices dropped a little during the summer, but recently started climbing again. According to AAA, the national average is up about 20 cents a gallon in the past month. One local business is...
Deputy pay raise aims to fill openings, reduce gap
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A recent bargaining agreement approved by Vanderburgh County Commissioners will give sheriff’s deputies a 30% pay increase and improved benefits over the next 4 years. This comes as the department is looking to not only attract new applicants, but to keep current deputies from looking elsewhere. The issue of lower wages […]
Field fires reported in Henderson and Daviess counties
OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Several field fires are being reported on Todd Bridge Road in Owensboro. Another field fire was spotted near Robards on Friday afternoon. You can see photos in the window below: The Wheatcroft Fire Department says multiple fire departments from Webster, Union and Henderson counties are fighting multiple field and brush fires […]
What Was Evansville, Indiana’s Major Role in WWII?
Evansville, Indiana, is home to a lot of things. From the Willard Library, Mesker Park Zoo, casinos, and more. However, do you know what vital roles this Southern Indiana town undertook in part of the war effort? At the onset of the war, Evansville's manufacturing would become critical in how the war would be fought.
wevv.com
'Expungement Fair' scheduled to happen in Henderson
There's an "Expungement Fair" scheduled to happen for residents in Henderson, Kentucky. The event will be hosted by Audubon Area Community Services, Inc. from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Henderson County Housing Authority Boswell Room at 111 S. Adams St. in Henderson. The Expungement...
