Read full article on original website
Related
Justice Haynes, Alabama 5-star RB pledge, delivers stunning performance in huge win
In a battle of two of Georgia's best high school football programs, Alabama Crimson Tide five-star running back pledge and Buford star Justice Haynes proved to be the difference. On Friday night, No. 1 Buford squared off against No. 3 Mill Creek and earned a marquee victory, 39-27. ...
Elite RB Gibson Set to Return to Rocky Top For Vols Showdown With Alabama
2024 IMG Academy (Fla.) standout running back Jerrick Gibson is one of the highest rated running back recruits in the last decade. He is set to visit Tennessee again this weekend as the No.6 Vols host No.3 Alabama, his father confirmed to Volunteer Country. The standout running back visited ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nick Saban praises Georgia Tech hiring J Batt, former Alabama administrator, as new AD
J Batt is officially Georgia Tech’s new athletic director. Hours after it was reported that Batt was Georgia Tech’s top target for the position, the hire was officially announced. Georgia Tech’s announcement includes statements from Nick Saban, Greg Byrne and others praising Batt’s work as executive deputy director...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Urban Meyer predicts outcome of Alabama-Tennessee game, discusses anticipation among Vols fans
Urban Meyer will be keeping a close eye on the Alabama vs. Tennessee game on Saturday, as the No. 3 Crimson Tide and the No. 6 Volunteers face off at Neyland Stadium. Both teams enter the game undefeated. The Vols, despite their impressive start, have lost 15 straight to the Crimson Tide. That said, Meyer feels that the potential absence of Bryce Young could finally tip things in Tennessee’s favor.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
tigerdroppings.com
Poll: Predict The SEC Game Of The Week - No. 3 Alabama At No. 6 Tennessee
No. 3 Alabama (6-0, 3-0 SEC) travels to Knoxville this weekend to face No. 6 Tennessee (5-0, 2-0 SEC) in the SEC game of the week. Kickoff from Neyland Stadium is set for 2:30 pm CT on CBS. The Crimson Tide are currently 7-point favorites and the over/under is set...
tigerdroppings.com
Urban Meyers Makes His Prediction For Tennessee vs. Alabama
The big game of the weekend is No. 3 Alabama vs. No. 6 Tennessee at Neyland Stadium. in Knoxville. Kickoff is set for 2:30pm CT on CBS and the Crimson Tide and currently 7-point favorites. Fox Sports College Football analyst & former head coach Urban Meyer spoke with On3 this...
Alabama Men’s Basketball Set to Compete in Charity Exhibition
The Alabama men's basketball team announced a charity exhibition game against Southern Illinois on Saturday, October 29. 2022. All proceeds will be donated to the Community Service Programs of West Alabama's Alberta Head Start Program. The game will be played in Tuscaloosa Ala., at Foster Auditorium, at 2 p.m. CT.
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to latest Lee Corso health news
Lee Corso will return to the “College GameDay” set Saturday. Corso will be on hand when the crew heads to Knoxville to watch the Alabama Crimson Tide face the Tennessee Volunteers in what should be an electric SEC game. Corso, 87, missed the last two weeks due to an unspecified illness.
IN THIS ARTICLE
tdalabamamag.com
Watch hilarious “I Hate Tennessee” remix video
It is the “Third Saturday in October,” which means Alabama and Tennessee play Saturday. In honor of University of Alabama alum Irvin Carney, we have a hilarious “I Hate Tennessee” remix video. Crimson Tide fans can get themselves ready for the matchup and have fun by...
Former Bama Outfielder Named Double-A Player of the Year
The Kansas City Royals have named former University of Alabama Outfielder Tyler Gentry of the Northwest Arkansas Naturals' 2022 Player of the Year. Gentry started the season with the High A- Quad Cities and was then called up to Double-A in mid-June. In 73 games, playing both left field and...
Thompson Trounces Tuscaloosa County
The Thompson Warriors (7-2, 6-0) trounced the Tuscaloosa County Wildcats (5-3, 3-3) 49-7. "They're getting a lot better, offensive line is getting better. Quarterback play, we got two really good quarterbacks that do a great job. We got to play them both tonight. The idea was tonight to plan 50/50. And we got to do that in the first half. Zach came out and played well. And then Trent came in and had a couple of really good throws. So I mean, it's coming along about like we wanted it to," said Thompson head coach Mark Freeman.
Alabama Student Becomes Tik Tok Star With Over 50 Million Likes
A young Alabama student, living in Tuscaloosa, is quickly becoming a social media "influencer". According to ziprecruiter.com, the average annual "salary" for a Tiktok influencer is $52,681. Ziprecruiter.com says some are making almost $100k. That's not bad money for making short videos all day long. Alabama tiktok sensation uses the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Aggies' Jimbo Fisher Comments on No-Call Penalty vs. Alabama: 'That's Their Opinion'
The Texas A&M Aggies were one goal-line touchdown away from beating the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday. The play confused many - including A&M coach Jimbo Fisher - for different reasons.
J Batt Set to Become Georgia Tech’s New Athletic Director.
The University of Alabama's Executive Deputy Officer of Athletics, J Batt, is set to become the next athletic director at Georgia Tech. Batt joined The University of Alabama Department of Athletics in 2017 and has been responsible for directly overseeing several of the University's internal operations such as the Crimson Tide Foundation, TIDE PRIDE, event management, contract management, and human resources and flight operations. He is also the sport administrator for men's basketball.
Miles grad makes largest alum donation in school history, hopes to be ‘catalyst’ for giving to HBCUs
This is an opinion column. Dale Thornton embodies what can happen when a child is raised by an empowering example. Now, he wants to be one. Dale is the son of Larry Thornton, a man who is a gifted artist, an inspiring author and speaker, one of Alabama’s most successful entrepreneurs, and a respected board member at several prominent companies, including McDonald’s and Coca-Cola. A man, too, who gained custody of his 10-year-old son following a divorce, who attended PTA meetings, washed and folded clothes, who hugged his son — all while birthing his first McDonald’s franchise. A man who taught and showed his son how to be.
wbrc.com
Wenonah names football field after coach Ronald Cheatham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Wenonah High School football field and field house will now be named after former head coach Ronald Cheatham. The legendary coach led the Wenonah Dragons for nearly 30 years, compiling at 172-136 record in his career, and leading the Dragons to a Class 5A championship game appearance in 2016.
This is the best city for driving in Alabama. No, really.
The best place to drive in the U.S. – factoring in such things as cost of ownership, traffic, infrastructure, and safety – is Raleigh, North Carolina. That’s according to a recent analysis by Wallethub that compared the 100 largest cities in the U.S. across 30 key indicators. You can see the complete methodology here.
apr.org
"No Stone Unturned:" Part 2 -- The champ, and the slaveholder
Part 2— "The champ, and the slaveholder" Before the Civil War, the state of Alabama was home to an estimated thirty three thousand slave holders. Local historians say one of them was John Welch Prewitt. He set aside two acres that became known as the Old Prewitt Slave Cemetery. The site may hold up to two hundred unmarked graves. APR news has spent the past eight months investigating efforts to find and preserve slave cemeteries like Old Prewitt. In part two of our series, the story of John Welch Prewitt is still making the rounds. We find how one man heard about it.
Famous Burger Joint Coming to Downtown Tuscaloosa in Early 2023
One of the state's most beloved burger restaurants is coming to downtown Tuscaloosa early next year, a manager confirmed to the Thread Monday afternoon. Jack Brown's Beer & Burger Joint is already a local favorite in Birmingham, Huntsville and a dozen other cities in Virginia, Tennessee, the Carolinas and Ohio.
America’s Worst City For Driving: Any Alabama Cities Listed??
It's time to discuss something I know you have a very strong opinion about. It involves a comfortable position and maybe a not-so-comfortable journey to a destination. While driving could sound like a time that should be enjoyable, oftentimes it isn't. Think about it... Sitting down on a soft seat,...
Tide 100.9 FM
Tuscaloosa, AL
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
712K+
Views
ABOUT
Tide 100.9 FM has the best sports coverage for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0