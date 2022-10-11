North Texas forecast showing cooler temperatures, chances of rain heading into next week

North Texans should expect cloudy days this week, with cooler weather on Thursday leading into a weekend with strong changes of scattered showers and thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.

Cooler weather was expected to move into the region late Wednesday into Thursday, bringing temperatures down into the 80s on Thursday. Friday highs are expected to be in the mid 80s to lower 90s, holding steady into the weekend with scattered showers and thunderstorms Sunday and Monday.

Temperatures on Monday are expected to take a more dramatic dip into the 70s, with some areas seeing highs in the upper 60s on Tuesday.

Current forecasts show rain chances leaving the area by next Tuesday, with skies remaining mostly cloudy.

Areas east and southeast of the Metroplex were expected to see rain as early as Wednesday this week, with highs in the upper 90s. Those East Texas storms could become strong, according to the weather service.