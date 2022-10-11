ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prison Sentence Announced For Former Angels Employee

Eric Kay, the former communications director for the Los Angeles Angels, was sentenced to 22 years in prison this Tuesday. Kay was convicted of "providing counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl" that led to the overdose death of former Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs. The sentence that was imposed on Tuesday...
Ex-Angels employee gets 22 years in death of Tyler Skaggs

A former Los Angeles Angels employee was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison Tuesday for providing Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs the drugs that led to his overdose death in Texas. Eric Kay, dressed in an orange jumpsuit with handcuffs and leg shackles, didn't react when U.S. District Judge Terry...
