Boston, MA

Boston Globe

‘The Orange Line is worse now than before the diversion’

Seventy percent of Boston.com readers polled said trains are slower than ever. It’s been nearly a month since the Orange Line reopened with the promise of the new and improved trains, but Boston.com readers say service has actually been worse than ever. Last month, the MBTA shut down the...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

MBTA Looking to Fill 800 Jobs

In an effort to address a critical staffing shortage, the MBTA held a job fair at City Hall Plaza on Thursday, hoping to fill roughly 800 open positions. The move comes as The Federal Transit Administration orders the MBTA to correct ongoing understaffing and safety concerns. Recent understaffing has led...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Transit Police: 40-year-old man dead after struck by Commuter Rail train

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 40-year-old man who was struck by a Commuter Rail train Wednesday night has died as a result of his injuries, Transit Police said. Transit Police said the man, originally from out of state, was trespassing on the right of way between Back Bay and Lansdowne Station at approximately 9 p.m. Wednesday when he was struck by an outbound MBTA Commuter Rail train. The man was pronounced deceased as a result of the injuries sustained.
BOSTON, MA
Terry Mansfield

Boston's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods

Boston, MA, is a historic city with much to offer, but it also has its fair share of dangerous neighborhoods. Fenway Park in Boston, MA, home of the Boston Red Sox major league baseball team.Image by Michelle Raponi from Pixabay.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Overturned Truck Blocks Boston on-Ramp, Spills Sand on Road

A dump truck overturned Monday morning, blocking a major on-ramp in Boston amid the morning rush hour. The truck overturned around 6:30 a.m. along the ramp from I-93 north to the Massachusetts Turnpike west, according to Massachusetts State Police. The truck spilled its contents, which were sand or gravel, all over the ramp.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Watermelons Spill Onto Highway When Truck Rolls Over on Mass. Route 79

Countless watermelons spilled onto the road after a truck rolled over on Highway 79 in Fall River, Massachusetts, on Tuesday night, police said. The incident happened around 7:20 p.m. southbound before North Main Street, Massachusetts State Police said. The driver was taken to the hospital after suffering injuries that weren't believed to be severe.
FALL RIVER, MA
NECN

Fatal Crash Causes Major Delays on I-495 in Andover

A fatal crash caused major delays on Interstate 495 in Andover, Massachusetts, on Thursday morning. A truck carrying a roll-off dumpster was impacted by a box truck near the exit ramp while stopped in the right travel lane at around 7 a.m. on Thursday. The driver of the box truck,...
ANDOVER, MA
MassLive.com

Man attempts to bring loaded gun onto plane at Boston Logan Airport Tuesday

Another firearm was detected at Boston Logan Airport on Tuesday morning when a 78-year-old Massachusetts man attempted to carry a loaded gun through a security checkpoint, officials said. During Tuesday morning’s screening, Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers detected a firearm in the passenger’s backpack, officials said. Massachusetts State Police were...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Downtown Boston Steakhouse That Closed During the Pandemic Set to Reopen

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A steakhouse in downtown Boston that has been shuttered since the start of the pandemic is planning to open back up. According to a post within the jobs section of the bostonchefs.com website, Boston Chops in Downtown Crossing is looking to open back up, with the listing from Boston Urban Hospitality saying that "Our Downtown Crossing location of Boston Chops, is looking to reopen after being closed since 2020....Boston Chops Downtown features 3 private event spaces, a large main dining room, and a beautiful bar." The listing also mentions that the restaurant plans to be open for dinner from five to seven nights a week, "based on Theatre and Private Event business."
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police identify young man killed in Needham crash

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Police have identified the young man who was killed in a crash in Needham on Wednesday. Officers responding to a report of a rollover crash involving two vehicles in the area of Forest Street and Rolling Lane just before 4:30 p.m. found the drivers in need of emergency medical treatment, according to Needham police.
NEEDHAM, MA
whdh.com

Firefighters called to restaurant at Chestnut Hill Mall in Newton

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Newton Fire said they responded to Frank Pepe Pizzeria at the Chestnut Hill Mall in Newton early Tuesday morning. Officials said items around the oven were burning. Firefighters said the sprinklers knocked the flames out, but steam made it difficult for crews to navigate the restaurant and smoke spread throughout the mall.
NEWTON, MA

