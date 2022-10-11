Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldBoston, MA
You're Invited to a pet comedy show! (Arlington, MA)Camilo DíazArlington, MA
Rare Disease BioScience Nonprofit Will Depart Boston for Greater New HavenConnecticut by the NumbersWoodbridge, CT
Families face eviction from property near GLXThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
You're Invited to Cocktails For Critters! (Marshfield, MA)Camilo DíazMarshfield, MA
Related
Boston Globe
‘The Orange Line is worse now than before the diversion’
Seventy percent of Boston.com readers polled said trains are slower than ever. It’s been nearly a month since the Orange Line reopened with the promise of the new and improved trains, but Boston.com readers say service has actually been worse than ever. Last month, the MBTA shut down the...
NECN
MBTA Looking to Fill 800 Jobs
In an effort to address a critical staffing shortage, the MBTA held a job fair at City Hall Plaza on Thursday, hoping to fill roughly 800 open positions. The move comes as The Federal Transit Administration orders the MBTA to correct ongoing understaffing and safety concerns. Recent understaffing has led...
Heavy police activity near Fenway Park halts MBTA service
A heavy police presence on MBTA tracks near Fenway Park coincided with a pause in service on the Worcester Line Wednesday night. The police investigation caused heavy commuter rail delays that were still in effect near midnight. Boston 25 has reached out to MBTA officials about the cause of the...
MBTA: Shuttle buses replacing Red Line service due to track problem
Shuttle bus service was called in to replace Red Line trains Tuesday afternoon due to a track problem, according to the MBTA. The disruption in service effected the area between Ashmont and Fields Corner due to a track problem near the former, according to the transit organization. Full service resumed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whdh.com
Transit Police: 40-year-old man dead after struck by Commuter Rail train
BOSTON (WHDH) - A 40-year-old man who was struck by a Commuter Rail train Wednesday night has died as a result of his injuries, Transit Police said. Transit Police said the man, originally from out of state, was trespassing on the right of way between Back Bay and Lansdowne Station at approximately 9 p.m. Wednesday when he was struck by an outbound MBTA Commuter Rail train. The man was pronounced deceased as a result of the injuries sustained.
universalhub.com
Replacement for closed Cleary Square bridge will take until at least spring, 2025 to open, state says
MassDOT told Hyde Park residents last night they're going to have to keep detouring around the bridge over the train tracks through Cleary Square until at least spring, 2025, which is the earliest officials say they can have a new River Street bridge built. The state shut the bridge to...
Boston's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Boston, MA, is a historic city with much to offer, but it also has its fair share of dangerous neighborhoods. Fenway Park in Boston, MA, home of the Boston Red Sox major league baseball team.Image by Michelle Raponi from Pixabay.
nbcboston.com
Overturned Truck Blocks Boston on-Ramp, Spills Sand on Road
A dump truck overturned Monday morning, blocking a major on-ramp in Boston amid the morning rush hour. The truck overturned around 6:30 a.m. along the ramp from I-93 north to the Massachusetts Turnpike west, according to Massachusetts State Police. The truck spilled its contents, which were sand or gravel, all over the ramp.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NECN
Watermelons Spill Onto Highway When Truck Rolls Over on Mass. Route 79
Countless watermelons spilled onto the road after a truck rolled over on Highway 79 in Fall River, Massachusetts, on Tuesday night, police said. The incident happened around 7:20 p.m. southbound before North Main Street, Massachusetts State Police said. The driver was taken to the hospital after suffering injuries that weren't believed to be severe.
NECN
Fatal Crash Causes Major Delays on I-495 in Andover
A fatal crash caused major delays on Interstate 495 in Andover, Massachusetts, on Thursday morning. A truck carrying a roll-off dumpster was impacted by a box truck near the exit ramp while stopped in the right travel lane at around 7 a.m. on Thursday. The driver of the box truck,...
Wilmington firefighters use jaws of life to extract two at ‘serious’ crash
Wilmington firefighters had to resort to using the jaws of life to extract two individuals from the wreckage of a “serious” crash. According to Woburn Police, the crash on Main Street near the border of Wilmington and Woburn was closed to traffic for an extended period of time before reopening at approximately 8:18 p.m.
WCVB
Construction company owner says property was vandalized near troubled 'Mass and Cass'
BOSTON — A Boston business owner believes that recent vandalism to his property is connected to the homeless encampment near the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, a troubled area known as "Mass and Cass." Gerry DiPierro, of DiPierro Construction, said local businesses have been dealing with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man attempts to bring loaded gun onto plane at Boston Logan Airport Tuesday
Another firearm was detected at Boston Logan Airport on Tuesday morning when a 78-year-old Massachusetts man attempted to carry a loaded gun through a security checkpoint, officials said. During Tuesday morning’s screening, Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers detected a firearm in the passenger’s backpack, officials said. Massachusetts State Police were...
NECN
Downtown Boston Steakhouse That Closed During the Pandemic Set to Reopen
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A steakhouse in downtown Boston that has been shuttered since the start of the pandemic is planning to open back up. According to a post within the jobs section of the bostonchefs.com website, Boston Chops in Downtown Crossing is looking to open back up, with the listing from Boston Urban Hospitality saying that "Our Downtown Crossing location of Boston Chops, is looking to reopen after being closed since 2020....Boston Chops Downtown features 3 private event spaces, a large main dining room, and a beautiful bar." The listing also mentions that the restaurant plans to be open for dinner from five to seven nights a week, "based on Theatre and Private Event business."
Police identify young man killed in Needham crash
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Police have identified the young man who was killed in a crash in Needham on Wednesday. Officers responding to a report of a rollover crash involving two vehicles in the area of Forest Street and Rolling Lane just before 4:30 p.m. found the drivers in need of emergency medical treatment, according to Needham police.
NECN
Should West Bridgewater Taxpayers Pick Up Tab for Town Administrator's Personal Vehicle Repair?
Howard Dempsey recalled how he was about to open his antique store for business one morning last October. "Somebody knocked on the door and came in and asked whether I had video coverage of the parking area," said Dempsey, a West Bridgewater business owner of more than 40 years. "He said his car had just been keyed."
whdh.com
Firefighters called to restaurant at Chestnut Hill Mall in Newton
NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Newton Fire said they responded to Frank Pepe Pizzeria at the Chestnut Hill Mall in Newton early Tuesday morning. Officials said items around the oven were burning. Firefighters said the sprinklers knocked the flames out, but steam made it difficult for crews to navigate the restaurant and smoke spread throughout the mall.
City asks volunteers, groups to stop distributing prepared meals around Mass. and Cass
“While well-intentioned, your efforts can lead to harm to community members.”. Boston officials are asking well-meaning members of the public and volunteer groups to stop distributing prepared meals and food to individuals around Mass. and Cass, the region’s epicenter of the addiction, homelessness, and mental health crises. The city...
Man charged with OUI after head-on collision in Wilmington
Wilmington firefighters had to resort to using the jaws of life to extract two individuals from the wreckage of a serious crash, and now one of those drivers is facing charges. A 33-year-old Lowell man is charged with operating under the influence of liquor, causing serious bodily injury, negligent operation...
‘That’s just not okay’: leaders blast other communities over Mass & Cass
BOSTON — The revolving door of new faces on Boston’s Mass and Cass corridor is leading to escalating frustration about the lack of involvement from other cities and towns. The Newmarket Business Improvement District estimates that more than 60 percent of the people currently congregated in the area have traveled from other communities.
Comments / 0