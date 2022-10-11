ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

14news.com

Owensboro’s ‘My Sister’s Keeper’ shelter hosts Fall rummage sale

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Owensboro nonprofit is hosting a Fall rummage sale from Oct. 14 -15, and the proceeds could change the life of someone you know. My Sister’s Keeper is a homeless shelter that provides lodging, food and community resources to women and children experiencing a hardship like homelessness.
OWENSBORO, KY
KISS 106

How to Apply for a Booth at the 2023 West Side Nut Club Fall Festival in Evansville

The 101st annual West Side Nut Club on Franklin Street in Evansville is in the books and from what I've been by a few people who work for local non-profits that had booths on-site during the week, this year's event was a huge success. There's no doubt the gorgeous weather throughout the entire week was a huge part of that as thousands of people made their way to the festival to enjoy the sunny days and cool nights while chowing down on the hundreds of food items available. For the Nut Club, the end of one festival means the start of planning for the next one. That includes locking in many of those booths and even some new ones.
EVANSVILLE, IN
North Township, IN
14news.com

Newburgh kicks off Halloween events

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The city of Newburgh is hosting a few different events beginning Thursday night to help you get into the Halloween spirit. The Rivertown Trail was lit up with jack-o-laterns and Halloween decorations. Families could dress up and walk through the trail and take photos under the red bridge.
NEWBURGH, IN
14news.com

Evansville bakery ‘Gayla Cake’ faces the impacts of inflation

Steps for internet access in rural Union Co. move forward. Woman accused of shooting husband makes court appearance in Posey Co. Woman accused of shooting husband makes court appearance in Posey Co. League of Women Voters hold forum for Ind. House Rep. candidates. Updated: 4 hours ago. League of Women...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Tri-State Aero gets new owner

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with United Companies say they they’ve purchased Tri-State Aero, Inc. from owner and President John Zeidler. They say Tri-State Aero serves as the only Fixed Base Operator at Evansville Regional Airport. It serves both general and commercial customers. “We consider TSA to be a...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Dollar General with fresh food coming to Jacobsville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke says there will be a new retailer that will provide fresh foods in Jacobsville. The area has been known as a “food desert,” and the mayor says they’ve been searching for months for someone to fill commercial space at The Forge on Main. That’s the city’s newest mixed-use housing development on North Main Street.
EVANSVILLE, IN
evansvilleliving.com

This Weekend: Oct. 13-16

Get your spook on this weekend as the much-awaited holiday season approaches. Enjoy ghost stories, haunted walks, and full-on frights, or have a more relaxing time at the theater or a concert. 5-7 p.m. Oct. 13. Reitz Home Museum, 112 Chestnut St. Enjoy a glass of wine or a beer...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Local business struggling to stay afloat feels community’s support

Price hikes slowed down slightly in August, but a new report shows inflation is accelerating again. Gas prices dropped a little during the summer, but recently started climbing again. According to AAA, the national average is up about 20 cents a gallon in the past month. One local business is...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Deputy pay raise aims to fill openings, reduce gap

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A recent bargaining agreement approved by Vanderburgh County Commissioners will give sheriff’s deputies a 30% pay increase and improved benefits over the next 4 years. This comes as the department is looking to not only attract new applicants, but to keep current deputies from looking elsewhere. The issue of lower wages […]
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Field fires reported in Henderson and Daviess counties

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Several field fires are being reported on Todd Bridge Road in Owensboro. Another field fire was spotted near Robards on Friday afternoon. You can see photos in the window below: The Wheatcroft Fire Department says multiple fire departments from Webster, Union and Henderson counties are fighting multiple field and brush fires […]
OWENSBORO, KY
My 1053 WJLT

What Was Evansville, Indiana’s Major Role in WWII?

Evansville, Indiana, is home to a lot of things. From the Willard Library, Mesker Park Zoo, casinos, and more. However, do you know what vital roles this Southern Indiana town undertook in part of the war effort? At the onset of the war, Evansville's manufacturing would become critical in how the war would be fought.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

'Expungement Fair' scheduled to happen in Henderson

There's an "Expungement Fair" scheduled to happen for residents in Henderson, Kentucky. The event will be hosted by Audubon Area Community Services, Inc. from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Henderson County Housing Authority Boswell Room at 111 S. Adams St. in Henderson. The Expungement...
HENDERSON, KY
KISS 106

KISS 106

